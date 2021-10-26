 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   It's pronounced "dumb-ass"   (kdvr.com) divider line
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Victor Hugo, nice to meet you.

HighZoolander
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And they've set up a gofundme...

It's so sad that it is so quickly becoming America's social safety net.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's Aousweepay.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He was pretty scared and anxious about getting the vaccine," she said.

I bet he's scared and anxious now- oh.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*sees in video him wearing a Manchester United shirt*

At least he died on Saturday, because then he didn't have to see their debacle on Sunday. Either way, I'm laughing at his grave.

/get the damn vaccine
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lee in Texas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, 48 is young? Awesome!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's Aousweepay.


The delivery of that line was perfect, and the setup was amazing. A true comedic work of art. I chuckle whenever I'm reminded of it.

And I think that was one of Rob Schneider's best parts. Great line, almost stole the scene.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So he didn't carry a fukton of life insurance coverage.

See Capt. Kirk quote above.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: Mugato: It's Aousweepay.

The delivery of that line


on Saturday Night Live, for you youngsters.
 
