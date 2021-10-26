 Skip to content
(CBC) Taking one-stop shopping to its logical next step, Canadian funeral homes pivot to offer rooms for medically assisted deaths
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just like for a horse. You dig the hole, lead them in to it, and THEN shoot them.

Otherwise you need to move a dead horse.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds reasonable.  Slowly drift off in a plastic-covered recliner while watching a nice Matlock, or perhaps a Perry Mason.  You won't find out who did it, but you also won't care.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't seem like a bad idea, not like you're going for assisted suicide and being surprised that you'll end up dead.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although spending my last moments in a hospital room is not appealing, spending them in a funeral home would be a lot worse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would think most people who choose it would prefer it to be at home, rather than some strange, sterile atmosphere.  I would, anyway.  Rather be in someplace that's familiar and comfortable than a place where you feel like you're supposed to run on a schedule because somebody's waiting for the room.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Call me when there are Futurama style suicide booths.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canadian Soylent Green, eh?  Now with, like, 30% less hoser.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Juc: Doesn't seem like a bad idea, not like you're going for assisted suicide and being surprised that you'll end up dead.


My mother in law made it very clear that the next time she went into hospital would probably be the last time she was ever home. She was sure of it.

She went in and was in bad shape. Suffering. She was ready to die. I hate calling it assisted suicide because she wasn't going to make it more than a couple of weeks either way. It was a question of suffering.

Doctors spoke to her when she was lucid and her wishes were clear. It broke our hearts but we love her so we supported her choice. My son - her only grandchild said goodbye.

An hour later, before they administered anything, she fell asleep. We stayed with her so she would not be alone when she woke up. She never did. 24 hours or so later, she passed on her own, naturally.

She decided she was ready to die, and then she did. She didn't even wait around for the medical assistance part of it.

But an ugly hospital room in a gown and one crappy chair.... I see where the funeral home might be nicer, so long as it isn't in the damn parlour itself with that cloying flower smell and creepy elevator music.
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.


Exact same time? Most people don't want to be burned to death
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can I just die at home? Or, you know, somewhere nice?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I would think most people who choose it would prefer it to be at home, rather than some strange, sterile atmosphere.  I would, anyway.  Rather be in someplace that's familiar and comfortable than a place where you feel like you're supposed to run on a schedule because somebody's waiting for the room.


If I had family that was still going to be using the home, I'd rather not leave them with the memory of the place where I died that they'll be looking at every day.

I'd rather have a peaceful spot out in the woods somewhere.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

40 degree day: MythDragon: Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.

Exact same time? Most people don't want to be burned to death


Just goes to show you what a society of snowflakes we've become. Back in my day people burned to death all the time.  And that's the way we liked it.  Hell, I burned to death twice by the time I was 12. Of course folk were much tougher back then.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
death and taxes you got to pay sometime just not at an IRS office or a funeral home!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Although spending my last moments in a hospital room is not appealing, spending them in a funeral home would be a lot worse.


I dunno.  I could see a lot of people waiting around to see me actually die.  Then they could have a party.  Can't do that in a hospital.

Oh, you know I'm gonna fake 'em out a couple times.  Just the basterd I am.

"The tunnel of light...   I enter....."
Yeah!  He's dead!
"Just kidding.   No wait....  tis the final curtain.  Darkness descends....Oh my..."
Yeah.  He's dead!
"Ha ha.  Got you losers again.  Wait...I see angels on Ariels, in leather and chrome.   Swooping down from heaven to carry me home!"
Did he even have a motorcycle?  I think he's gone.  Someone get a mirror....
"Nope!  Still among the living.  Think I'll go for a walk (falls over dead)"
Kick him!
To see if he's alive?
No.  Just kick him.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I suppose it's better than burying Grandma alive.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: MythDragon: Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.

Exact same time? Most people don't want to be burned to death


Also, most people in that situation are beyond being able to "hop" anywhere.  In Oregon (and other places where it's legal, I assume), the patient has to be terminal and within six months of 'the end'.  In fact, a good proportion of the people who choose it, don't live long enough to carry it out.

/ sorry for being such a downer, but it's not so light-hearted as people make it out to be
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Then they could have a party.  Can't do that in a hospital.


Some experience in a hospital cafeteria says "oh yeah they can".
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We have hospices where this usually takes place but there are limited beds and they are underfunded. They used to be funded by religious organizations and government grants but when MAID came into effect and they were required to offer it, a bunch closed. I guess the private sector found a gap to exploit.

MAID is medical aid in dying, it's what we call physician assisted suicide in Canada
 
Juc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Juc: Doesn't seem like a bad idea, not like you're going for assisted suicide and being surprised that you'll end up dead.

My mother in law made it very clear that the next time she went into hospital would probably be the last time she was ever home. She was sure of it.

She went in and was in bad shape. Suffering. She was ready to die. I hate calling it assisted suicide because she wasn't going to make it more than a couple of weeks either way. It was a question of suffering.

Doctors spoke to her when she was lucid and her wishes were clear. It broke our hearts but we love her so we supported her choice. My son - her only grandchild said goodbye.

An hour later, before they administered anything, she fell asleep. We stayed with her so she would not be alone when she woke up. She never did. 24 hours or so later, she passed on her own, naturally.

