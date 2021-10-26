 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Now that covid cases seem to be dropping some, maybe I should see the doctor about my bloody cough and chest pains   (npr.org) divider line
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make sure you place the blame where it belongs:. Assholes who refused to wear a mask and/or get the vaccine.  AKA: Trump dick suckers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got a toothache I'll need to address soon.  Probably before the next surge starts.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Got a toothache I'll need to address soon.  Probably before the next surge starts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yup, I went in for one of my annual exams and they asked if anything new was diagnosed, if I had been hospitalized, etc. "Nope, nope, nope."

Unmentioned was that nothing was bad enough to seek hospitalization.

...also cannot get most things addressed because they would disqualify me from my job.

/USA ...USA...USA!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
😆 once again proving doing nothing isn't free. Hope the GOP and  Libertarians finally realized they're stupid.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just got my mri for my compressed neck and rotator cuff...not sure which one we're doing first.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hope the GOP and  Libertarians finally realized they're stupid.


"Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired" - Jonathan Swift
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad I was puking and shiatting black blood back during the lovely month and a half where things were okay around here. You antivax pieces of shiat.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have been waiting to have root canal on a tooth for a year and a half.  I need an MRI on my neck and my knees are getting really bad. Who knows, maybe I can get at least one thing done before the next wave.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The intestinal blockage and crapping out bloody membranous blobs worries me some.
I worry it might not be quickly fatal.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're having patients wait 48 hours on gurneys in the ER. We're on diversion as well, but I still get a few people coming in on CIWA that honestly should have been IV rehydration or just sent home to sober up instead because we're missing saddle PEs, DVT, VREs from post COVID pts that are scared to come in. They already have/had Covid, and think they're in the clear, and suddenly they're not doing so hot. Somehow they're just not understanding their risks and not following up with their PCP.

Last thing, since it's flu season, I've been asking people if they want their flu shot (everyone gets asked) People then question me "I heard you're putting Covid in that too!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: We're having patients wait 48 hours on gurneys in the ER. We're on diversion as well, but I still get a few people coming in on CIWA that honestly should have been IV rehydration or just sent home to sober up instead because we're missing saddle PEs, DVT, VREs from post COVID pts that are scared to come in. They already have/had Covid, and think they're in the clear, and suddenly they're not doing so hot. Somehow they're just not understanding their risks and not following up with their PCP.

Last thing, since it's flu season, I've been asking people if they want their flu shot (everyone gets asked) People then question me "I heard you're putting Covid in that too!"


Do you even realize that you're not typing English?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: also cannot get most things addressed because they would disqualify me from my job.


Wish you best of health.
Can you please clarify this statement?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am just grateful I am back to F2F visits and no more telemedicine
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: "Reasoning will never make a Man correct an ill Opinion, which by Reasoning he never acquired"
- Jonathan Swift


"Welcome to Fark"
- Some Squirrel
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But my new parasitic twin has been wonderful company to have around while quarantining away in my own little world.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Snaptastic: also cannot get most things addressed because they would disqualify me from my job.

Wish you best of health.
Can you please clarify this statement?


Adult film star with nine venereal diseases?
Pastry chef with severe gluten intolerance?
Pogo stick tester with broken legs?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: We're having patients wait 48 hours on gurneys in the ER. We're on diversion as well, but I still get a few people coming in on CIWA that honestly should have been IV rehydration or just sent home to sober up instead because we're missing saddle PEs, DVT, VREs from post COVID pts that are scared to come in. They already have/had Covid, and think they're in the clear, and suddenly they're not doing so hot. Somehow they're just not understanding their risks and not following up with their PCP.

Last thing, since it's flu season, I've been asking people if they want their flu shot (everyone gets asked) People then question me "I heard you're putting Covid in that too!"


Scooby-Doo can doo-doo, but Jimmy Carter is smarter!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Make sure you place the blame where it belongs:. Assholes who refused to wear a mask and/or get the vaccine.  AKA: Trump dick suckers.


I'm just happy you found a scapegoat.  Scapegoats are always a good way to make stupid people feel better about themselves.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Got a toothache I'll need to address soon.  Probably before the next surge starts.


I did not go to the dentist during the start of this.  Got there this month.  all my gums needed planed.  A wisdom tooth needed pulled and I've a cavity to fill.  I kept all 4 wisdom teeth for 48 years, shakes fist at COVID,
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cheap_thoughts: We're having patients wait 48 hours on gurneys in the ER. We're on diversion as well, but I still get a few people coming in on CIWA that honestly should have been IV rehydration or just sent home to sober up instead because we're missing saddle PEs, DVT, VREs from post COVID pts that are scared to come in. They already have/had Covid, and think they're in the clear, and suddenly they're not doing so hot. Somehow they're just not understanding their risks and not following up with their PCP.

Last thing, since it's flu season, I've been asking people if they want their flu shot (everyone gets asked) People then question me "I heard you're putting Covid in that too!"

Do you even realize that you're not typing English?


Following up on you PCP is the most important medicine!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: NM Volunteer: Got a toothache I'll need to address soon.  Probably before the next surge starts.

I did not go to the dentist during the start of this.  Got there this month.  all my gums needed planed.  A wisdom tooth needed pulled and I've a cavity to fill.  I kept all 4 wisdom teeth for 48 years, shakes fist at COVID,


Is it a new dentist? Some dentists are ... less than honest. Especially with the lockdown.
 
