(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Vancouver realtor claims not hiring him because he's chosen not to be vaxxed is discrimination. He's forgotten that it's all about inoculation, inoculation, inoculation   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is discrimination. Hiring only a left handed estate agent would be too. It is allowed. If you disqualified him as a member of a protected class (as defined in the Canadian Human Rights Act) that would be wrong.

You can discriminate. In fact you probably should. Don't hire drunken electricians, unlicensed funeral directors, blind cab drivers (although you couldn't dismiss the candidacy of a blind piano tuner, or dry cleaning presser as those don't have sight as an integral aspect of the job).
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Knock Three Times
Youtube nt5uNQ3FXRI
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If a person is buying or selling a property in Vancouver BC they are generally well educated or a trust fund baby but both prefer limiting their proximity to possible harm and being around an unvaxxed health Hazzard is a possible harm.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: ...although you couldn't dismiss the candidacy of a blind piano tuner, or dry cleaning presser...


How would they even know?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anybody with as much contact with the public as a real estate agent should be required by law to be vaccinated.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bowen: feckingmorons: ...although you couldn't dismiss the candidacy of a blind piano tuner, or dry cleaning presser...

How would they even know?


Your trousers are wrinkly and your harpsichord is tinny.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pedantically speaking, using any criteria to downselect is discrimination.  Thing is, there's more than one definition of the word, and the other definition is, "recognition and understanding of the difference between one thing and another."

It's not wrong to automatically rule-out someone that wilfully threatens your health.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?


We made our realtors work their asses off.  It probably helped that we had realtors that were willing to work their asses off though.  I swear we went into thirty houses, after ourselves doing a downselect from more than a hundred.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?


A lot of people.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somewhere along the line people started to think the word "discrimination" meant "unfair discrimination"

Discrimination is often a good thing.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put that coffee down!! Coffee's for the vaccinated only.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why would it even come up? What does a realtor even do? Show the house, hand you some papers to sign.  Who cares if she's vaccinated or not?


I'm going to guess this plague rat is out and proud of being a plague rat.  I'd figure most sane people will not want to spend long amounts of time around someone trying to kill them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't care bout ya feefees.  Get the shot, asshole.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark him; putting your clients at risk isn't a good business model.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Oh, you don't want me to sell your house because I'm not vaccinated. Well then, we'll just see whose laughing once I'M CRUSHING YOUR HEAD!!!
 
