 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDRB Louisville)   Man visits Cox's Smoker on Manslick Road and wins a load   (wdrb.com) divider line
9
    More: Giggity, Louisville, Kentucky, winning Break Fort Knox ticket, state's latest millionaire, Kentucky, Cox's Smoker Outlet, Kentucky Lottery scratch, Cox's Smokers Outlet, winning ticket  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 8:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: The state's latest millionaire wants to remain anonymous, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. He bought the winning Break Fort Knox ticket for $30 at Cox's Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road, and took it home to play it. He says he yelled "Yahtzee!" when he realized he had won the game's top prize.

Why Christoph Waltz was buying a lottery ticket is anyone's guess.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, that better not win HOTY, it wrote itself.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Scrubs : Best conversation ever
Youtube NOFFh9wA0A8
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Only in the USA, for poor folks, when one does the math, does $3,000,000 translate to $1,593,240.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once dated a girl who was a Cox's Smoker enthusiast. Didn't last long.

Like, maybe three minutes?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Only in the USA, for poor folks, when one does the math, does $3,000,000 translate to $1,593,240.


Lumps sum payment minus taxes. Don't have to be a McGill University graduate to get that.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

isamudyson: kpaxoid: Only in the USA, for poor folks, when one does the math, does $3,000,000 translate to $1,593,240.

Lumps sum payment minus taxes. Don't have to be a McGill University graduate to get that.


Odd you mention McGill, because in Canada, the $3,000,000 winning would translate to $3,000,000.

\Ok, that's $2,425,530  USD, but still
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.