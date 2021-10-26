 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Lost hiker who knows his car is still under warranty decides not to answer phone calls from the search and rescue team   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like they weren't lost at all. They knew where they were and what they were doing.
Maybe the concerned individual should have called the hiker instead of 911
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*reads further*
Maybe the idiot hiker should have called the concerned individual to say he was overdue but OK.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen this porno. knockknock on cabin door... "oh I can't get home...can you give me a lift to the main road"
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Christ, everyone has GPS, how do these farkers keep getting lost?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got a call from one of those extended warranty people.  They asked if Dan was available.  I told her he passed away.  She then proceeded to try and sell me the extended warranty anyway.  I just told her that's farked up and hung up the phone.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voice mail not working ??
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a long hike?

Now is the perfect time to talk about your vehicles extended warranty!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescuers should charge extra charge for being an inconsiderate a--hole and boot the car so he can't leave until he pays.  Yeah.  He can hike home but we're gonna do stuff to his car.  Weird stuff.  Tawney Kitaen stuff.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a big reason it is hard to find workers right now is because no one answers unknown numbers.  Well that and the money.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too much to hope that this story finally induces someone to do something to cut down on all the spam calls?  Because if it were me in the same position I surely wouldn't have answered my phone either.

/Unless Rachel from Card Services is moonlighting in wilderness S&R, I suppose
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, real life Dumb and Dumber......... this has to be the Onion.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.


I found someone's dog once. Called the number on the tag and left a voicemail. Then texted and said "I found Fido, please call ASAP."

My phone instantly rang.

Your dog is missing and you're still screening phone calls?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.


did you figure that out all by yourself, or did you read the tag?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they wanted to sell him a burial plot?

A hiker who was missing for more than 24 hours on Colorado's highest mountain ignored repeated phone calls from a search and rescue team because they came from an unknown number. They just wanted to sell him a burial plot
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just text him?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the classic male prerogative.
I never answer the landline phone at home as it's usually for Mrs. Henry or a telemarketing cold call.
*RING RING RING RING...*
'Aren't you going to answer that?'
'Hell, no.'
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.


Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: TheHighlandHowler: They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.

I found someone's dog once. Called the number on the tag and left a voicemail. Then texted and said "I found Fido, please call ASAP."

My phone instantly rang.

Your dog is missing and you're still screening phone calls?


On most modern smartphones the text is shown on the lock screen or notifications. They may also have an auto screen service or a total block/whitelist system. With a text you can get relevant information instantly, so I wouldn't knock them too hard.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.


Look at the tag.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rogue Surf: Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.

Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!


Mine are all predictive dialers that don't actually have a human ready, or they're robocalls that think I'm stupid enough to actually press 1 under threat of arrest.

Spammers should get the death penalty, they ruin entire communications systems' utility.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Colorado, most folks who spend time outdoors have a good understanding of the SAR infrastructure that is there to help them, but this is not the case nationwide. Please keep your comments respectful."

Howabout no.

However, my rude comments are not directed toward the unlost hiker, but toward the imbeciles among his family and friends who activated Search and Rescue and then DIDN'T TELL THE HIKER THEY WERE LOOKING FOR HIM when he got home safe & sound.

What the fark, you morons, did you bother to tell HIM you'd been worried or did you just go back to work, forgetting you'd told the cops he was lost in the wilderness?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't own a Apple product, because he uses Windows and Android, so he didn't answer.
/Plus he didn't need the hotel discount since he was going to stay at a camp site
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Rogue Surf: Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.

Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!

Mine are all predictive dialers that don't actually have a human ready, or they're robocalls that think I'm stupid enough to actually press 1 under threat of arrest.

Spammers should get the death penalty, they ruin entire communications systems' utility.


Mine have mostly humans, because I turned 65 this year and they're about Medicare plans. It sucks, I've gotten as many as 17 in one day. T-Mobile marks most of them as spam, but half the time they still go into and leave voicemail.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Bowen: TheHighlandHowler: They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.

I found someone's dog once. Called the number on the tag and left a voicemail. Then texted and said "I found Fido, please call ASAP."

My phone instantly rang.

Your dog is missing and you're still screening phone calls?

On most modern smartphones the text is shown on the lock screen or notifications. They may also have an auto screen service or a total block/whitelist system. With a text you can get relevant information instantly, so I wouldn't knock them too hard.


It didn't go instantly to voicemail, rang 4 or 5 times. All I'm saying is that if my dog were missing and my phone rang, I'd answer it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.


kind of agree with this, though still, the fook if you go hiking, you tell someone, and you check in with them if you are overdue.

but truth of modern world is, we don't look at or answer the phone reliably any more.
My phone rings one way, if it is someone i now. If t is not a phone number i know, it has a different ring.
And if that is the ring, the fook i do not even look at it, i blindly press the shut up button and 100% ignore it.

