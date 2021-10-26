 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Iran out of gas. Should've stopped to refuel earlier
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Israel sending a warning?

/see also stuxnet
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Sanctions are the US new way of war with the nations of the world," President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN general assembly in a pre-recorded address from Tehran.

Raisi, who is himself under US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, said sanctions "were crimes against humanity during the coronavirus pandemic".

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​1​/sep/21/iran-claims-it-will-be-ready-f​or-nuclear-deal-talks-in-next-few-week​s

The US and Israel are the bad guys here.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Persians...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is all Biden's fault. Just look what he did to gas prices here.

What?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now they'll just have to run everywhere.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read that Tehran was the worlds most polluted city at some point, like 40 years ago.

Basically free fuel to everyone probably doesn't help.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Kinks - A Gallon Of Gas
Youtube OJjai_pxCrQ
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Israel sending a warning?


Terrorist nations gonna terrorist.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Now they'll just have to run everywhere.


Iran. Iran so far away.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: RolfBlitzer: Now they'll just have to run everywhere.

Iran. Iran so far away.


A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away) (Video)
Youtube iIpfWORQWhU
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
out of gas? what?

Kermie he aight
Youtube mhDIQxY8v6c
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Sanctions are the US new way of war with the nations of the world," President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN general assembly in a pre-recorded address from Tehran.

Raisi, who is himself under US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, said sanctions "were crimes against humanity during the coronavirus pandemic".

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021​/sep/21/iran-claims-it-will-be-ready-f​or-nuclear-deal-talks-in-next-few-week​s

The US and Israel are the bad guys here.


I'm sure the US invented the cruel & unusual sanctions, the lesser version of Spanish embargos.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sanctions are violence, and they never hurt the people they are supposed to
 
