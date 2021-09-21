 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Fight breaks out at Florida Dog show after organizers wouldn't refund entry fees to losers
53
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

53 Comments
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure why anyone paying the gate fee to enter a competition would expect a refund if they didn't place in the competition.  Literally all competitions for ... ever... have been like this.

The fee is to compete in the first place.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Needs live commentary.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not every owner of a Pit is a piece of trash; but every piece of trash owns a Pit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, btb, i meant the Fail headline, it's rather glorious:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully


It's the Aussies taking over America slowly. It started in the 80s. Then slowly you notice people say "No worries" all the freaking time. We never said that before, now everyone says it. The Aussies like to make baby names out of everything; like "biker gang" becomes "bikies." Now you see??? They're here.

They're taking over and we're not even paying attention.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da'fuk?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just more or less assume that any gathering will end in a brawl in East Alabama.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Da'fuk?
[Fark user image 306x479]


forget it, it's Miami
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]


my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.


Are they super aggressive? My former neighbour had one, and it would snarl at me when I walked past it.

I didn't kick it, but I felt like it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x479]
Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.


I work on an Air Force Base and the SP's aren't armed like that at the gates. Holy Hell.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]


well it DOES have papers
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.

Are they super aggressive? My former neighbour had one, and it would snarl at me when I walked past it.

I didn't kick it, but I felt like it.


Some can get wicked small dog syndrome if the owner doesn't keep it in check.

I have two poms in my house, but they are too aware of how small they are because they were puppy mill dogs in their previous life. One is a perfectly adorable, well-trained sweetie.
...I am working on the newer one. We are still teaching her the basics of how to dog well.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Da'fuk?
[Fark user image image 306x479]


well "DaBaby" was already taken
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
west.la.lawyer:

Yeah I dunno any law enforcement people using any Eastern European AKs...
 
Iowan73
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.


There's a family around the corner from us who own six chihuahuas. I wouldn't last 10 minutes in that house.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image 850x1040]


The only dog that ever bite me was a Pomeranian.  Hurt less than a horsefly bite.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds rough
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.

Are they super aggressive? My former neighbour had one, and it would snarl at me when I walked past it.

I didn't kick it, but I felt like it.


LOL 40 years ago my girlfriend's pet shiat dog went over the balcony.

Every time I visited I either sat in a piss puddle or stuck my finger in one looking for a dry spot.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I asked the lottery commission to refund all my ticket purchases that didn't win. Still waiting to hear back.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So they organized a meeting of bullies and were surprised someone got punched?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fano: Sounds rough


You vet a pity funny.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh, the crazy dog show old white people are finally hitting their breaking point...

*looks at the article*

Oh. Right.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Ketchuponsteak: Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.

Are they super aggressive? My former neighbour had one, and it would snarl at me when I walked past it.

I didn't kick it, but I felt like it.

Some can get wicked small dog syndrome if the owner doesn't keep it in check.

I have two poms in my house, but they are too aware of how small they are because they were puppy mill dogs in their previous life. One is a perfectly adorable, well-trained sweetie.
...I am working on the newer one. We are still teaching her the basics of how to dog well.


It's not about the dogs, it's about the owners.  Just like these crazy bints, any lady with a Pomeranian PurseDog is going to Karen out on your ass if you don't give whatever the f*ck she wants Right Damn NOW.  At least in my experience.  Any Karen with a PurseDog does it, but Karen Pom owners seem to be especially biatchy.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: Not every owner of a Pit is a piece of trash; but every piece of trash owns a Pit.


Its a universal truth. No matter what ethnicity you are, if you own a Pit Bull, you aren't the best of it.

Its the Dodge Charger of dogs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: MythDragon: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x479]
Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.

I work on an Air Force Base and the SP's aren't armed like that at the gates. Holy Hell.


Well yeah, it's the Air Force. They carry bubble guns and tickle wands. Until you get to FPCON Delta and they are issued glitter grenades.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
/And if they named their PurseDog "Bella"... run.  Far, far away.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: will.i.ain't: MythDragon: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x479]
Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.

I work on an Air Force Base and the SP's aren't armed like that at the gates. Holy Hell.

Well yeah, it's the Air Force. They carry bubble guns and tickle wands. Until you get to FPCON Delta and they are issued glitter grenades.


Near the AFB where I grew up, there's one major gate that's accessed right off the interstate.  They dug a 50 caliber machine gun emplacement into the hill above it after 9/11.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

It's the Aussies taking over America slowly. It started in the 80s. Then slowly you notice people say "No worries" all the freaking time. We never said that before, now everyone says it. The Aussies like to make baby names out of everything; like "biker gang" becomes "bikies." Now you see??? They're here.

