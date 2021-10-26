 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Ocean County, New Jersey has a house that has a bunch of Confederate flags and a Klan robe-wearing figure in its Halloween display. Local residents kinda pissed   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Ku Klux Klan, New Jersey, Ocean County, New Jersey, busy Toms River Road, Halloween display, president of the Toms River area NAACP, New Jersey home's lawn, NBC New York  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 3:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's Halloween, people put decorations out, it is what it is," said Jeannette Benz,

paycheck says she's got a kid named Mercedes.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ghosts of america's past.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that's definitely one way to get the scariest house award for 2021.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lynch him and burn down his house.

Wouldn't that be in the fine tradition of his people?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know what would be an awesome decorative addition for a place like that?

Fire.
 
suze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Double Trouble when a racist azzh0le gets Alzheimer's, lol.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't the thing supposed to be "scary stuff"?  How much scarier can you get?

Or is this a case of "too soon..."?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Isn't the thing supposed to be "scary stuff"?  How much scarier can you get?

Or is this a case of "too soon..."?


Well it depends on how far you want to go with the project.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They ran out of eggs and TP in NJ or something?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JessieL: You know what would be an awesome decorative addition for a place like that?

Fire.


Paging Gen. Sherman's descendants... Gen Sherman's descendants to the blue courtesy phone. We need you to celebrate your heritage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Isn't that the usual New Jersey Welcoming Committee?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ArcadianRefugee: Isn't the thing supposed to be "scary stuff"?  How much scarier can you get?

Or is this a case of "too soon..."?

Well it depends on how far you want to go with the project.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


That ski twa probably the funniest I've seen, but so, so wrong.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Minutes later, he moved an SUV to try and block the view from the road, while offering an obscene gesture to the camera.

Ok,
Which farker has the secret FreeRepublic account. Let's go - fess up!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually appreciate people that advertise their ignorance and bigotry. Tells me where to avoid. My wife and I are beginning the process of downsizing now that most of our children are away in college. We looked at a house Saturday and realized within 30 seconds we weren't interested because the neighbor has a blue lives matter flag in the front yard. That told me everything I need to know about that neighborhood
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spooky Ghost Costume - South Park
Youtube jOyKydtBMC0
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and if you hate videos, just like me, this is the thing to know:

the old white dude flying a confederate flag higher than the also-flying american flag in front of his house, put up this "halloween display"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JessieL: You know what would be an awesome decorative addition for a place like that?

Fire.


Cross-burnings would be in keeping with the milieu, I think.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: They ran out of eggs and TP in NJ or something?


EMPTY SHELVES!!  EMPTY SHELVES!!
This is bad news....for New Jersey.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
it is halloween and you are supposed to put stuff out that scares people...

and boy does it scare the adults !!!

/why is the flag on what looks like a power pole is my only question, he could get in trouble for that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I actually appreciate people that advertise their ignorance and bigotry. Tells me where to avoid. My wife and I are beginning the process of downsizing now that most of our children are away in college. We looked at a house Saturday and realized within 30 seconds we weren't interested because the neighbor has a blue lives matter flag in the front yard. That told me everything I need to know about that neighborhood


Yeah, that doesn't work so well for POC and queer people--they go looking for us.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ukexpat: JessieL: You know what would be an awesome decorative addition for a place like that?

Fire.

Cross-burnings would be in keeping with the milieu, I think.


In a threatening to the homeowner kind of way, obviously.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JessieL: You know what would be an awesome decorative addition for a place like that?

Fire.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For those not from the area, there is North Jersey, and South Jersey. Don't listen to those who claim a "Central Jersey", they are only saying it exists because they need something from one side or the other and are playing an angle.

Look at a map and look at the highway 287. Its basically a beltway of NYC. Inside it its just NYC style politics and values (with some exceptions because we have Italians). On the northern borders of it its upstate NY or PA values.

On the southern end of it, its farking Alabama.

You basically know everything you need to know where someone stands in NJ by asking them what they call a particular pork product.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh and ocean county is where your drunk uncle tony moves to because his buddy Tony hooked him up with a city job he can "fall off the ladder on" on his third day and get a pension.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For those not from the area, there is North Jersey, and South Jersey. Don't listen to those who claim a "Central Jersey", they are only saying it exists because they need something from one side or the other and are playing an angle.

Look at a map and look at the highway 287. Its basically a beltway of NYC. Inside it its just NYC style politics and values (with some exceptions because we have Italians). On the northern borders of it its upstate NY or PA values.

On the southern end of it, its farking Alabama.

You basically know everything you need to know where someone stands in NJ by asking them what they call a particular pork product.


OK.

having never been there, i'll take your word for that, all of it.

but do tell the class if North Jersey, or South Jersey, or the fully-imaginary Central Jersey, is home to the highest percentage of shameless racists?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: They ran out of eggs and TP in NJ or something?


Serious answer, there is a shortage of Temp-Tee cream cheese, and every supermarket has signs up to stop asking when it will be back in stock.

But that is the price you pay for a good bagel.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For those not from the area, there is North Jersey, and South Jersey. Don't listen to those who claim a "Central Jersey", they are only saying it exists because they need something from one side or the other and are playing an angle.

Look at a map and look at the highway 287. Its basically a beltway of NYC. Inside it its just NYC style politics and values (with some exceptions because we have Italians). On the northern borders of it its upstate NY or PA values.

On the southern end of it, its farking Alabama.

You basically know everything you need to know where someone stands in NJ by asking them what they call a particular pork product.


The whole state is only 150 miles long. You can't possibly have that much distinction from one end to the other.

It's like when they used to have smoking and non-smoking sections in restaurants - it sounds like a nice idea but the whole place ends up stinking anyway.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Lynch him and burn down his house.

Wouldn't that be in the fine tradition of his people?


Heritage, not hatred
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: but do tell the class if North Jersey, or South Jersey, or the fully-imaginary Central Jersey, is home to the highest percentage of shameless racists?


Yeah, South Jersey, they actually do still have the Klan, or at least wannabees. When i say Alabama, i'm  not speaking in hyperbole.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JessieL: The whole state is only 150 miles long. You can't possibly have that much distinction from one end to the other.


Spoken like someone from Edison. What is wrong? you have a doctorate and need a plumber and don't want to offend anyone?

I mean we have tiers below townies and south jersey people. We have Pineys.......
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ocean County is a Trump loving place.  That being said, we managed to get Andy Kim (D) elected and re-elected despite the stupidity that runs rampant in Toms River and its environs.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Ocean County is a Trump loving place.  That being said, we managed to get Andy Kim (D) elected and re-elected despite the stupidity that runs rampant in Toms River and its environs.


My uncle, Tony, fell off a ladder 3 days in for working for Toms River. Don't besmirch his name. Also if you need meth, i might know a guy.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yeah, that doesn't work so well for POC and queer people--they go looking for us.


I'm trying to ask this in a correct way, and i know i'll f it up.....

But like, i don't want to overly offend you accidentally from something misconstrued, but still call you out and make it seem like i'm leaning into you for dumb reasons.

What are you?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.