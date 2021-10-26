 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Not news: City repairs damaged curb. News: City repairs curb 16 years ahead of schedule. Fark: Curb was damaged 28 years ago   (cbc.ca) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only 80 more years til we fix the sewage plant that overflows every rain storm.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I got a scheduled time like that from the city I live in, I'd assume it was the date the city planners had determined would involve the entire neighborhood requiring a rebuild of the curbs... and they were telling me to get stuffed with my request for something earlier.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blame Canada!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Winnepeg:  it's One Great City!

The Weakerthans - One Great City!
Youtube xLlsjEP7L-k
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kirk: How much refit time till we can take [the Enterprise] out again?
Scotty: Eight weeks, sir. (as Kirk opens his mouth) But you don't have eight weeks, so I'll do it for ya in two.
Kirk: (considers) Mr. Scott. Have you always multiplied your repair estimates by a factor of four?
Scotty: Certainly, sir. How else can I keep my reputation as a miracle worker?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are the odds on the new curb being wrecked the first time a snow removal machine passes by?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Your reputation is secure Scotty.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What are the odds on the new curb being wrecked the first time a snow removal machine passes by?


Plows don't care. They plow.

I saw scary things in Montana.

The plow really doesn't care. And all things will be removed from the plows way.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If I got a scheduled time like that from the city I live in, I'd assume it was the date the city planners had determined would involve the entire neighborhood requiring a rebuild of the curbs... and they were telling me to get stuffed with my request for something earlier.


Exactly.  A good portion of the downtown that is within my work area was made "modern" in the 1930s by the WPA, the Depression-era public sector entity that did public works buildouts as a way to employ people.  There's build-date and entity information cast into the concrete at regular intervals, "WPA 1937" or something like that.  They repair curbs that are next to sidewalks, but if a moderately damaged curb isn't a hazard to foot or vehicle traffic and isn't letting the dirt spill into the road then it's going to get ignored until the city does major roadwork.

It costs real money to send a crew out to chisel-out the old one, excavate around, set up forms, have concrete delivered, and then pour and finish.  As such if the curb hasn't competely failed in its job of serving as a demarcation between the street and the property then it's simply going to be left alone, and if a city has a 20-year plan for refreshing public works, then they'll give them a date out of sheer snark because the clerk they're pestering isn't the one that gets to make the decision or perform the repairs.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Irony being that it wouldn't be Scotty and the ship's crew doing the refit, it'd be yard workers experienced in that class of ship who'd already worked on several other Contitution-class vessels who'd have staged their materials and heavy equipment and could tear into the ship to do it much faster and more thoroughly.
 
