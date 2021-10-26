 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   √ Loaded firearm, √methamphetamine, √heroin, √counterfeit $100 bills, √passed out behind the wheel of a running automobile   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies, Crime, Coroner, Misdemeanor, Criminal law, 32-year-old Donavan Nathaniel Baltzley, Sheriff  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty Baltzley of this guy.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alec Baldwin needs to stop method acting.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Additionally, deputies located a large amount of cash believed to be associated with the sale of controlled substances.

Wonder why they didn't mention the amount. Hmmm.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*dunno that area; google*

Ah yes, same latitude as Redding.  It all adds up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So close.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh great, more radicalizing Fark headlines.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


𝅘𝅥𝅮  My Future Self and Me 𝅘𝅥𝅮
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep, one of those days.
 
almejita
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I lived in McKinleyville for awhile.  shiat happens.  One of the kids (teen) in the complex I lived was the son of either the KMFDM or MDC dummer, can't rem which one.  Ironic no marijuana was found on the dude...but maybe they just don't mention that nowadays.  Cuz legal and all.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Additionally, deputies located a large amount of cash believed to be associated with the sale of controlled substances.

Wonder why they didn't mention the amount. Hmmm.


Something something cop math something.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 300x370]

[Fark user image image 300x462]

𝅘𝅥𝅮  My Future Self and Me 𝅘𝅥𝅮


He almost has a Patrick Tribett glow about him.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Including the amount of cash recovered MIGHT encourage other beginner criminal masterminds to take the easy way to success of dealin' drugs rather than the hard work of flipping burgers or weeding the local weed fields.
 
