(MSN)   Florida woman uses a novel Florida approach to drug rehabilitation   (msn.com) divider line
    Florida, Heroin, Drug addiction, owner of a drug rehab clinic, undercover agents, sheriff's office, Police, Drug overdose, Drug rehabilitation  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey, I've discovered something that really kills those heroin cravings!"
"Really, what?"
"Fentanyl!"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 70.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rehab: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube hWQiXv0sn9Y
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I buy some fentanyl after reading that article, Microsoft gets a percentage?  Is that why Vax5G is a concern? What is the waiting period where they don't get a commission?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
