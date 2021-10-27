 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Bank robber tattoos his own face and eyelids while in prison to remember the 'good times' forever (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That should help with the job prospects now that he is out of prison.
 
soaky55
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soon to be back in jail ...
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lee now dreams of being a professional tattoo artist

bit late now
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Lee now dreams of being a professional tattoo artist

bit late now


Is it?

He likely won't have many years of post apprenticeship work, but dumbass tattoos and tattooers go hand in hand.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have yet to see any good face tattoos.  They're always cringeworthy.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Death would be preferable.
 
Rascalian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WITNESS
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do they hire lighthouse keepers anymore?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Life choices, how do they work?
 
