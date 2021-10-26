 Skip to content
(NPR)   Science explains why you love pumpkin spice. Oh, you don't love pumpkin spice? Well, science says you're wrong. Now say it: I love pumpkin spice. Say it louder. I SAID SAY IT LOUDER   (npr.org) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not.
But I also do not associate pumpkin spice smell with fall or anything else nostalgic.

My people ate banana, chocolate, or lemonade pies.  NOT 'lemon meringue' pies, LEMONADE pies.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmmmm....pumpkin spice.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Autumn's Eve - SNL
Youtube 2Erc1Dfy5N0
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
http://smbc-comics.com/comic/spice
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love pumpkin pie.  But I don't have any desire for other things to taste like pumpkin pie.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I put cinnamon, clove and nutmeg in lots of dishes. I don't really associate those flavours with pumpkin.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No idea what pumpkin spice even is.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: No idea what pumpkin spice even is.


I think she was in some British girl group in the 90s.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No desire for anything flavored "pumpkin" or "pumpkin spice".
Now chocolate on the other hand......
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love pumpkin spice in pumpkin pie.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: No idea what pumpkin spice even is.


Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Pumpkin Spice.
 
Explodo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I sincerely despise pumpkin spice.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time to drag this out again.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not pumpkin spice. Now, dried leaves and the smell of the old orange pumpkin buckets we used to get for trick-o-treating take me back
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kabloink: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should"
[Fark user image image 640x360]


The best one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 600x525]
Time to drag this out again.


Wait, it gets worse:

poppers4u.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like "pumpkin spice", but I don't frequent places that sell anything with it.
As such I'll have something every few years with cinnamon and nutmeg or whatever in the autumn and be satisfied.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The spice extends life. The spice expands consciousness. The spice is vital to the morning commute. The Karen Guild and its navigators, who the spice has mutated over 40 years, order the soy half-cat pumpkin spice latte, which gives them the ability to make food themselves into the center of any drama."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love pumpkin spice.  Specifically in coffee.  And I don't care at all what any of you people think about that.
Unless you agree with me.  I care about that.

And, yeah, I find it very strange how this is such a polarizing topic.  People farking HATE it.  And they make fun of people that like it.  I don't get that at all.  Either thing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Never had 'pumpkin spice' anything
/I have had various spices that go into it at times, sometimes together that could theoretically make a 'pumpkin spice'
///But I have never ordered or purchased anything that was specifically labeled as 'pumpkin spice'
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

studebaker hoch: ZMugg: [Fark user image 600x525]
Time to drag this out again.

Wait, it gets worse:

[poppers4u.com image 375x375]


That just makes me wonder what is being cleaned from what.
 
