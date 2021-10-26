 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music played by a DJ who's completely lost his voice. Hear what commercial radio (and the DJ) doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

ps. ole's still at wheel (thank god)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

as it turns out, i've completely lost my voice. i had a really bad allergy/sinus thing happen that moved south (and no i did not shout myself hoarse during the liverpool match, although that would be exactly the kind of thing i could do). so we're playing a rerun. which one? i have no idea. i picked two out, and my first two choices were not available due to technical issues (hey, remember the station meltdown? looks like it affected more than the broadcast signal). sooooooo i've no idea which show's coming up. we'll find out together.

we will *probably* have a rerun tomorrow. i hopefully wind up doing it live thursday depending on how my voice is doing (or not doing).
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ps. just so Pista can get started early, i saw dune yesterday. in IMAX.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound to good.
Hope you return to full decibel-age real soon.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ps. just so Pista can get started early, i saw dune yesterday. in IMAX.


cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: That doesn't sound to good.
Hope you return to full decibel-age real soon.


actually, it doesn't sound like anything. :-\
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Get well soon!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh wow!
This Friday Teh Mish are going to stream a 1990 show
https://twitter.com/the_mission_uk/st​a​tus/1453035086136422405?s=20

Direct YT link if anyone wants to set a reminder

The Mission - Live at Kilburn National, London 20/02/1990 - Full 60 minutes
Youtube QUa5AZ7zMeY
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh wow!
This Friday Teh Mish are going to stream a 1990 show
https://twitter.com/the_mission_uk/sta​tus/1453035086136422405?s=20

Direct YT link if anyone wants to set a reminder

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QUa5AZ7z​MeY]


i wonder if we'll get drunk wayne or really drunk wayne for that one.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh wow!
This Friday Teh Mish are going to stream a 1990 show
https://twitter.com/the_mission_uk/sta​tus/1453035086136422405?s=20

Direct YT link if anyone wants to set a reminder

[YouTube video: The Mission - Live at Kilburn National, London 20/02/1990 - Full 60 minutes]


Was it you who posted the link/thread for the Cure's live show in Sydney a couple years back? I've often wondered.

Also: Hi everybody. Hope you're back in full voice soon, socalnewwaver,
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Oh wow!
This Friday Teh Mish are going to stream a 1990 show
https://twitter.com/the_mission_uk/sta​tus/1453035086136422405?s=20

Direct YT link if anyone wants to set a reminder

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QUa5AZ7z​MeY]

i wonder if we'll get drunk wayne or really drunk wayne for that one.


1990 will probably somewhere in between
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:
Was it you who posted the link/thread for the Cure's live show in Sydney a couple years back? I've often wondered.

Aye. That was me.
That show was flipping awesome too
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope you feel better soon socalnewwaver!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Hope you feel better soon socalnewwaver!


strangely enough, i *feel* ok. just have zero voice.
 
