 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Drew last seen whistling past the graveyard   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Cirrhosis, Liver, Alcoholism, Alcoholic beverage, liver stops, alcoholic hepatitis, Alcohol abuse, retail sales of alcohol  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 6:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely they had plenty of covid livers to choose from. Nearly a million dead bodies.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covidrhosis of the liver.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My "check liver" light has been on since May.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have no doubts that this thread will de-liver.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So glad I quit drinking before reality went insane otherwise I'd have Leaving Las Vegas right on outta here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Kentucky that's why you have kids.  And because it's Kentucky, some of those kids have extra parts.  An extra toe, an extra liver.  One kid had an extra kid inside him.  Kentucky nesting dolls are what we call them.
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The pearl is in the liver.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Surely they had plenty of covid livers to choose from. Nearly a million dead bodies.


Mine has been doing better since the end of January for some odd reason.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Heamer: I have no doubts that this thread will de-liver.


Of course it will. It's wearing the livery of one that does.

But back on topic, just get the phone app that buzzes when your liver is in trouble. I believe it's called hepatic feedback.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drew likes alcohol he is very unique
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.