(CNN)   Ancient Mayan artifact to be returned by private collector to its rightful homeland, curse to be lifted any minute now   (cnn.com) divider line
21
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not a stone chest filled with Aztec gold, we should be fine.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Brady seen waxing up his surfboard for the first time in years.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good.

This kind of thing needs to happen more often.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/inconsolable
 
jclaggett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the pilot of Warehouse 13?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Aunt Jemima Artifact
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Considering all of America is an ancient Native American burial ground, we still have about 4,762 curses to lift.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it liked being with the private collector.  Nice place on a shelf.  Indoors.  Lots of attention.

Goes back to Mayaland.  Well, where are the Mayans?  Seriously?  This?  School kids on Tuesday?  That private collector used to have orgies in his science room.  Not great but more entertaining than some kids saying "And adult made that?  I can crank that out in a 3d printer in 5 minutes."  I got priest blood on me, kid.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can live past 2020 now?

:)
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Considering all of America is an ancient Native American burial ground, we still have about 4,762 curses to lift.


The curse is on them.  They still need to submit paperwork to the county zoning commissions to get the places legally certified as ancient burial grounds.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The stone carving's return to Guatemala comes at a time of wider reckoning for museums, galleries and other institutions. In recent years, several such institutions have taken steps to repatriate historical objects to their places of origin -- Cambridge University is set to return a Benin bronze looted during British colonial rule to Nigeria this week, while the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced earlier this year it was returning three treasures of African art to Nigeria as well.

The Acropolis Museum in Athens and the National Museum in Iraq looking at the British Museum right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the artifact may look like.
tikichick.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8w-_​m​piHcE
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's my tiki!
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has Trump turned to ash yet?
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That's my tiki!


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have been listening to the Great Courses on audiobook free through my library on the Libby app. I recently finished Lost Civilizations of South America. Lecturer was great and so much interesting information. One thing that really stuck out to me was the drugs. These cats, or at least the shaman, we're tripping balls very often. Mescaline, shrooms, ayahuasca and more. I would recommend the series, and low dose psychedelics to anyone.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about the giant golden condor plane? Do the kids get to keep that one?
 
ng2810
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 220x139]

/inconsolable


As a brown person whose people and culture were constantly exploited for the amusement and pleasure of white folk, that movie disturbed me. That artifact was clearly very incredibly important to that people so much that they went to great lengths to protect it, but then a pompous white guy comes in saying "IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM"

No you farking idiot, it belongs with its people.
 
