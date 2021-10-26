 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   OK, but why does the car look like it crashed into the seawall from the water side? Also, how did the lady die when the front wheels aren't even under water? So many questions   (tampabay.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if she wasn't wearing a seat belt being thrown around the cabin can be fatal, even in a minor incident.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving the wrong VW

theretrosite.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, the first three posts in this thread are longer than the whole friggin' article. Ight, I'mma head out.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.


Also the tide moves shiat.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida

Enough said
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaterCar Panther - Amphibious Jeep
Youtube m5xQy8MIuec
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even weird for Florida.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna suggest it came in with the tide (bayous have tides, right?) from deeper water. The driver probably drove into the bayou somewhere else (ie, drunk, stupid or both) and then the water did the rest.

Not that hard to figure out.

People always seem to think (probably because they've seen too many movies) that people who drive into bodies of water realize they're in trouble and immediately make a heroic effort to escape, but I'm guessing most people who drive into water (esp. at night) do not survive. At least 30% of American adults are complete farking idiots, so they're at a distinct disadvantage right away, absent any life-threatening situation.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: Driving the wrong VW

[theretrosite.com image 360x474]


Damn! Hahahahahaha! That Volkswagen ad was brutal! And it's true.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have a glass-breaking tool in your car, your headrest should be removable and has metal rods that easily break a window for escape when you can't roll down electric windows and pressure is holding the doors closed.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The recall department at VW is probably eligible for hazard and/or PTSD pay at this point.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Malenfant: If you don't have a glass-breaking tool in your car, your headrest should be removable and has metal rods that easily break a window for escape when you can't roll down electric windows and pressure is holding the doors closed.


This.

I had to give those instructions exactly once in all my time as a 911 operator.  Works though, I heard the window break. That idiot was in no danger of drowning, he parked below the tide line and got stuck in the car when a wave shorted everything.

/TFA's idiot may have been in danger of drowning.  Impact could've gotten them, though.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And if she wasn't wearing a seat belt being thrown around the cabin can be fatal, even in a minor incident.


Why did she crash thru the fence?
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.


Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Theeng: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Also the tide moves shiat.


Not so much in those basins. It comes in pretty slowly. That's low tide right there btw. Don't know when the incident occurred, but there is deformation to the front end.

So it would have gone down something like this:
Call goes out, first crew on scene does size up. First, call out to see if the person is OK, no response, get in the water because they are, well, unresponsive. So that gets dealt with and investigators do there thing and then the vehicle gets moved. No point in putting everyone in the water if they don't need to be since not everyone is necessarily trained.
Then the media gets to take their pictures.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: cretinbob: And if she wasn't wearing a seat belt being thrown around the cabin can be fatal, even in a minor incident.

Why did she crash thru the fence?


Drunk at night
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.


How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looking at Google Street view there is a small hill just off the road. She could have gone airborne, crashed nose first just short of the sea well and the car then spun around and dropped right over the edge. 

/Pure speculation based on 0 years/hours/minutes/seconds of expertise on the dynamics of cars crashing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.


Also, look at Google maps and compare it to the picture of the car against the seawall. There is a ramp just to past the car. Why in all of Hades would they winch it up against he sea wall when there is a ramp just a couple feet over from where the car is located?
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The most obvious explanation is that she was driving fast, a giant alligator ran across in front of her, she hit it and her car flipped over it front end down, as the car was passing overhead the alligator whipped out its tail and hit the car, this caused the car to spin so it landed in the water right side up and looking as if she drove into the seawall. The alligator was uninsured so he left the scene.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.

How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.


One does not have to have worked on any crime scenes to know that there is absolutely zero reason to winch it up against the seawall when there is a ramp just a few feet over. But since you are clearly the expert here please explain to all of us poor slobs why they would winch it up against the seawall like that and not winch it up the ramp on to dry land.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The article never states that she drowned.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
she probably died while driving, and then crashed.
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trying for the 180 to nose slide and miscalculated. She committed to landing it which is more than you can say for most people.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would I do that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: That's not even weird for Florida.


I was expecting Bayshore in Tampa since the balustrade is so much classier to jump.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.

How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Can you see the ramp? If not look just past the pointy end of the red thing. That is called an arrow, by the way. Using your expertise where would they have put the truck with the winch to get it up against the sea wall and the old dock pylons? Maybe they ran the cables through the front door and out the back patio? or maybe they back the truck into the garage and ran the cables out the patio door of the house? I have no crime scene experience but it seems to me that parking the tow track by the ramp would have been far easier than trying to maneuver it into that tiny bit of yard just below where the ramp so conveniently creates a gap in the sea wall. But hey, you are clearly the expert here so I will bow to your decades of experience, cretin.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
will.i.ain't:

Is... that legit? I know the VW floating thing but they got away with that line in an ad? Can you imagine ad companies pulling that ish today?
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kozlo: will.i.ain't:

Is... that legit? I know the VW floating thing but they got away with that line in an ad? Can you imagine ad companies pulling that ish today?


