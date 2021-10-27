 Skip to content
 
(Wired UK)   The Yoga world is more than wacky loons in spandex. There are also wacky loons in spandex   (wired.co.uk) divider line
princhester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird article. My understanding has always been that yoga has an over-representation of "alternative medicine" whackos.

I know not all yoga enthusiasts are like that but I thought it was pretty much axiomatic that many were.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's true, butt...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

princhester: Weird article. My understanding has always been that yoga has an over-representation of "alternative medicine" whackos.

I know not all yoga enthusiasts are like that but I thought it was pretty much axiomatic that many were.


Everyone knows this but it sets up a nice "dear Wired, I never thought this would happen to me but..." narrative.
 
rightClick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That's true, butt...

[i.pinimg.com image 451x684]


disturbing amounts of silicone?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yoga pants thread?
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not to moralize, but -- yoga is not just about spandex-covered butts.

There are so many other fabrics!  Merino, for example!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

princhester: Weird article. My understanding has always been that yoga has an over-representation of "alternative medicine" whackos.

I know not all yoga enthusiasts are like that but I thought it was pretty much axiomatic that many were.


This is why I still take Zoom classes and haven't set foot in the studio since February 2020. I'm vaccinated, but I can't go around demanding to see everybody else's vax cards. The studio owner has limited class size to allow for distancing and does not discourage mask use, but she's been silent on the subject of vaccinations.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm acquainted with a yoga instructor who is sweet, charming, beautiful and scorching hot.  Or was until she suddenly started going on about nanobots being distributed by chemtrails.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a Libby Lib what confuses me is that the people you expect to be our lunatic fringe actually belong to the other side.

Yoga, a sport that is basically stretching and is about balance; whackjob conservative Anti-vaxxers.

I'd like a clean list of who is on our side and who is trying to kill everyone to score political points.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Horseshoe theory applies in this case. I know several unvaxxed moonbats and they're just as viruilant as the wingnuts.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That's true, butt...

[i.pinimg.com image 451x684]


Trying to get the whacky, whacky started early?

I approve!
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yoga pants thread?


We can only wish... but on NuFark probably not.
 