She decided she was ready to die, and then she did. She didn't even wait around for the medical assistance part of it.

But an ugly hospital room in a gown and one crappy chair.... I see where the funeral home might be nicer, so long as it isn't in the damn parlour itself with that cloying flower smell and creepy elevator music.


yeah my grandma's signed up for it. her days are numbered and we all know it, we just don't know exactly when her number will come up.
Stage 4 cancer and it's in her brain, she just wants to go while she's more or less still cognisant and before the pain becomes too much.
She's super blunt about it(and everything else) and I think I'm the only one out of her descendants who've inherited that trait from her. 
I mean we're all going to die eventually but it is what it is. I very much don't hold it against folks who pick this option.
If your death is immanent and inevitable and you can pick a way to go without it being torture, why wouldn't you?

I think if the funeral home makes it a nice place to die, people would go for it, especially folks who don't want to be a burden, like my grandma mistakenly thinks she is.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I ... vowed that rather than let Alzheimer's take me, I would take it. I would live my life as ever to the full and die, before the disease mounted its last attack, in my own home, in a chair on the lawn, with a brandy in my hand to wash down whatever modern version of the "Brompton cocktail" some helpful medic could supply. And with Thomas Tallis on my iPod, I would shake hands with Death. "

Pratchett, you left too soon.
 
goodncold
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So my bed built on a trap door into an incinerator has some market potential...Shark tank here I come!!!
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 251x201]


At least in the Thanatorium in "Soylent Green" they projected lovely nature images.    For farks sakes at least have walls that aren't plain eggshell white that you get in every crappy apartment.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The prescience of 'Soylent Green', FTW!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, it sounds better than ending it at the maternity ward.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At the Freakstorm Death Center, we put the FUN in Funerals!

Comatose Clown Faces
Power Ranger oxygen mask/helmets
The Machine that Goes Beep
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Juc: montreal_medic: Juc: Doesn't seem like a bad idea, not like you're going for assisted suicide and being surprised that you'll end up dead.

My mother in law made it very clear that the next time she went into hospital would probably be the last time she was ever home. She was sure of it.

She went in and was in bad shape. Suffering. She was ready to die. I hate calling it assisted suicide because she wasn't going to make it more than a couple of weeks either way. It was a question of suffering.

Doctors spoke to her when she was lucid and her wishes were clear. It broke our hearts but we love her so we supported her choice. My son - her only grandchild said goodbye.

An hour later, before they administered anything, she fell asleep. We stayed with her so she would not be alone when she woke up. She never did. 24 hours or so later, she passed on her own, naturally.

She decided she was ready to die, and then she did. She didn't even wait around for the medical assistance part of it.

But an ugly hospital room in a gown and one crappy chair.... I see where the funeral home might be nicer, so long as it isn't in the damn parlour itself with that cloying flower smell and creepy elevator music.

yeah my grandma's signed up for it. her days are numbered and we all know it, we just don't know exactly when her number will come up.
Stage 4 cancer and it's in her brain, she just wants to go while she's more or less still cognisant and before the pain becomes too much.
She's super blunt about it(and everything else) and I think I'm the only one out of her descendants who've inherited that trait from her. 
I mean we're all going to die eventually but it is what it is. I very much don't hold it against folks who pick this option.
If your death is immanent and inevitable and you can pick a way to go without it being torture, why wouldn't you?

I think if the funeral home makes it a nice place to die, people would go for it, especially folks who don't want to be a burden, like my ...


May your Grandma find her release, and may your family mourn lightly and joke darkly..
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow...should have just called it Medically Assisted Dying (MAD).
Kind of like Soylent Green.  All that is left is turning them into food!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I feel the need to choose assisted suicide I would like to go out with some flair.
Maybe set up the room like a chicken shiat bingo card. Jab me full of cocaine and death drugs. Everyone there can guess which floor square I'll drop dead on and the winner gets the estate.
 
Microsoft Windows Soundtrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodncold: So my bed built on a trap door into an incinerator has some market potential...Shark tank here I come!!!


Well make up your mind: is it an incinerator or a shark tank?!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 40 degree day: MythDragon: Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.

Exact same time? Most people don't want to be burned to death

Just goes to show you what a society of snowflakes we've become. Back in my day people burned to death all the time.  And that's the way we liked it.  Hell, I burned to death twice by the time I was 12. Of course folk were much tougher back then.


Username checks out...?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll take the car crusher.
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Hop in a cardboard box and get a cremation and assisted death at the exact same time.  It's efficient and saves you money.


cdn2.psychologytoday.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Erik_Emune: "I ... vowed that rather than let Alzheimer's take me, I would take it. I would live my life as ever to the full and die, before the disease mounted its last attack, in my own home, in a chair on the lawn, with a brandy in my hand to wash down whatever modern version of the "Brompton cocktail" some helpful medic could supply. And with Thomas Tallis on my iPod, I would shake hands with Death. "

Pratchett, you left too soon.


I can agree, specifically with that diagnosis.

ALS and Alzheimer's took my grandmother. If she hadn't been staunchly Catholic I firmly believe she would have taken the same route.
 
