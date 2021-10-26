 Skip to content
(Independent)   It's called "bareback," you idiotic yoots who think you invented sex. This post brought to you by the letters S, T and D   (independent.co.uk)
70
    More: Stupid, AIDS, Fluid bonding, Sexually transmitted disease, monogamous couples, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Cervical cancer, unprotected sex  
•       •       •

70 Comments
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt anyone's doing any fluid bonding with her.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's different than Mormons "soaking".

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But doctors say that kind of intentionality doesn't protect against sexually transmitted diseases."

Why do I picture the Doctor sighing and finding a nice, quiet place to drink after having to say that....
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rawdoggin' is also an appropriate term
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should only raw dog pr0n stars. Those people get tested for STDs almost as often as Subby's mom.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rawdoggin' is also an appropriate term


Or "Pull and Pray."
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how everyone was all "wtf" when all you millennials came in and renamed all the music genres stupid shiat in the mid 00s? Now you know how feels when it's done to you.

"roots rock"  - fark you with a bit farking root for that one
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always love the articles that pretend everyone involved will immediately catch AIDS if you touch a bare penis.

Get tested regularly and you'll be fine.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image image 320x240]


The pile is always funny.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I have to say is that it's great when the wife hit menopause.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least AIDS isn't the death sentence that it used to be. That said there are drug resistant strains of syphilis and Gonnorhea that you really, really don't want. Herpes is also an incurable risk.

It's 2021, not 1971. Take care of yourselves.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: I always love the articles that pretend everyone involved will immediately catch AIDS if you touch a bare penis.

Get tested regularly and you'll be fine.


The above is a troll.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Douchebags looking for a less sleazy way to ask for bareback >.<.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my day, we called fluid bonding "it broke!"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image image 425x238]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopped reading at the headline, it was enough.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to call it microbe kissing.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get tested regularly, talk with your partner(s) about your sti status, and ignore fear mongering articles from The Independent
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be relevant to the discussion. Funny as hell. Violence, squalor and depravity on every page. Probably best if you start the series at the beginning with the Little People train sex, monkeys and tasers.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: You should only raw dog pr0n stars. Those people get tested for STDs almost as often as Subby's mom.


memegenerator.net
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "dust-bonding" at my age. Amirite, fellow olds?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: This might be relevant to the discussion. Funny as hell. Violence, squalor and depravity on every page. Probably best if you start the series at the beginning with the Little People train sex, monkeys and tasers.


Or just read oglaf.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow, they found a way to make it sound more gross. Congrats, dipshiats, LOL.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New???

This term is damn near ancient from at least the AIDS dating scene.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hillbilly Jim: fragMasterFlash: You should only raw dog pr0n stars. Those people get tested for STDs almost as often as Subby's mom.

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


It is not.  P0rn stars get paid.  Subby's mom does it behind the dumpster for a few chicken nuggets.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Somehow, they found a way to make it sound more gross. Congrats, dipshiats, LOL.


Unexplainably Juicy
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: You know how everyone was all "wtf" when all you millennials came in and renamed all the music genres stupid shiat in the mid 00s? Now you know how feels when it's done to you.

"roots rock"  - fark you with a bit farking root for that one


Yet, when millenials try to call Linkin Park, Korn, or My Chemical Romance either Rock, Grunge, or Goth, yall get more butthurt than a porn star. So new genres were invented.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS: Douchebags looking for a less sleazy way to ask for bareback >.<.


Actual sex is sleazy now?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for fark's sake. People have been taught about the risks of unprotected sex. If they choose to ignore or are too farking stupid to care then no amount of additional discussion on the topic will make them change their mind. So just be careful. If your partner does not want to use protection and does not have recent test results and is not a virgin then get dressed and leave.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: neongoats: You know how everyone was all "wtf" when all you millennials came in and renamed all the music genres stupid shiat in the mid 00s? Now you know how feels when it's done to you.

"roots rock"  - fark you with a bit farking root for that one

Yet, when millenials try to call Linkin Park, Korn, or My Chemical Romance either Rock, Grunge, or Goth, yall get more butthurt than a porn star. So new genres were invented.


