(NBC News) NewsFlash 5G approved for children ages 5-11 by FDA advisory panel, sending to FDA for final decision   (nbcnews.com) divider line
59
    More: NewsFlash, Vaccination, Vaccine, young children, Covid-19 vaccine, committee member Dr. Eric Rubin, advisory committee, children ages, smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not approved yet. The advisory committee recommended approval but with some clear reservations against mandates. However, mandates are not their choice.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Not approved yet. The advisory committee recommended approval but with some clear reservations against mandates. However, mandates are not their choice.


And FDA is under zero obligation to adhere to their decision.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I'll finally be able to track the little rugrat, I'm good with it.  Can't wait until I can stick her to the fridge for time-out.
 
schezar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The sooner we can get kids vaccinated, the better. This vote wouldn't have happened if it wasn't safe.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
never gonna get the damn kids off their phones now!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now if we can just get the FCC to approve the death penalty for those car warranty dick wads...
 
kosherkow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
will this turn them into wireless hotspots and what kind of data plans do they come with?  i'd love to ditch Comcast/Xfinity and this now seems like a viable option.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i can not wait to get my 8yr old chipped.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And my dumbass nephew decided to drink hand sanitizer at school for his tiktok. I can't wait to put this in him, at least he'll be good for something.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
woo. just in time to open my free range faraday cage autism daycare center. I'll be rich I tell you! TF for everyone!
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been trying to track this all day and like 4 out of every five of the "top" tweets are from people with internet Ph.D.s on how vaccines are killing everyone and (((they))) don't want you to know.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I won't comment until I hear what Alex Jones has to say.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...kids these days...back in my day when we got a vaccine we would be lucky if we could even get long distance calling over landline.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

schezar: The sooner we can get kids vaccinated, the better. This vote wouldn't have happened if it wasn't safe.


Or they just needed to calibrate the dosage to ensure kids go from zero to autism in 4 seconds flat.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Can't wait until I can stick her to the fridge for time-out.


Stick her to the roof for better reception
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As a divorced father with my kids 25 miles away, finally I can totally remote parent them!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I won't comment until I hear what Alex Jones has to say.


Why? That beta couldn't even keep custody of his kids.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flucto: Now if we can just get the FCC to approve the death penalty for those car warranty dick wads...


And the assholes who keep cold-calling about wanting to buy a house in my neighborhood.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I won't comment until I hear what Alex Jones has to say.


here's a preview
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But what about people who just ACT like they're 5-11 years old?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: But what about people who just ACT like they're 5-11 years old?


They did their own research already
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where I post my conspiracy theories?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Is this the thread where I post my conspiracy theories?


That's what they WANT you to believe.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the mark of the 5g beast
Fark user imageView Full Size


/still only have two bars on my phone
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moroning: [static.wikia.nocookie.net image 220x234]


Nice try kid, you're 3 tops.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Hooray!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's gooooooooooooooooooo!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: And my dumbass nephew decided to drink hand sanitizer at school for his tiktok. I can't wait to put this in him, at least he'll be good for something.


.The youth pastor says he's good for one other thing
 
strapp3r
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
can't be sure until joe chimes in on this and Biden's instability

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sweet, maybe now I can finally get phone signal in that school zone located in the valley
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

strapp3r: can't be sure until joe chimes in on this and Biden's instability

[Fark user image 720x404]


Did he smear the horse paste on his noggin?  It's pretty shiny!
 
eagle5953
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kids are basically repeaters at that age anyway
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I won't comment until I hear what Alex Jones has to say.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That should cover it
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: As long as I'll finally be able to track the little rugrat, I'm good with it.  Can't wait until I can stick her to the fridge for time-out.


My kids will be happy they no longer have to wear those enormous tracking harnesses.  The batteries and transmitter get very warm.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great news!  Now kids will be protected and the pandemic can be brought to an end.

/ha!  who am I kidding.   No, this will get fought all the way to the Supreme Court by some church-simpleton governor from one of the derp states.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: As long as I'll finally be able to track the little rugrat, I'm good with it.  Can't wait until I can stick her to the fridge for time-out.


Plus they can hold your kitchen utensils for you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Excellent, I'm sure all the parents around will appreciate me giving out syringes of COVID shots instead of candy this Halloween.
 
vrax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't wait for this to be approved and then to witness the cries of child murder from the throngs of the brainless.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Driedsponge: As long as I'll finally be able to track the little rugrat, I'm good with it.  Can't wait until I can stick her to the fridge for time-out.

Plus they can hold your kitchen utensils for you

[Fark user image image 850x566]


He's not magnetic, he's sticky...
...and probably making the whole house smell like a hobo's locker room...

🤢
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, right. Every five year old will have 6G cellphones before their parents vaccinate them all.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of two things will happen here:

The vaccine will prove to be safe, and the children of the affluent and the educated will get yet another leg up over the children of the poor and ignorant.

The vaccine will prove to have long term harmful side effects, and the children of the poor and ignorant will inherit the earth.  Briefly.

I don't know about you, but I don't want my kids alive to see scenario #2, so I'm putting my money on scenario #1.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Is this the thread where I post my conspiracy theories?


Snape killed Keyser Soze!
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: MattytheMouse: Is this the thread where I post my conspiracy theories?

Snape killed Keyser Soze!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And now we'll see more appearances from maskless MAGA morons at PTA meetings, doing their part to spread covid by spraying their foul breath all over the room, while they shout stupidly about their freedumbs!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yeah, right. Every five year old will have 6G cellphones before their parents vaccinate them all.


/ I'm only joking. I realize you were riffing on the G5 conspiracy theory. Not making a generalization about the popularity of phones with kids of all ages. Whose cellphones probably already are 5G unless they are poor and have grandma's old phone.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I called my child's pediatrician this morning to ask about what the rollout looks like and how quickly we could get her vaccinated.  They have an order for vaccines in already and a long waiting list for appointments.

I said we would make anytime they had available.  We'll still take a shot from somewhere else if it's offered first.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freidog: Excellent, I'm sure all the parents around will appreciate me giving out syringes of COVID shots instead of candy this Halloween.


I would if you have it already.  Mrs Function is trained (but no longer certified) to administer vaccines and can probably handle it.
 
