 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Quiz: What % of travelers who refuse to wear a mask in airports get fined? Hint: If you're thinking 1%, go lower. Much lower   (forbes.com) divider line
31
    More: Murica, Transportation Security Administration, United States Department of Homeland Security, federal mask mandate, face mask, mask-related incidents, TSA Administrator David Pekoske yesterday, United States, flight attendants  
•       •       •

567 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are we paying TSA for, again?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 passengers, a number countable with just the fingers on both hands.

And that's terrible.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And white, entitled conservatives continue living out that entitlement every single day.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TSA is terrible by every single metric.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


Security theater.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't want them fined, I want them off my plane.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Much like licensed cops, the TSA can barely be bothered to do the job they're paid for.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Theeng: The TSA is terrible by every single metric.


TSA = Thousands Standing Around
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since it's almost Halloween, is it OK if I wear a gorilla mask?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about if we use the Texas abortion ban idea and allow private citizens to sue the plague rats for $10,000?

/sarcasm
 
Alebak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


Ball fondling.

They provide the IMAGE of safety, not actual safety, it's called security theater for a reason.
 
Headso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: treat them like they were brown


Who do you think the 1% who got fined were?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What percent were allowed to board?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alebak: austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?

Ball fondling.

They provide the IMAGE of safety, not actual safety, it's called security theater for a reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tobcc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Traveled this last summer.  Was in New Orleans, guy had a paper mask, that you could tell was handed to him at the door by someone.  While going thru security he was told to lower his mask so the TSA guy could see his face.  Dude proceeds to lose his sh.. over it "I WAS TOLD TO WEAR A MASK OR I WOULD HAVE TO LEAVE, NOW I HAVE TO TAKE IT OFF!!!", yup  While guy/ boomer.    Cop walked over and he was pulled out of line.
 
schubie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


It's a jobs program. But instead of getting working infrastructure we're getting our privates cupped and our valuables pilfered.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's almost like frontline workers don't want to risk getting punched in the mouth starting a fight over masks.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


Some guy unsuccessfully tried to light his shoes on fire 20 years ago or something.
 
firefly212
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Theeng: The TSA is terrible by every single metric.

TSA = Thousands Standing Around


Having been to DIA recently, which is experiencing the same wage issues as the rest of the nation, I wish they would pay TSA people well enough that they could at least staff the existing entry points... there's a dozen standing around, at most.
 
Watubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Giving a fine for not wearing a mask equates it to that of a simple parking ticket. It almost makes it ok to try, like you're willing to risk a ticket every once in a while.  Kicking them off premises and/or revoking their travel is a stronger punishment.

/everyone here hates the TSA
//you really want to give them the ability to hand out citations?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was on a plane from Israel to France recently (first flight in two years). Probably a third of the people on board either did not have a mask or wore them incorrectly. Which against all the regulations -- which are even played as part of the pre-flight audio announcements.

So I called a flight attendant and complained. She just shrugged her shoulders and said, "What can we do?"

Um, what? You have everyone's name and ID and/or passport numbers. You can certainly send them a large fine at the least. Hell, if it were possible, I'd have loved to see someone go Indiana Jones on their asses similar to if they had no tickets.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It does say, at least, that people that refuse to wear a mask on the actual AIRPLANE have been getting fined pretty heavily.

I have been on one flight that was forced to turn around and head back to the gate because someone wouldn't keep their mask on, leading to security escorting them off...once security got on the plane they tried to put the mask on and be like "All good now, let's go!" and the cops were like, no, once you made this plane turn around there was no ending for you but getting off the aircraft with a stiff fine.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


The American Beverage Lobby hired them to make sure we have to purchase $7 cokes inside the security perimeter and can't sneak our own in. Well, that, and The American Groper's Association pays them to employ their clients that can't find jobs at daycares.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: It does say, at least, that people that refuse to wear a mask on the actual AIRPLANE have been getting fined pretty heavily.

I have been on one flight that was forced to turn around and head back to the gate because someone wouldn't keep their mask on, leading to security escorting them off...once security got on the plane they tried to put the mask on and be like "All good now, let's go!" and the cops were like, no, once you made this plane turn around there was no ending for you but getting off the aircraft with a stiff fine.


That's what America is doing? Damn. Israel should take lessons from that.

(See my comment above the one I'm quoting here.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But in the seven months between February and September 2021, the TSA issued just $2,350 in total fines to 10 passengers, a number countable with just the fingers on both hands. That works out to 0.24% of reported passengers being fined. Roughly 2,000, about half, of the accused offenders got off with just a warning.

It's been a while since I've mathed, but lemme have a go at this one.  If 2,000 passengers, about half, got a warning and 10 got fined, the other 1,9000 got what?  Hand jobs?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No intention to fly until this is all over.  Since it has the potential, I'm also OK if I never fly in a plane again.

Airplane ownership is more satisfying and cheaper than boat ownership right?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I was on a plane from Israel to France recently (first flight in two years). Probably a third of the people on board either did not have a mask or wore them incorrectly. Which against all the regulations -- which are even played as part of the pre-flight audio announcements.

So I called a flight attendant and complained. She just shrugged her shoulders and said, "What can we do?"

Um, what? You have everyone's name and ID and/or passport numbers. You can certainly send them a large fine at the least. Hell, if it were possible, I'd have loved to see someone go Indiana Jones on their asses similar to if they had no tickets.


And call me paranoid, but I wore a mask AND a face shield on the plane and did not eat or drink anything -- because I would have had to take off both of them.

Even though everyone should have been vaccinated (or had a negative PCR test up to 72 hours before the flight).
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?


For making me throw away the Israeli hummus I had brought when I went through US security on a vacation back there. Because it was too much "liquid."

Bastards.
 
GORDON
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

litespeed74: And white, entitled conservatives continue living out that entitlement every single day.


Yeah white people are the worst, and so racist too.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?

Some guy unsuccessfully tried to light his shoes on fire 20 years ago or something.


it is amazing how dumb a lot of those stories sound two decades later.

Now, they were dumb at the time, but effective enough.

Shoe Bomber...  that was the level of mastermind terrorism we were worried about.  And every podunk town asked for money to "harden" places of interest, like the statue in the town square of someone no one knows.

TSA vs. a locked cockpit door
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: GnomePaladin: austerity101: What are we paying TSA for, again?

Some guy unsuccessfully tried to light his shoes on fire 20 years ago or something.

it is amazing how dumb a lot of those stories sound two decades later.

Now, they were dumb at the time, but effective enough.

Shoe Bomber...  that was the level of mastermind terrorism we were worried about.  And every podunk town asked for money to "harden" places of interest, like the statue in the town square of someone no one knows.

TSA vs. a locked cockpit door


Right after 9/11 somebody left a bag in the food court of our small town mall. The food court was taped off and the local police called in the big city guys for backup. I wasn't really paying any attention and ducked under the tape to get to the shoe store and was nearly tackled by a cop trying to save me from terrorism. Turns out the bag was just somebody's gym clothes. Bin Laden himself could have flown a hijacked plane right into that mall and it would have barely made the news why anybody thought terrorists were going to target it made no sense to me. However for those of us that were around for 9/11 terrorism was everywhere...or at least that is what we were told anyway.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.