The word "shiate" has been in the language for centuries.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: neongoats: You know how everyone was all "wtf" when all you millennials came in and renamed all the music genres stupid shiat in the mid 00s? Now you know how feels when it's done to you.

"roots rock"  - fark you with a bit farking root for that one

Yet, when millenials try to call Linkin Park, Korn, or My Chemical Romance either Rock, Grunge, or Goth, yall get more butthurt than a porn star. So new genres were invented.

The word "shiate" has been in the language for centuries.


Metallica isn't that old.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Barebacking a professional, tested, verified safe performer
or barebacking your new, kinky boyfriend.
Fark user image
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: People have been taught about the risks of unprotected sex.


Somehow methinks the rwnj's might have changed the curriculum. Bumping beef makes baby jeebus cry.
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: neongoats: You know how everyone was all "wtf" when all you millennials came in and renamed all the music genres stupid shiat in the mid 00s? Now you know how feels when it's done to you.

"roots rock"  - fark you with a bit farking root for that one

Yet, when millenials try to call Linkin Park, Korn, or My Chemical Romance either Rock, Grunge, or Goth, yall get more butthurt than a porn star. So new genres were invented.

The word "shiate" has been in the language for centuries.

Metallica isn't that old.


Have you seen a photo of Kirk Hammet lately? Man is transforming into Richard Simmons. Get that motherfarker some short shorts and a tank top.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not-so-CSB:

I got on Tinder at the beginning of September, and due to a series of poor choices on my part, am now on day 3 of a week-long prescription of Doxycycline to treat chlamydia.

So, uh, yeah, "fluid bonding" is not only a stupid term, it's a stupid decision. Wrap it up, fellow morons.
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: pastramithemosterotic: Rawdoggin' is also an appropriate term

Or "Pull and Pray."


Pull and spray
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heamer: Not-so-CSB:

I got on Tinder at the beginning of September, and due to a series of poor choices on my part, am now on day 3 of a week-long prescription of Doxycycline to treat chlamydia.

So, uh, yeah, "fluid bonding" is not only a stupid term, it's a stupid decision. Wrap it up, fellow morons.


People really have to be told to wrap it up when they're hooking up with a stranger?
Jesus Harold Jingleheimer Christ, I know history books suck, but do they mention the AIDS crisis at all?
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Heamer: Not-so-CSB:

I got on Tinder at the beginning of September, and due to a series of poor choices on my part, am now on day 3 of a week-long prescription of Doxycycline to treat chlamydia.


Don't fark Koala bears
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: Not-so-CSB:

I got on Tinder at the beginning of September, and due to a series of poor choices on my part, am now on day 3 of a week-long prescription of Doxycycline to treat chlamydia.

So, uh, yeah, "fluid bonding" is not only a stupid term, it's a stupid decision. Wrap it up, fellow morons.


Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: At least AIDS isn't the death sentence that it used to be. That said there are drug resistant strains of syphilis and Gonnorhea that you really, really don't want. Herpes is also an incurable risk.

It's 2021, not 1971. Take care of yourselves.


Pregnancy ruins more lives than any STD.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fat boy: stoli n coke: pastramithemosterotic: Rawdoggin' is also an appropriate term

Or "Pull and Pray."

Pull and spray


Spray was implied.
You prayed that she wouldn't get pregnant.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm going to sue, it's my generation that invented sex about 40 years ago.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, are we sure this isn't viral marketing for Dune?

A man's flesh is his own; the water belongs to the tribe.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TheGreatGazoo: At least AIDS isn't the death sentence that it used to be. That said there are drug resistant strains of syphilis and Gonnorhea that you really, really don't want. Herpes is also an incurable risk.

It's 2021, not 1971. Take care of yourselves.

Pregnancy ruins more lives than any STD.


Pregnancy is an STD w/ a 100% fatality rate.
/careful w/ that joke, it's an antique
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Japanese Cat Satchel
Youtube t8WWaojh_HM
 