So yeah, be real about the state of the wold and who we are. Even the person mkaing that call knows the fook they wouldn't personally be looking at the call from an unknown number.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.

Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!


Told my Brother in law he should ask how much to cover his John Deere Riding Mower. (he's handicapped doesn't have a car, uses the mower to get around and make money mowing/scrapping metal.)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again?  This is like the situation where women were going hiking in the woods hoping to run into Hillary Clinton after she lost (snatched defeat out of the hands of victory) the election.
 
Watubi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Sounds like they weren't lost at all. They knew where they were and what they were doing.
Maybe the concerned individual should have called the hiker instead of 911

"The subject stated they'd lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail, and once on the trail, bounced around onto different trails trying to locate the proper trailhead"


The hiker was lost, but their ego was too big to ask for help or admit to their family/friends what had happened or to notify they were going to be late.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Bertuccio: This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.

Look at the tag.


I don't read tags from unknown senders.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Rogue Surf: Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.

Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!

Mine are all predictive dialers that don't actually have a human ready, or they're robocalls that think I'm stupid enough to actually press 1 under threat of arrest.

Spammers should get the death penalty, they ruin entire communications systems' utility.


Yeah, I got one like that yesterday. Someone called and it popped as a "Political call" but I listened to the voice mail (usually political calls don't leave VM) and it sounded like a bill collector. I checked back in case it was the new bottom-feeder that's taking over for Navient...instead it was some scam "law firm" pretending they'd served me for a judgement against me from 2015 and I'd better pay up or they'd take me to court.

Since that isn't how any of that works, and since they hadn't given me the disclaimer that collection agencies must give before taking information on the phone ("This is a collection agency and any information received will be used...") I asked for the case number of the judgment and the location of the court where it was filed. biatch hung up in a huff.

Goddamn scammers, I have enough to worry about without that bullshiat.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: lindalouwho: Bertuccio: This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.

Look at the tag.

I don't read tags from unknown senders.


Also, mods don't fix headline mistakes, admins do. One doesn't get paid, the other does.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many billions of these car warranty spam calls are being made that they're a common reference point for a joke like the headline's?

Seems like it's past time for some legislation to nuke them out of existence.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Is it too much to hope that this story finally induces someone to do something to cut down on all the spam calls?  Because if it were me in the same position I surely wouldn't have answered my phone either.

/Unless Rachel from Card Services is moonlighting in wilderness S&R, I suppose


If the US were to adopt a "caller pays" model, unsolicited calls would mostly go away.  But that's communism, so enjoy the piece of mind your new extended warranty affords you while you're away at your timeshare.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Moose out front: Like others have said, they couldn't be bothered to text or to leave voicemail?

I get 10 to 15 junk calls per day. I never answer my phone unless I know who's calling. Never.

Sometimes I answer and try and keep them on  the phone for as long as I can to Fark with them - "What company is this again?"  "Sorry I didn't understand what you just said"  "Can you repeat that?" and so on... they usually hang up but the worst I got was a "Fark You" onetime!  Sometimes I just tell them that my car is a 1970 VW Karmann Gh... and they're gone!


Back in the early aughts, when I still had a landline, any time I got a call from an obvious spammer asking, "is this Mr. Moose?" I'd say, "No this isn't, hold on, I'll go get him" and then I'd just put the phone down and leave it. Eventually I'd go back and hang it up, sometimes an hour or so later. They'd of course hung up by then, but I always wondered how long some of them waited there in silence.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: This is a repeat, but the mods aren't answering their phones.


That's because they were taken away, along with their belts, shoelaces, and pointy things like pencils and pens.

On the plus side, they've got spiffy new jackets.....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bowen: Zeroth Law: Bowen: TheHighlandHowler: They should have texted him.  Even if the number was unfamiliar, he might still glance at a text.

I found someone's dog once. Called the number on the tag and left a voicemail. Then texted and said "I found Fido, please call ASAP."

My phone instantly rang.

Your dog is missing and you're still screening phone calls?

On most modern smartphones the text is shown on the lock screen or notifications. They may also have an auto screen service or a total block/whitelist system. With a text you can get relevant information instantly, so I wouldn't knock them too hard.

It didn't go instantly to voicemail, rang 4 or 5 times. All I'm saying is that if my dog were missing and my phone rang, I'd answer it.


If my dog was missing, I absolutely wouldn't answer any calls, because I don't have a dog.  So if it's missing, it's probably a scam.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I haven't answered an unknown number in 15+ years.  I usually don't answer the known ones either.  I have literally never had the pleasure of speaking directly to a spammer, scammer or Rachel from card services.

/probably should check my voicemail someday.
 
