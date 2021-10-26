 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yosemite F... .... .... .... .... .... .... .... alls   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Precipitation, Rain, severe storms Tuesday, wet snow, Water, Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Valley, Tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

1697 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yer darn tootin' I'm flowing!  imma flowin' like them Niagry falls!
"Niagry Falls!  Slowly I turned!  SAtep by step.  Inch by inch, I walked up him and I punched, I slapped him and I knocked him to the ground!"
Worse crosssover evah.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-b-but global warming!!

/let's see if I get more bites in this thread
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, we've gotten past our anti-yosemitic ways and have something positive to say...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfie time!  Just a couple steps back...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE NEWS.  The video clearly cuts from dry to fully flowing.   WHY DOESN'T CNN WANT US TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS IN BETWEEN????
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least some things are looking normal there now.
 
sniderman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wss there last month, kinda wish I'd seen the falls going but I'm glad they are now.  Yosemite is a beautiful place.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image image 480x468]


SAY IT!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, water from rainfall doesn't soak into rock when a huge storm blows through.. what a newsflash there CNN. Face it its either gonna get better or were farked. im betting on the latter but hoping for the former.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: skinink: [Fark user image image 480x468]

SAY IT!


Say what we're all thinking?
"Hey Boo-Boo, how 'bout a pic-a-mic basket?"

Or was that Yellowstone?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Western states, you need water? Let me schedule a vacation there, that'll take care of it. You'll have 5 days of rain in a week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Western states, you need water? Let me schedule a vacation there, that'll take care of it. You'll have 5 days of rain in a week.


Same for me.
I went to Aruba once, a desert island full of cactus where it hardly ever rains.
It was raining when the plane landed.

Had similar experiences in L.A. and other normally dry places.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: ChrisDe: Western states, you need water? Let me schedule a vacation there, that'll take care of it. You'll have 5 days of rain in a week.

Same for me.
I went to Aruba once, a desert island full of cactus where it hardly ever rains.
It was raining when the plane landed.

Had similar experiences in L.A. and other normally dry places.


Well, it does rain on the windward side, which is of course where the hotels and beaches are.  It's the leeward side that's bone dry.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.