It was National Lampoon. They got away with classic shiat like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I grew up on that magazine. It may explain a lot.
 
Elzar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: cretinbob: Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.

How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.

[Fark user image 597x434]

Can you see the ramp? If not look just past the pointy end of the red thing. That is called an arrow, by the way. Using your expertise where would they have put the truck with the winch to get it up against the sea wall and the old dock pylons? Maybe they ran the cables through the front door and out the back patio? or maybe they back the truck into the garage and ran the cables out the patio door of the house? I have no crime scene experience but it seems to me that parking the tow track by the ramp would have been far easier than trying to maneuver it into that tiny bit of yard just below where the ramp so conveniently creates a gap in the sea wall. But hey, you are clearly the expert here so I will bow to your decades of experience, cretin.


So why does everything have to be a big conspiracy? Stupid driver does stupid thing, drowns stupid ass, news at 11.

/ Or maybe this is evidence the election was stolen?
 
whitroth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Driving the wrong VW

[theretrosite.com image 360x474]


Of course, we now know that Republican operatives (who confessed before they died), had put drugs in Teddy's drink.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So far, the first three posts in this thread are longer than the whole friggin' article. Ight, I'mma head out.


Seems to me we have the tools and talent to come up with better news stories on our own.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: If you don't have a glass-breaking tool in your car, your headrest should be removable and has metal rods that easily break a window for escape when you can't roll down electric windows and pressure is holding the doors closed.


I don't drive but I carry a headrest around on my keychain.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: cretinbob: Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.

How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.

One does not have to have worked on any crime scenes to know that there is absolutely zero reason to winch it up against the seawall when there is a ramp just a few feet over. But since you are clearly the expert here please explain to all of us poor slobs why they would winch it up against the seawall like that and not winch it up the ramp on to dry land.


Not crime scenes
You are clueless and inexperienced.
I am trying to size a scene from a single image taken after the scene has been distributed.

You're pulling shiat out of your ass to start a fight and make yourself think you know something.

You don't.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wantingout: she probably died while driving, and then crashed.


That happens too.
 
redahle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: kozlo: will.i.ain't:

Is... that legit? I know the VW floating thing but they got away with that line in an ad? Can you imagine ad companies pulling that ish today?

It was National Lampoon. They got away with classic shiat like:
[Fark user image image 850x1118]
I grew up on that magazine. It may explain a lot.


Pretty sure that was what got Larry Flynt and Hustler sued once. But your point works for national lampoon too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: cretinbob: Mock26: cretinbob: Because they winched the vehicle against the sea wall to recover the body.
It's not really a difficult thing to figure out.

Then where are the winch cables? If they winched the car to the sea wall to recover the body there is really no need to leave the car in the water. They have the truck and the winch there already so why send it away only to have to call it back again? The car has already been moved so it serves no purpose to leave it against the sea wall like that.

How many scenes have you been on?
I lost count.

[Fark user image image 597x434]

Can you see the ramp? If not look just past the pointy end of the red thing. That is called an arrow, by the way. Using your expertise where would they have put the truck with the winch to get it up against the sea wall and the old dock pylons? Maybe they ran the cables through the front door and out the back patio? or maybe they back the truck into the garage and ran the cables out the patio door of the house? I have no crime scene experience but it seems to me that parking the tow track by the ramp would have been far easier than trying to maneuver it into that tiny bit of yard just below where the ramp so conveniently creates a gap in the sea wall. But hey, you are clearly the expert here so I will bow to your decades of experience, cretin.


See, your just being a dick
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

redahle: will.i.ain't: kozlo: will.i.ain't:

Is... that legit? I know the VW floating thing but they got away with that line in an ad? Can you imagine ad companies pulling that ish today?

It was National Lampoon. They got away with classic shiat like:
[Fark user image image 850x1118]
I grew up on that magazine. It may explain a lot.

Pretty sure that was what got Larry Flynt and Hustler sued once. But your point works for national lampoon too.


D'oh! I thin you're right. Between National Lampoon and Hustler, who can remember?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Toonces the Driving Cat: Driver's Test - SNL
Youtube 5fvsItXYgzk
Look. I was there.
 
Gemcee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Florida
 
