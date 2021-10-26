 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Want to hex your ex's genitalia to get revenge on them? Here's a witchy witch to show you how ....and all you need is a cucumber (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And for $150 I'll show you how to cast a counter hex!
(That's not how this works kids!)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kitchen Witch strikes agin.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put a hex on those chompers girl
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be onto something...I mean, I took one look at that picture and...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Who put a hex on those chompers girl


Studman69 comment above aside, visually I'd prefer natural teeth like that over someone who looks like their genetic code is 5% piano.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Pickle Rick?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a hex on my exs new cucumber?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported for calling out a farker in the headline.  turbocucumberwould never agree to be part of something like this.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cucumber isn't going to work on me, if you know what I mean...
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds single.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🥒
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: Cucumber isn't going to work on me, if you know what I mean...


I, too, would need to use a baby gherkin.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lonely, single women are always into witchcraft, astrology, and the like. Always reading about spells, concerned about compatibility between astrological signs, etc. in order to try and facilitate the lasting relationship that has evaded them for so long. Always trying to invoke magic to transform the douchebags they continue to chase.

But let them finally get into a real relationship and they will brush off all of that hokum faster than crumbs on park bench. They don't continue with the spells to spice up their love life, or to bring money in, none of it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and all you need is a cucumber"

Ive_seen_that_video.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: [Fark user image 425x318]


I think that bit was probably the funniest thing I've ever seen on Family Guy, completely killed me.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So about that "An ye harm none, do what ye will " part of the witches rede. Just ignoring that are we?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: So about that "An ye harm none, do what ye will " part of the witches rede. Just ignoring that are we?


That's actually a matter of some debate among occultists.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Lonely, single women are always into witchcraft, astrology, and the like. Always reading about spells, concerned about compatibility between astrological signs, etc. in order to try and facilitate the lasting relationship that has evaded them for so long. Always trying to invoke magic to transform the douchebags they continue to chase.

But let them finally get into a real relationship and they will brush off all of that hokum faster than crumbs on park bench. They don't continue with the spells to spice up their love life, or to bring money in, none of it.


Just what you're supposed to think. Whomever prepped you did an excellent job!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: 🥒


🍆 〽 😥
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Is that Pickle Rick?

[Fark user image 425x541]


Paig--

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x510]


(shakes tiny pickle)
 
albertmdh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What kind of which just broadcasts occult information indiscriminately? Burn her.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which witch, burn me.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So about that "An ye harm none, do what ye will " part of the witches rede. Just ignoring that are we?


Ah yes like sooo many, you bought into the all witches are wiccans media campaign. Witchcraft and magic don't follow that new age wiccan nonsense. We curse with impunity. It's a great way to let go of that hatred in your heart when someone wrongs you. Put it all in your spell and bury it. Maybe nothing happens to his dick but you feel better and in the end thats the point of rituals. I just prefer curses to confession and eating some dead demigod .
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Next we're going to add some chilli flakes to make sure his you know burns. Now take a screw, nails, glass, anything sharp and just start sticking it in there. Give that sh*t your energy," she said.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Why am I the only one who has that dream?"
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do they never turn on Matt Gaetz and his ilk?  Feckless punks.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love the Walmart brand pepper flakes being used.

C'mon, ladies, if you're going to hex someone, at least go organic and crush your own pepper. It's *SO* much more potent that way.

Nails, wire, and other such things are considered durable. Getting rusty versions from an old shed may even work better.

/Use your old razor blades from the shower.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I love the Walmart brand pepper flakes being used.

C'mon, ladies, if you're going to hex someone, at least go organic and crush your own pepper. It's *SO* much more potent that way.

Nails, wire, and other such things are considered durable. Getting rusty versions from an old shed may even work better.

/Use your old razor blades from the shower.


Look, sometimes you have to hex on a budget..
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's just a regular voodoo sex curse. I mean, you just get a pickle, say, 'this is johnny's penis' and start sticking pins in it.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
             +           
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
