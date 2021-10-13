 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Tell your mom I said congrats   (twincities.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Beaver, Castoridae, Legislature, Castoroides, Rodent, Castoroides ohioensis, Castoroides leiseyorum, State  
•       •       •

1058 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 26 Oct 2021 at 6:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bill to make the giant beaver the state fossil was introduced in the 1988 legislature, but it failed to pass.

Let me pass along some advice that my dad gave me, legislators: stop holding out for a smaller beaver, take what you get when you can get it.  They're all going to seem huge to you, given your shortcomings.

/that last bit may just apply to me, but who knows?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good one, subby. I would have also accepted a Jerry Mathers joke.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby's mom for Senate!
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
litespeed74
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a lot of vanilla flavoring.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Minnesota's state fossil is ohioensis.

Ohio's state fossil is Mike DeWine.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Finally a mom joke that is kinda accurate. My mom was a rather large woman and she's been dead for quite a long time now. Not sure about fossilized. But certainly dead.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Larry enters the drug store and is r loved to see it's empty.  Just him and the man behind the counter.  "What can I get you," asks the man behind the counter.
I want a beaver.
Modern or prehistoric?
Prehistoric
Massive or normal?
Massive
Hairy or shaved?
Hairy
DO WE HAVE ANY PREHISTORIC MASSIVE HAIRY BEAVERS?
(People pop out of the aisles)
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As much as everyone appreciates beaver jokes, I would be remiss not to mention that Castoroides was not a close relative of the modern beaver.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.