They're taking over and we're not even paying attention.


go scroll through Netflix.  every 3rd movie, tv show, and stand up special: Australians.  half of the remaining content is also Australian.  80s nothing, this is recent.  mass media has been prepping us to believe that we have always been grand chums and allies.  nntawwt.  they seem pretty ok.
Biden says US, Australia are 'working in lockstep' (nypost.com)
Biden announces security pact that would deliver nuclear submarines to Australia (nbcnews.com)
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn biatches...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

[i.ytimg.com image 820x461]


wiener dog =  dick wolf
 
bababa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I had a complaint, expressed it politely to the person in charge, and he responded (as happened at the dog show here) with "I don't give a fark...", I might get angry too. I'm not sure I would start a brawl, though.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

luna1580: oh, btb, i meant the Fail headline, it's rather glorious:

[Fark user image image 585x182]


Aint no life like the dog life......
 
vrax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x479]
Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.


Someone who couldn't make it as a cop.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bababa: If I had a complaint, expressed it politely to the person in charge, and he responded (as happened at the dog show here) with "I don't give a fark...", I might get angry too. I'm not sure I would start a brawl, though.


I doubt that was his Weeners.  I'm betting he finally said that after spending far too long trying to explain what "no refunds" means.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: bababa: If I had a complaint, expressed it politely to the person in charge, and he responded (as happened at the dog show here) with "I don't give a fark...", I might get angry too. I'm not sure I would start a brawl, though.

I doubt that was his Weeners.  I'm betting he finally said that after spending far too long trying to explain what "no refunds" means.


Really, fark?  Your filter is stupid.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm not sure why anyone paying the gate fee to enter a competition would expect a refund if they didn't place in the competition.  Literally all competitions for ... ever... have been like this.

The fee is to compete in the first place.


You should also assume it is not necessarily fair either and your dog will lose even if they are the best dog.  I mean ideally it is honestly run but I think you should expect that the results are predetermined.

You might get really angry if you bribed the judges and still lost but I am speculating here.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Ketchuponsteak: Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.

Are they super aggressive? My former neighbour had one, and it would snarl at me when I walked past it.

I didn't kick it, but I felt like it.

LOL 40 years ago my girlfriend's pet shiat dog went over the balcony.

Every time I visited I either sat in a piss puddle or stuck my finger in one looking for a dry spot.


There's Something About Mary (3/5) Movie CLIP - Dog Fight (1998) HD
Youtube jX09Cesfxo8
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm not sure why anyone paying the gate fee to enter a competition would expect a refund if they didn't place in the competition.  Literally all competitions for ... ever... have been like this.

The fee is to compete in the first place.


And often the prize money comes from those fees, so yeah.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: luna1580: reading that headline and trying to imagine ALL the things it could be a euphemism for was breaking my Florida Brain, so i gave in and clicked, even to The Fail.

and i was disappointed.

until i came to the very last, glorious line:

"Another said: 'Never would happen at a Pomeranian show.'"

and i thought, "did Daily Fail get something even half right? i wonder...."

and i continue to wonder.....
[Fark user image image 850x1040]

my nextdoor neighbours have four pomeranians. FOUR.


At least they'll never run out of TP.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: MythDragon: will.i.ain't: MythDragon: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x479]
Security guy carrying an AK "pistol" with arm brace (which we all know is really a stock), and a shiat load of pistol mags. Wtf? At a goddamn dog show.  Security agents don't have that much firepower when they service ATMs.

I work on an Air Force Base and the SP's aren't armed like that at the gates. Holy Hell.

Well yeah, it's the Air Force. They carry bubble guns and tickle wands. Until you get to FPCON Delta and they are issued glitter grenades.

Near the AFB where I grew up, there's one major gate that's accessed right off the interstate.  They dug a 50 caliber machine gun emplacement into the hill above it after 9/11.


yep, they did the same thing here.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

[i.ytimg.com image 820x461]


Pitbull > Collie?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paying an entry fee is like buying a lottery ticket, you don't get a refund if you don't win.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What's with this juvenile naming convention going on with dogs?

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

Pit bull -> pittie
Bulldog -> bully

It's the Aussies taking over America slowly. It started in the 80s. Then slowly you notice people say "No worries" all the freaking time. We never said that before, now everyone says it. The Aussies like to make baby names out of everything; like "biker gang" becomes "bikies." Now you see??? They're here.

They're taking over and we're not even paying attention.


And the world turned upside down, mate.
 
