(Yahoo)   Rim job complete   (yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owah crops are saved.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for global warming.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One rainstorm down, now all you need is 17 years of above average rain/snow fall and you'll be set!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful pic of what Rim jobs look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: One rainstorm down, now all you need is 17 years of above average rain/snow fall and you'll be set!


People were saying the same thing about 15 years ago about Lake Lanier in Georgia and that it would never be at full pool ever again. A couple years later it was back to flooding.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: One rainstorm down, now all you need is 17 years of above average rain/snow fall and you'll be set!


How'd you arrive at that number? I've seen it come back in a single winter season more than once.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Pacific Rim Job
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A cell phone company I worked for many years ago had training modules called Retail Interface Management. I couldn't ever keep a straight face when management asked us if we had time to work on our RIMs.
 
cefm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So much for global warming.


Not going to dignify that with engagement.
Extreme and "unusual" weather becoming more frequent is what climate change is. Soil and plants and people and agricultural capacity don't move fast. But they die fast when the weather goes crazy quickly.
It's not hot or cold per se but a disruption of normal climate patterns. Caused by human stupidity.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Being an avid bicyclist, the term rim job always reminds me of taping bicycle rims.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There - back to normal! Now can we please plant more almond trees and get back to planting grass around desert homes?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This was the Truckee last week, as low as I've seen it.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is the same spot yesterday, after Sunday's storm, as high as I've seen this spot
Fark user imageView Full Size


And this is the same spot today, about as high as I saw it last winter.
Fark user imageView Full Size


That was quite a storm.
 
