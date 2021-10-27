 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   I'm not a grammar Nazi, but this was one of those times a comma or two in the headline would have been really handy   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need more than commas to fix that headline, subby.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knives swords and leaves?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found dead what, exactly? Cat? Dog? End?
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forever patriot? What even is that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline is fine.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuts slices and lacerates?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind the headline. Do we get the good strippers, or do we just get JFK and Stalin?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Forever patriot? What even is that?


It looks like the high school mascot is the Miramar Patriots. Yeah, I was confused by that, too.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the objectionable headline? Because the one on there now makes perfect sense.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x365]


What a shiat sandwich.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, the banner above it is Halloween Kills with a picture of Micheal Meyers brandishing a long knife, perhaps a sword.
 
CuriousTraveler3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing wrong with that headline.Grammatically A+.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: You need more than commas to fix that headline, subby.



how about a human writing it instead of AI??
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
correcting grammar is now considered racist!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Forever patriot? What even is that?


subliminal propaganda
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: edmo: [Fark user image 425x365]

What a shiat sandwich.



the more bread (money) you have, the less shiat you have to eat.

capitalism is a shiat sandwitch
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The headline is fine.



if you never finished high school
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace," Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso wrote on Twitter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The headline is fine.


The original headline implied that the murder victim instead killed the three plotting to kill him once he found out and was still alive while the three were dead. Something like 3 Florida teens dead classmate charged in plot.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlines are designed to grab your attention.  making sense isn't really a factor.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have an emotional connection with girl. Girl has sex with another guy. Blame the guy. Never understood that logic. Or lack of.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, these kids are as farked up as a football bat. Their only use on this planet will be temporary carbon sequestration.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: "May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace," Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso wrote on Twitter.

[Fark user image 500x520]



Formoso sounds like a Republican Nationalist headed towards being a Fascist.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Have an emotional connection with girl. Girl has sex with another guy. Blame the guy. Never understood that logic. Or lack of.


You live in a country where 70 million voted for an Idiocracy president. Asked and answered, I'd say.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the sword's name Kindness?
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here.  Need a pic of how it was phrased before they fixed it...or a pic of your diploma.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Walker: The headline is fine.

The original headline implied that the murder victim instead killed the three plotting to kill him once he found out and was still alive while the three were dead. Something like 3 Florida teens dead classmate charged in plot.



iow  its gobbledygook
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Nick Nostril: "May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace," Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso wrote on Twitter.

[Fark user image 500x520]


Formoso sounds like a Republican Nationalist headed towards being a Fascist.


Maybe she's Taiwanese?

/ ooh, soory, no such country
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Was the sword's name Kindness?



AI needs to get its shiat together.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Linux_Yes: Nick Nostril: "May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace," Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso wrote on Twitter.

[Fark user image 500x520]


Formoso sounds like a Republican Nationalist headed towards being a Fascist.

Maybe she's Taiwanese?

/ ooh, soory, no such country


oh

i thought she was an American.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pointfdr: correcting grammar is now considered racist!



wats u spect dem ta do, ya moran??
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x273]


That's not why everyone hated my HS English teacher.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: kdawg7736: Was the sword's name Kindness?


AI needs to get its it's shiat together.



This is a grammar-type thread thing, after all.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loli Formososhould not come up in my search history.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Walker: The headline is fine.

The original headline implied that the murder victim instead killed the three plotting to kill him once he found out and was still alive while the three were dead. Something like 3 Florida teens dead classmate charged in plot.


I didn't know there was an "original headline" as all I saw was "3 teens charged with killing H.S. classmate with knife and sword"
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing something?  Did the article change its headline?

What I see from the link is "3 teens charged with killing H.S. classmate with knife and sword"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company Man - Agent X
Youtube K6ZhgmJuGbM
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Headlines are designed to grab your attention.  making sense isn't really a factor.


The headline of the Detroit News announcing JFK's assassination was KILL KENNEDY.

Found it at an estate sale and was like WTF?
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: Loli Formososhould not come up in my search history.


Gotta use an incognito/private window mode to Google that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you imagine they killed the high school?

Did you imagine the one killed had the knife and sword?

Are you numb to the fact that some boy children are taught that they can kill people who sleep with girls that they have feelings for?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: Mr_Vimes: edmo: [Fark user image 425x365]

What a shiat sandwich.


the more bread (money) you have, the less shiat you have to eat.

capitalism is a shiat sandwitch


"You're born, you take sh*t. You get out in the world, you take more sh*t. You climb a little higher, you take less sh*t. Till one day you're up in the rarefied atmosphere and you've forgotten what sh*t even looks like. Welcome to the layer cake son."

/ You just read that in Michael Gambon's voice
//I don't know if it really applies, I just love quoting it
/// 'Rarefied atmosphere'
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Possible avatar suggestion for Subby?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i hate grammer nazi's: there the worst of the internet no_it_all's;
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After a little snooping, this guy's ex-girlfriend had moved on from him and allegedly had sex with the victim. He decides he has to murder the new boyfriend.  He gets two girls to help him do it. And, of course, they left an e-trail. They will be charged as adults, so now they released names and photographs even though they are juveniles. Here's a nice photograph of the three people who just threw their lives away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: Linux_Yes: kdawg7736: Was the sword's name Kindness?


AI needs to get its it's shiat together.


This is a grammar-type thread thing, after all.



i understand

but grammar doesn't really bother me until it starts to affect the clarity of the sentence.  if it's something minor, i don't pay any attention.  if it's so bad that the clarity of the sentence and/or meaning of it is affected, then i turn into a grammar nazi and poke fun at the AI guys writing the headlines.

l love engrish.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they are found guilty then lock them up so long that when they get our their lives are forever ruined.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x273]

That's not why everyone hated my HS English teacher.


Was it because she spat and never swallowed?
 
