(MSN)   Old and busted: Riding your lawnmower to the corner store. New hotness: Driving your ATV down the main lanes of the freeway
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is no shame these days in ignoring every rule of the road. The pandemic has proven that half the country who calls themselves adult actually come under the category of "toddler." You all are just lucky she was headed the right direction in those lanes!
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only 1 in 10 people are this stupid there are over 33M stupid people in the US alone. Scary
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's dangerous, but also illegal.

This is bad grammar, but also bad writing.
 
farbekrieg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how else was she going to get back to florida? them high falootin airlines want a vax card AND a mask
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I see them regularly on 99 in the Cinco Ranch area

Farking morons
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LimpDickRicky: if only 1 in 10 people are this stupid there are over 33M stupid people in the US alone. Scary


People who think 1 in 10 or 1 in 100 are low numbers are farking idiots.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't read the article, but if it's in Louisiana it's just a weekday.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a daily occurrence where I live. You hear them all day in the summer zipping up and down side streets.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother knows a guy who tries to drive his ATV to distant places with out getting caught.  Lots of back roads and stopping for beer drinking.  His goal is Salem to Decatur Illinois.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL terrain vehicle. It's in the damn name people!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's All Terrain. A freeway meets that criteria.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: ALL terrain vehicle. It's in the damn name people!


DAMMIT

/shakes all-terrain fist
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty common in the hoods in Texas. Plenty of atvs in the tre though I was always more partial to the horses.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: ALL terrain vehicle. It's in the damn name people!


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: It's dangerous, but also illegal.

This is bad grammar, but also bad writing.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Dangerous and illegal? Now let me start by saying, good for you, son! It's always good to see young people taking an interest in danger. Now a lot of people are going to be telling you you're crazy, and maybe they're right. But the fact that the matter is, bones heal, chicks dig scars, and the United States of America has the best doctor to daredevil ratios in the world!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Pretty common in the hoods in Texas. Plenty of atvs in the tre though I was always more partial to the horses.


I wouldn't have spent that year in college if it weren't for my ATV.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.


*old man groan*
Damn kids skateboarding on the side walk!
*old man groan*
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, about 20 years ago, I was a volunteer in the town rescue unit. There was a very bad snow storm (power failures, high wind, freezing rain - the works) and I got called out to help someone having a medical emergency that the ambulance couldn't get to.

Took a skidoo down the highway that night.

It was quite the experience
 
Huntceet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But what about her freedumbs?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.


CSB: My Nextdoor had an epic thread a few years ago where someone posted a rant about the sidewalk near her house being filled with cyclists who were allegedly endangering her children. This prompted approximately a billion responses that the sidewalk in question was designated a multi-use path and part of the busiest path in Denver.

/I imagine this woman still walks in the middle of the 10 foot wide path when she uses it
//CSB
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: So, about 20 years ago, I was a volunteer in the town rescue unit. There was a very bad snow storm (power failures, high wind, freezing rain - the works) and I got called out to help someone having a medical emergency that the ambulance couldn't get to.

Took a skidoo down the highway that night.

It was quite the experience


Username really fits
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She was going faster than some of the assholes in the left lane.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll have to assume, submeister is a big city kid. In these parts where we live, taking your atv or snowmobile to go anywhere is a way of life. While we may not be in the darkest red of voting districts (tfg "only" got 66% around here), it's pretty rednecky-ish, but this Euro-Socialist-Transgirl is being an outlier and takes her sled dog team to the grocery store. Gets me a thumbs-up from people who'd love to find an excuse to shoot me.
Building bridges and all that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.

*old man groan*
Damn kids skateboarding on the side walk!
*old man groan*


👴
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: waxbeans: Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.

CSB: My Nextdoor had an epic thread a few years ago where someone posted a rant about the sidewalk near her house being filled with cyclists who were allegedly endangering her children. This prompted approximately a billion responses that the sidewalk in question was designated a multi-use path and part of the busiest path in Denver.

/I imagine this woman still walks in the middle of the 10 foot wide path when she uses it
//CSB


Interesting.
/
Those scooter companies tell their riders to not be on side walks. In the damn TOS.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As a resident of a semi-rural area...this is just some redneck shiat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: /shakes all-terrain fist


That sounds like an interesting porno
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Makes you wish these things would come back?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be shocking or surprising? It's something that happens all the time.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My brother knows a guy who tries to drive his ATV to distant places with out getting caught.  Lots of back roads and stopping for beer drinking.  His goal is Salem to Decatur Illinois.


I'm more confused about why anyone would want to end a trip in Decatur.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: So, about 20 years ago, I was a volunteer in the town rescue unit. There was a very bad snow storm (power failures, high wind, freezing rain - the works) and I got called out to help someone having a medical emergency that the ambulance couldn't get to.

Took a skidoo down the highway that night.

It was quite the experience


Did you yell out "23 skidoo!" as you took off?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Harry Freakstorm: My brother knows a guy who tries to drive his ATV to distant places with out getting caught.  Lots of back roads and stopping for beer drinking.  His goal is Salem to Decatur Illinois.

I'm more confused about why anyone would want to end a trip in Decatur.


They're a lesbian, duh.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: montreal_medic: So, about 20 years ago, I was a volunteer in the town rescue unit. There was a very bad snow storm (power failures, high wind, freezing rain - the works) and I got called out to help someone having a medical emergency that the ambulance couldn't get to.

Took a skidoo down the highway that night.

It was quite the experience

Did you yell out "23 skidoo!" as you took off?


Alas. I did not
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: El_Dan: waxbeans: Interstate? It's illegal on the street too.
Jfc.
Rage.
Also, sidewalk are for walking only.  And wheelchairs.
No motorized things on the farking side walk. Not even bicycles. You idiots.  And no scooter you fark brains.  JFC.  Rage.

CSB: My Nextdoor had an epic thread a few years ago where someone posted a rant about the sidewalk near her house being filled with cyclists who were allegedly endangering her children. This prompted approximately a billion responses that the sidewalk in question was designated a multi-use path and part of the busiest path in Denver.

/I imagine this woman still walks in the middle of the 10 foot wide path when she uses it
//CSB

Interesting.
/
Those scooter companies tell their riders to not be on side walks. In the damn TOS.


I'd be surprised if anyone at Scooter HQ cared about the difference between a sidewalk and a multi-use path. Those things are the worst.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scanman61: montreal_medic: So, about 20 years ago, I was a volunteer in the town rescue unit. There was a very bad snow storm (power failures, high wind, freezing rain - the works) and I got called out to help someone having a medical emergency that the ambulance couldn't get to.

Took a skidoo down the highway that night.

It was quite the experience

Username really fits


That it does. Doesn't really apply to who and what I am now but Fark user names are a great Time Capsule sometimes
 
