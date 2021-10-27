 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   It's offensive Halloween costume story time as shop owner has no regrets about selling a Gestapo officer outfit. "I can't afford at this moment in time to just bury it because every penny counts after lockdown". Phrasing   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    Dumbass, Nazi Germany, Judaism, Jews, Antisemitism, Persian Jews, Gestapo uniform, Israel, Halakha  
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Gran Gram didn't survive the blitz so you could goose step for gobstoppers.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids Korner, Kent?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The shop keeper is essentially saying "I see nothing! I know nothing!"
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who the hell stocks Nazi uniforms?

I mean obviously this asshole who is all "
"I have many costumes that others might not like, for example some people don't approve of Father Christmas or Halloween.
"I understand it might be upsetting, but where do you draw the line because somebody, somewhere will always be offended?"

Nazis dipshait.   The line is Nazis.   The line is always Nazis.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Like mine? I'm a ghost!!"
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[Ihaveeliminatedallthejuice.jpg]
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sexy Gestapo Officer?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]


Who?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is a halloween costume.  It is supposed to be scary.

I had one I collected for last year except the party was covid canceled.

I have a cheap blue suit. A couple of sticks taped to the front of my shoes that case me to walk funny. An flag pin.  A orange wig and a red baseball cap that was made in China with some slogan on it.  That was too scary to leave the house in.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We should all decide as a society that it is not OK to display or sell accurate Nazi costumes.

We should allow them with color changes though.

think of a movie with Nazis, played straight, but where they're all wearing garish orange and blue mixed-pattern uniforms in otherwise accurate cut and fit...

Just rewrite that one tiny bit of history where they had cool uniforms. Replace it with a really terrible fashion sense.

Red ball caps, that  kind of thing.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that Kids Korner Klothes and Toy Shop?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Ihaveeliminatedallthejuice.jpg]


[data-ss.jpg]
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is stupid. I didn't serve my country in WW2, so you jerks could dress up as the enemy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kids just don't dress up as Major Hochstetter anymore.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The SS Halloween costume could last from Kristallnacht all the way to January 6th -- the season of breaking glass and murder of democracy.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To NOT offend anyone, nobody should wear costumes of characters who have killed people in horrific ways, such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, John Wick, and basically every character Halloween costumes are based off of.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Gestapo Officer?


Is this where I admit that I'm semi-curious about the movie: Ilsa, She Wolf of the SS?

/ watched 1983's The Hunger last weekend. If anyone is curious...there's PURPLE MONKEY DISHWASHER involving Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better off taking the lose instead of losing customers
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The SS Halloween costume could last from Kristallnacht all the way to January 6th -- the season of breaking glass and murder of democracy.


On second thought, a Krampus costume would work from Halloween to christmas as be less offensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, your business can survive without the patronage of people who only want to dress as a Nazi.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If worn by Kyrsten Sinema we'd be told not to judge.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]

Who?


Philistines.

Mary Woronov, the lead actress in Eating Raoul (in my Boobies), a scientist in Night of the Comet, the evil principal in Rock and Roll High High School and many other low-budget films.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpeaksFlowers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PirateKing: We should all decide as a society that it is not OK to display or sell accurate Nazi costumes.

We should allow them with color changes though.

think of a movie with Nazis, played straight, but where they're all wearing garish orange and blue mixed-pattern uniforms in otherwise accurate cut and fit...

Just rewrite that one tiny bit of history where they had cool uniforms. Replace it with a really terrible fashion sense.

Red ball caps, that  kind of thing.



"Spring time for Hitler"?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I can't afford to just bury it." Maybe you shouldn't have paid to stock it in the first place? It didn't just magically appear on your shelf, sh*thead.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well you gotta admit, they are a quite stylish.. its like they were made by a fashion designer.
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Dr Jack Badofsky: BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]

Who?

Philistines.

Mary Woronov, the lead actress in Eating Raoul (in my Boobies), a scientist in Night of the Comet, the evil principal in Rock and Roll High High School and many other low-budget films.

[Fark user image image 355x500]
[Fark user image image 570x467]


Eating Raoul (in my Boobies) is a classic.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Gestapo Officer?


GIS. There are results.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Dr Jack Badofsky: BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]

Who?

Philistines.

Mary Woronov, the lead actress in Eating Raoul (in my Boobies), a scientist in Night of the Comet, the evil principal in Rock and Roll High High School and many other low-budget films.

[Fark user image 355x500]
[Fark user image 570x467]


Plus her work with/for Andy Warhol.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fun fact - I spent a week on holiday in that town (Herne Bay) last year.

