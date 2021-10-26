 Skip to content
(NHK World (Japan))   This is what happens when Godzilla farts in the bathtub   (www3.nhk.or.jp)
15
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One could probably sell the stones to high end American day spas.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make soap
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those are stones not bubbles, that right there is a shart.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Monetize it. Sell undersea volcano rocks to Bobby Jindal.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
doubleextra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this classified as pollution?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd buy a box of them. a cut chunk of pumice for cleaning hardwater scale the size of a candy bar goes for four bucks around here...
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell them as stones for propane gas things.  Like stoves, and, um, pretty lights and things like that.  And hey, they farking float, they are rocks that float.  If you can't make a buck off of rocks that float well...I have no idea, but it isn't good.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
id like a 50 pound sack, no, two of them for the two firepits i maintain. piles of ceramic skulls for firepits are a thing but are expensive...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

almejita: Sell them as stones for propane gas things.  Like stoves, and, um, pretty lights and things like that.  And hey, they farking float, they are rocks that float.  If you can't make a buck off of rocks that float well...I have no idea, but it isn't good.


And floating saunas!
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbh2.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes but feet will no longer be covered in callouses.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: One could probably sell the stones to high end American day spas.


Why not make the entire beach a high end Japanese 24/7 spa?
 
