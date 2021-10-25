 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You failed the generosity test   (nypost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heartwarming story about a man who escaped a parasitic horde.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But passed the Sanity test
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He chose......wisely.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run like the wind
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone I just met is expecting me to shell out $3,100 for a first date, I better be standing inside a brothel.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gets extra points if he also ordered the most expensive item on the menu before leaving.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, and I thought American women were full of BS with the diamonds must cost X months salary crap, this leech wanted him to spend 20% of the average salary for a first date meal, wtf!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, won in with a long run...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wouldn't had even stayed for breadsticks, much less a meal.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, isn't this how everyone wants modern government to work?

Everyone gets a free ride except for the sorry sack of shiat stuck with the bill?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Luse: He gets extra points if he also ordered the most expensive item on the menu before leaving.


It seems, when you read the article, he was actually fine with paying for what he agreed on, and did.

Maybe the 23 family members ordered the most expensive items under the impression that he would be paying, and only found out afterwards that he didn't want to pay for anyone but himself and the date.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She wanted to abuse his generosity, and he refused
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only more blind dates were so upfront about being out of their minds.
 
Luse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I wouldn't had even stayed for breadsticks, much less a meal.


Are you kidding? Give me the fanciest dish and a bottle of something that doesn't even have the price listed.

Reminds me of this heartwarming Craigslist story about another parasite trying to leach off a man.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The guy's mom set up the blind date. Never let your mom do that.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have heard some stories of some divorced religious individuals bringing their adult children along on their first date, but not twenty three people.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please excuse me while I go to the bathroom and climb out the window.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow. Just... wow.

I mean, i'm probably gonna die alone, but if a prospective date showed up like that i'd laugh in her face and walk right out. Not worth it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Heartwarming story about a man who escaped a parasitic horde.


I did actually know a guy whose in-laws invited themselves along on the honeymoon. Marriage didn't last long. She was crazy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Heartwarming story about a man who escaped a parasitic horde.


He's still stuck with his nagging mom who started the whole mess.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many of the 23 family members were willing to put out?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was awkward enough when I went on a first date and her aunt and uncle just happened to be eating there.

That said, even without that it didn't go so well. Still it wasn't expensive and I got out of the house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Luse: Reminds me of this heartwarming Craigslist story about another parasite trying to leach off a man.


Nice story.

Talk about dodging a bullet huh?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, isn't this how everyone wants modern government to work?

Everyone gets a free ride except for the sorry sack of shiat stuck with the bill?


Oooh... everybody get a load of Lord Edgington over here... he's got the hot-takes everybody's thinkin' but don't have the balls to say out loud.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
my patience has failed for this oft-repeated and probably never true story.
i can't be the only one who's already heard it- it's not even been long since last time.
 
Luse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Luse: He gets extra points if he also ordered the most expensive item on the menu before leaving.

It seems, when you read the article, he was actually fine with paying for what he agreed on, and did.

Maybe the 23 family members ordered the most expensive items under the impression that he would be paying, and only found out afterwards that he didn't want to pay for anyone but himself and the date.


He's way nicer than I would have been. I don't go out of my way to be a dick but if someone pulls shiat like that they deserve to have the tables turned on them.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Luse: MythDragon: I wouldn't had even stayed for breadsticks, much less a meal.

Are you kidding? Give me the fanciest dish and a bottle of something that doesn't even have the price listed.

Reminds me of this heartwarming Craigslist story about another parasite trying to leach off a man.


For years I have said the first thing I am buying if I win the lottery is a vasectomy.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Luse: MythDragon: I wouldn't had even stayed for breadsticks, much less a meal.

Are you kidding? Give me the fanciest dish and a bottle of something that doesn't even have the price listed.

Reminds me of this heartwarming Craigslist story about another parasite trying to leach off a man.


Aw, what a great story! What a happy ending.

I'm obsessed with videos like this. It's all train wreck relationships or at least someone making them up.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back when I was a high school senior, I looked young, like get a kid ticket to movies young. My sister gave my number to some gigantic guy at a concert because he was interested and she was always trying to get me to go on dates. He was 15, a sophomore, and brought his entire family to the movies. That was still better than this. At least I didn't have to pay for them.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: How many of the 23 family members were willing to put out?


This guy is asking the right questions.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Were there any hot sisters or cousins?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The NY Post is a rag.  You should feel bad for promoting it.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Wow. Just... wow.

I mean, i'm probably gonna die alone, but if a prospective date showed up like that i'd laugh in her face and walk right out. Not worth it.


But you'll die old and alone, instead of young and smothered in your sleep for the insurance payout.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Same article from 2020, from the Daily Fail.

C'mon, folks, can we stop passing around the BS? This shiat is why Facebook's running the world...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If i went on a date and she showed up with 23 relatives i say screw you and leave before being seated. Then i go get a nice big meal from a place i love (probably sushi) and treat myself to what i would have spent on the date and vow never to date again for at least a year.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
23 family members, plus the couple. That's 25 people who ran up a $3100 restaurant bill .. In China???
They absolutely went bonkers and tried to bleed him dry.

Reminds me of Zombieland - first rule: Cardio!
/Feet don't fail me now!!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About $130 per person? I've never spent that on one dinner.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh f*ck that.  I am glad he left.

Many ago I met an online date at a local bar (her pick) and she introduced me to a guy friend of hers...she was a little nervous, and she had brought him along just in case I was a creep.

Fortunately, I made a good first impression and he left after a short while....he hung out at the bar while we had a table.  Actually, I made a great first impression because we went back to her place after going somewhere else for dinner.

But if she had asked me to pay for his drinks, I would have said no.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Heartwarming story about a man who escaped a parasitic horde.


*Applause*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: About $130 per person? I've never spent that on one dinner.


Whenever I spend a lot on dinner, I'm just treating myself.

/Haven't paid for a woman's expensive dinner since I was in a relationship.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Luse: MythDragon: I wouldn't had even stayed for breadsticks, much less a meal.

Are you kidding? Give me the fanciest dish and a bottle of something that doesn't even have the price listed.

Reminds me of this heartwarming Craigslist story about another parasite trying to leach off a man.

For years I have said the first thing I am buying if I win the lottery is a vasectomy.


You don't need to win a lottery, they're pretty cheap.

And pretty sure everyone in this thread subjected to your "witticisms" would chip in, just for you.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: my patience has failed for this oft-repeated and probably never true story.
i can't be the only one who's already heard it- it's not even been long since last time.


Here it is from a year ago

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dail​y​mail.co.uk/news/article-8859377/amp/Fi​rst-date-gone-wrong-Chinese-woman-brin​gs-23-relatives-test-companions-genero​sity.html
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, isn't this how everyone wants modern government to work?

Everyone gets a free ride except for the sorry sack of shiat stuck with the bill?


<notsureifserious.jpg>
 