Some great restaurants, nice beaches, but the High Street was mostly charity shops and bottom end nasty cheap rubbish.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darkmayo: well you gotta admit, they are a quite stylish.. its like they were made by a fashion designer.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

All that Nordic imagery makes more sense...
 
DVD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Dr Jack Badofsky: BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]

Who?

Philistines.

Mary Woronov, the lead actress in Eating Raoul (in my Boobies), a scientist in Night of the Comet, the evil principal in Rock and Roll High High School and many other low-budget films.

[Fark user image 355x500]
[Fark user image 570x467]


______________________________________​________

Ah, ye ol' filter-pwn.

Aside from that, she's insanely beautiful.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreenSun: To NOT offend anyone, nobody should wear costumes of characters who have killed people in horrific ways, such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, John Wick, and basically every character Halloween costumes are based off of.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aww, Roseanne just burned the jewinger snap cookies in the oven...
 
DVD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trocadero: darkmayo: well you gotta admit, they are a quite stylish.. its like they were made by a fashion designer.

[media-amazon.com image 850x850]
All that Nordic imagery makes more sense...


______________________________________​________

Did they ever make up for their contribution to the Nazis?  I suppose I could ask the same of VW and Ford.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Maybe, just maybe, your business can survive without the patronage of people who only want to dress as a Nazi.


It's England. An endorsement from the Royal family can be very lucrative.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This is stupid. I didn't serve my country in WW2, so you jerks could dress up as the enemy.



that comma really does change the meaning of that sentence
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mr Smedley says when he first started stocking the costume "the world was a different place".

he's been there since 1933?
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pert: Fun fact - I spent a week on holiday in that town (Herne Bay) last year.

Some great restaurants, nice beaches, but the High Street was mostly charity shops and bottom end nasty cheap rubbish.


God's waiting room. Basically Tenterden with a beach.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: "I can't afford to just bury it." Maybe you shouldn't have paid to stock it in the first place? It didn't just magically appear on your shelf, sh*thead.


I'd be willing to bet the company he buys his costumes from said if he didn't take the nazi costume he wouldn't be able to get the cowboy and the construction worker and the rest of the Village People. In which case he would have to try to recoup his cost however he could. I doubt he went out and specifically selected nazi as a costume to stock.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: BorgiaGinz: I think I found his customer.

Mary Woronov deserved a bigger career.

[alchetron.com image 728x409]

Who?


I know her from a single episode of Highlander and of course, being the psychic possessed by Julian Sands' demonic Master in Warlock.

Spoiler: It doesn't end well and I sometimes wonder if it's where Kripke got the idea for Castiel accidentally burning out Pamela Barnes' eyes in Season 4 of Supernatural.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: BitwiseShift: The SS Halloween costume could last from Kristallnacht all the way to January 6th -- the season of breaking glass and murder of democracy.

On second thought, a Krampus costume would work from Halloween to christmas as be less offensive.

[Fark user image image 850x1322]


Is it just me or do we have a new winner in the "Good Good" meme?
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stantz: Pert: Fun fact - I spent a week on holiday in that town (Herne Bay) last year.

Some great restaurants, nice beaches, but the High Street was mostly charity shops and bottom end nasty cheap rubbish.

God's waiting room. Basically Tenterden with a beach.


True.

This place was cool though...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Holy shiat hahahah
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is this where I admit that I'm semi-curious about the movie: Ilsa, She Wolf of the SS?


This is going to be a bit weird but:  In the 1970s there were some laws agains "gratuitous" porn, so porn movies started having plots.  It was during this period that we got "Flesh Gordon".

Another such movie was "Ilsa She Wolf of the SS".  Strange as it may seem, the movie is a serious docu-drama (with a porn spin).  The lead character is a conflation of several real-life Nazis, but all the events in the movie are based on documented occurrences.  There is a disclaimer in the movie explaining this.

The movie ends with the prison camp being burned down.  It was filmed on the set of the already canceled "Hogan's Heroes", so they just burned the set for real since they needed to clear the land.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: a scientist in Night of the Comet


Allright, that's all you had to say.  I know who she is now.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stantz: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Gestapo Officer?

GIS. There are results.


Ilsa?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stantz: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sexy Gestapo Officer?

GIS. There are results.


You needed to check?

Have you been on the Internet before?
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. The owner has taken several pictures from inside the shop and put hem on streetview. let's have a look, shall we...?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing to see here...
 
