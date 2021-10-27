 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   An Indiana city will provide stand-in grandparents for new residents in an attempt to attract remote workers. Only problem is, it is in Indiana   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People will try anything to lure people into their town.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, goodness. Greensburg is where my husband's family is from. I love visiting, but it is southeast of the middle of nowhere.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greensburg, 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis, will offer the free babysitting service for the next six to 12 months as part of the program it's calling "Grandparents on Demand." Kids are also guaranteed to have a fill-in grandma and grandpa on Grandparents Day at school - a perk for those moving far away from family.

Just two weeks after the initiative launched, more than 1,000 applications have rolled in...

OK, the grandparents on demand thing is really just gimmicky childcare, with my only question being what the application looks like and what efforts (and at what cost) the city is making to ensure that applicants are properly screened, not just to ensure that there are no criminal backgrounds but to ensure physical/mental capacity to perform the very demanding task of caring for strangers' children.

But hiring old strangers to accompany your child to "grandparents day" at school? That's just weird. I mean, really weird. That's your kid needing therapy in 20 years weird.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA "Babysitters." I would feel much better having a 60 year old empty-nester watching my kid than a 16 year-old whose first question is "what's the wi-fi password?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shatney.jpg
Why do remote workers have to live in Indiana?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: AKA "Babysitters." I would feel much better having a 60 year old empty-nester watching my kid than a 16 year-old whose first question is "what's the wi-fi password?"


My question was always "Where's the booze you want me to keep the kids out of?"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm developing a canned "old people smell" for the younger actors they will ultimately hire.   Sure the hair to be grayed can be dyed or just powdered for effect, but the real deal is the smell.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Shatney.jpg
Why do remote workers have to live in Indiana?


It's cheap.  In keeping with the trend to continue not paying enough.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As opposed to whatever God forsaken shiat hole subby was hatched from?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Hello, Afghan refugee resettlement agency?   Have I got a hot tip for you!"
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure it sounds like a good idea to the people who've already resigned themselves to living lives of quiet desperation, but I'm guessing 90% of people who don't live near their elderly parents moved away from places like Whitesburg, I mean, Greensburg, IN. I grew up in a place ten times larger, and couldn't wait to get out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: I'm sure it sounds like a good idea to the people who've already resigned themselves to living lives of quiet desperation, but I'm guessing 90% of people who don't live near their elderly parents moved away from places like Whitesburg, I mean, Greensburg, IN. I grew up in a place ten times larger, and couldn't wait to get out.


As a former Hoosier, I've driven by this 100 times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A pedo's wet dream
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since the average age of grandparents and Farkers is close, Drew could move there, found a community cult and sell T-shirts with Squirrels on them.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plus! Free bible study for the littleuns.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have extended family that lives (and lived) in Greensburg. It's not a bad town, but there's definitely nothing particularly interesting happening there. If you're looking for a quiet Midwestern town that's not entirely removed from civilization, Greensburg is okay.
 
DVD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They aren't trying to replace people that died of COVID?  It's just a normal decline that they're trying to correct?  Ok then.

Better than the logic going on Faux News (link goes to Faux News, btw):

Sure, Arkansas Gov, vaccine mandates might cost hospitals workers, but no mention of whether actually dying of COVID costs more workers than the mandate.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll take my dead grandparents over some old, racist Hoosiers any day...
 
