(AP News)   Another California county closes In-N-Out restaurants over burger chain's refusal to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rule. Ronald McDonald and the Burger King busy getting their booster shots   (apnews.com) divider line
12
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let me clog my arteries without me having to make a political statement.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In-n-out isn't that great anyway. They're ok as far as chain burgers go but I'm surprised there's still that much hype around them. They're like krispy kreme. I still remember years ago when a krispy kreme moved into town up in Oregon: people lost their everloving minds for like a year over that place but eventually the hype died down and a good number of the expanded locations closed. I predict the same would happen with in-n-out if they did a national expansion, which is probably why they're mostly staying safe in California for now. I wonder if the Krispy Kreme people are also anti vax nutters. Not that i eat there enough that my going or not going there would affect them in any way. Maybe more crazy people would flock there in support if they did, like when assholes flocked to chickfila when they (or at least their owners) were outed as vehemently anti-lgbt. Is that what in-n-out is going for? Drawing in hard core trumpers? Not the greatest business model, imo. I wonder if they'd still have libby lib customers who secretly eat there like chickfila does.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, no! Now I have to go all the way across the street to get a fast food burger!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: In-n-out isn't that great anyway. They're ok as far as chain burgers go but I'm surprised there's still that much hype around them. They're like krispy kreme. I still remember years ago when a krispy kreme moved into town up in Oregon: people lost their everloving minds for like a year over that place but eventually the hype died down and a good number of the expanded locations closed. I predict the same would happen with in-n-out if they did a national expansion, which is probably why they're mostly staying safe in California for now. I wonder if the Krispy Kreme people are also anti vax nutters.


Krispy Kreme gave people donuts for being vaccinated.  (might still)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Nothing of value was lost


But then they came for Jimboys....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sensitive yet dangerous: In-n-out isn't that great anyway. They're ok as far as chain burgers go but I'm surprised there's still that much hype around them. They're like krispy kreme. I still remember years ago when a krispy kreme moved into town up in Oregon: people lost their everloving minds for like a year over that place but eventually the hype died down and a good number of the expanded locations closed. I predict the same would happen with in-n-out if they did a national expansion, which is probably why they're mostly staying safe in California for now. I wonder if the Krispy Kreme people are also anti vax nutters.

Krispy Kreme gave people donuts for being vaccinated.  (might still)


Yeah, but they were Krispy Kreme donuts
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, well.  It looks like In N Out will be joining Chick-Fil-A among the ranks of fast food restaurants that will have self-righteously indignant Farkers beating their chest and pronouncing from the apex of their mighty soapbox that they will never eat there.

More deservedly, if you ask me.  Chick-Fil-A is donating money to questionable causes, whereas In N Out is directly risking the health of their own customers.  (More than just by serving fast food, I mean.)

Funny.  I mean, In N Out is known to be a little low-key preachy, including biblical verses on their wrappers for instance that you pretty much have to be deliberately looking for to notice, but I really did not expect them to be the ones to go full soverign citizen on us.  For its part, I expect Chick-Fil-A will comply with local regulations without complaint.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Well, well.  It looks like In N Out will be joining Chick-Fil-A among the ranks of fast food restaurants that will have self-righteously indignant Farkers beating their chest and pronouncing from the apex of their mighty soapbox that they will never eat there.


I'll still eat the shiat out of Chik fil A fries. They're sinful.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As always, you wonder what other health regulations they found burdensome.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: In-n-out isn't that great anyway. They're ok as far as chain burgers go but I'm surprised there's still that much hype around them. They're like krispy kreme. I still remember years ago when a krispy kreme moved into town up in Oregon: people lost their everloving minds for like a year over that place but eventually the hype died down and a good number of the expanded locations closed. I predict the same would happen with in-n-out if they did a national expansion, which is probably why they're mostly staying safe in California for now. I wonder if the Krispy Kreme people are also anti vax nutters. Not that i eat there enough that my going or not going there would affect them in any way. Maybe more crazy people would flock there in support if they did, like when assholes flocked to chickfila when they (or at least their owners) were outed as vehemently anti-lgbt. Is that what in-n-out is going for? Drawing in hard core trumpers? Not the greatest business model, imo. I wonder if they'd still have libby lib customers who secretly eat there like chickfila does.


I'm from Michigan, no Chick-fil-A. And I have only ever had their food one time. I was living in Mississippi, and my wife and I got back to our apartment with our first child. Our roommates had Chick-fil-A waiting for us. They were a gay, black couple, and while I ate the food, I still don't understand why they bought it, or liked to eat there.
 
