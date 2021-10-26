 Skip to content
(Politico)   Union filing for injunction against Southwest Airlines's vaccine mandate told by judge to get lost, vaxxed   (politico.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good.  The sooner the whiny people face real peril to employment and suck it up and get inoculated, the sooner we're closer to the old normal.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Goddamn right it is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody's forcing you to be employed, plague rat
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Judge shopping for a local judge when there's a federal mandate must have been risky -- which is not the word you want to use when talking about airline pilots.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Don't make us be healthy!" said dumbasses.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When pro-plage people leave:

blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pilots suing to have the windscreens removed from their planes in 3...2...

Judge, we can make do with olde timey goggle.  They do everything a windscreen can do.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Translation:

Dad: Here's something you need to do before you can go play with your friends.
Brat: BUT I DON'T WANNA!!!
Dad: Well that's too bad.
Brat: Well I'm going to go ask Mom!
Brat: Mom, dad is making me do something I don't want to do!
Mom: Do what your dad tells you to do or I'll put you in timeout.
Brat: WAAAA!
 
sniderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Judge shopping for a local judge when there's a federal mandate must have been risky -- which is not the word you want to use when talking about airline pilots.


Yeah, but it was in Texas, so odds were good they may find a sympathetic Trumper asshat with a robe.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So another words, the people that are responsible for the safety of hundreds of people on every flight don't really give a shiat about the safety of hundreds of people on every fight.
 
