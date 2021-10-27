 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   If you are one of the six people yet to have seen The Squid Game, this animation is a rather accurate representation. Albeit super ass creepy   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
44
    More: Amusing, Color, Kotte Animation, English-language films, 2007 singles, green light, experts dance, Squid Game, bizarre animation  
•       •       •

Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is a delightful nightmare.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's on my list. Maybe Thursday?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they combine this with Tiger King?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have missed the squid game.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched half of the first episode. That was more than I can say of Tiger King.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I have missed the squid game.


I haven't watched it, but I'm not missing it.
 
pepper hicks the centaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, I'm finally in an exclusive club!!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the original Battle Royale. I'm not interested in any of the remakes.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it in subtitles or is it dubbed?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started watching it. It was ok, but I've been getting really bored of the whole "let's have a bunch of people die trying to win money to pay off their crushing debts" concept in film and television.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I saw the original Battle Royale. I'm not interested in any of the remakes.


It's kind of this for me.

It's just interestinf enough I'll sit down and watch an episode while I wait for my gf to get off work but I'm not hard up for another episode.

There is some drop dead hilarious shiat in it like the old man just gleefully running along enjoying the massacre around him.

I'll probably finish it in a week or so. I just finished the marble game the other day.
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Is it in subtitles or is it dubbed?


In my house, both.

/ hearing loss
// the subtitles don't always match the dubbing
/// what's that you say?
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Is it in subtitles or is it dubbed?


It's in whatever you want, courtesy Netflix.  The English was a bit off to me.  I don't mind subtitles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not watching, so I'm one of those 6 people. I've heard mixed reviews and I don't base my opinion on reviews but I think it's something I wouldn't enjoy anyway. Not my cup of soup, so to say.


But I did hear recently that they can't make enough of those track suits for Halloween costumes. So be prepared to see a few this season at adult Halloween parties.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one of the six, nah - I'm good, thanks.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtitles with the native language > dubbed.

Dubbing never conveys the true emotional weight of the speech and subtitles, while oft neutered translating East Asia languages, aren't hard to get over.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a bunch of YouTubers play a game of Roblox modded to recreate the challenges in Squid Game.  Does that count, or do I still need the animation?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 720x623]


It popped up so close to Halloween that I don't think retailers could get product moving quick enough, especially with the supply chain problems.

I am waiting on a Halloween costume of one of the Squid Game guards that "should" be here any day now. Given I was desperate enough to try Etsy to get it, it could very well be in China, despite claiming to be a US seller/shipper.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Subtitles with the native language > dubbed.

Dubbing never conveys the true emotional weight of the speech and subtitles, while oft neutered translating East Asia languages, aren't hard to get over.


There were several voice actors that said they were given lines with no context or scene info and just tried.

It's obvious in some places from what I'm told as the weight of some of the conversations is killed from lack of emotion and Google translate.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We are on an infants schedule and have limited viewing capacity in the evening. Murder shows are a hard pass right now. Baking and pottery competition is the light, half-pay-attention we can muster right now.

Looking forward to Cowboy Bebop and the final season of The Expanse... and sleep.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 720x623]

It popped up so close to Halloween that I don't think retailers could get product moving quick enough, especially with the supply chain problems.

I am waiting on a Halloween costume of one of the Squid Game guards that "should" be here any day now. Given I was desperate enough to try Etsy to get it, it could very well be in China, despite claiming to be a US seller/shipper.


I bought a costume for my daughter from China once. It arrived just in time for Halloween - A Year Later.

/To be fair, DHL was at fault.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It'll be like Breaking Bad was for me.  I started watching one of those nights where there was nothing on good enough to even leave muted in the background.  Although to be fair that's also probably how I started watching Pawn Stars.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think I've seen it mentioned on FB a couple times but I have no idea what it is.

I feel like Justin Timberlake playing Sean Parker in The Social Network where he's like "What the hell is the chicken story?"

/off my lawn
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watched about two minutes of it and decided that was about a minute-forty five too long for me.

/I did make it through the whole first episode of Tiger King before I decided that I hated everybody in it, didn't care what happened to any of them and never went back to it
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm full up on senseless death from real life, I really have no interest in watching anything focused on murder and death anymore. So yeah, I'm going to pass on the umpteenth rehash of the deadly game trope.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

roostercube: DuneClimber: Is it in subtitles or is it dubbed?

In my house, both.

/ hearing loss
// the subtitles don't always match the dubbing
/// what's that you say?


i haven't been diagnosed with any hearing loss- i'm sorry you have!  but i love captioning, use it always on every show, and feel a little lost without it.  and yeah, when it's not a perfect match, super weird.
/super slight threadjack
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Squid Game? Let's go Kraken!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Natalie Portmanteau: I started watching it. It was ok, but I've been getting really bored of the whole "let's have a bunch of people die trying to win money to pay off their crushing debts" concept in film and television.


The Running man was plenty for me. (The book, not the Movie.)
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't have to watch it. I lived it.

/rough neighborhood growing up
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: aungen: I have missed the squid game.

I haven't watched it, but I'm not missing it.


Watch it, I thought it was well written myself
 
QFarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nah ... I'm good.
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fap?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Watched about two minutes of it and decided that was about a minute-forty five too long for me.

/I did make it through the whole first episode of Tiger King before I decided that I hated everybody in it, didn't care what happened to any of them and never went back to it


I too like to only look at the covers of books before deciding if they suck or not.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: aungen: I have missed the squid game.

I haven't watched it, but I'm not missing it.


I have not tasted another person's blood in too long.  I bite my tongue just to feel the warm blood leak from my mouth while I'm attending classes.  They won't tell me why I've been held back AGAIN.  But I'm getting really tired of preschool.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: Private_Citizen: aungen: I have missed the squid game.

I haven't watched it, but I'm not missing it.

I have not tasted another person's blood in too long.  I bite my tongue just to feel the warm blood leak from my mouth while I'm attending classes.  They won't tell me why I've been held back AGAIN.  But I'm getting really tired of preschool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Im against the popular thing because uts so cool and edgy to be contrarian"
 
The Ocho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Is it in subtitles or is it dubbed?


Yes
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I watched the first episode with my wife. She's not much for violent shows. In my defense, I warned her that it was described as "brutal" but somehow I still got her to sit down and watch with me. Then they showed the graphic slaughter of most of the contestants in the first event. She's done. I'll probably watch more eventually.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

patrick767: I watched the first episode with my wife. She's not much for violent shows. In my defense, I warned her that it was described as "brutal" but somehow I still got her to sit down and watch with me. Then they showed the graphic slaughter of most of the contestants in the first event. She's done. I'll probably watch more eventually.


I can put up with violence (Absolutely loved Invincible), but I don't like it when the overarching mood of a show is cruelty, despair, and tension. It's simply not enjoyable for me. Other people love that stuff, and more power to them - but I simply am not interested in someone else's vision of a blood soaked hopeless dystopia.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
its an ok show. i watched it all the way through. I thought the dialog they wrote for the fat cats was really clunky. too much of a stereotype of a stereotype.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I saw the original Battle Royale. I'm not interested in any of the remakes.


Squid Game > Hunger Games > Battle Royale. Sorry, these are facts. BR was just awful.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's at least 8 of us
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Veloram: "Im against the popular thing because uts so cool and edgy to be contrarian"


The popular thing is often the watered-down, dumbed-down version of the original thing in a shinier wrapper.

I have watched it a few episodes and the above holds true in this case.
 
