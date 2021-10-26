 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those under 30 due to "de heartee complicationee sidee eeffectes" according to a government official who looks more like Beaker than Chef Tom   (kutv.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Opinions are stated using adverbs like "very".
Science has numbers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Newsflash... 20 days ago
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank goodness that in the many weeks since this happened, there are multiple other vaccinations that people can take.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this got the green light since it cuts against the prevailing narrative.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's the magnetisms.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're gonna need a bigger FUD.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Iceland has completely banned Moderna vaccine from use due to these same heart issues.

Good thing there are no risks for rushing drugs to market.

/has 2 shpts of moderna will not be getting a 3rd
//looking between pfizer and j&j
///but yeah totally expect to find there are more serious concerns with these medicines before its all done and over cause thats never been an issue before
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're afraid of the squids.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Iceland has completely banned Moderna vaccine from use due to these same heart issues.

Good thing there are no risks for rushing drugs to market.

/has 2 shpts of moderna will not be getting a 3rd
//looking between pfizer and j&j
///but yeah totally expect to find there are more serious concerns with these medicines before its all done and over cause thats never been an issue before


You know what would have cause WAY, WAY more heart, lung, liver, etc complications, another 5 year of unchecked Covid.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Thank goodness that in the many weeks since this happened, there are multiple other vaccinations that people can take.


There's one, Pfizer.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I'm surprised this got the green light since it cuts against the prevailing narrative.


Science doesn't have a narrative.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Scheduling my Moderna booster on Friday
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I'm surprised this got the green light since it cuts against the prevailing narrative.


It's only green for targeted accounts with the right demographics. Don't tell anyone though.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
[antivax wharrgarbl; the guilty parties know who they are]

You know what else causes myocarditis? Farking COVID-19.

Welcome to the real world. You don't have the option of not taking a risk.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If someone throws this at you as a reason to not get vaccinated, ask, "you mean the vaccine that Trump has taken credit for?" and go on from there.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Iceland has completely banned Moderna vaccine from use due to these same heart issues.

Good thing there are no risks for rushing drugs to market.

/has 2 shpts of moderna will not be getting a 3rd
//looking between pfizer and j&j
///but yeah totally expect to find there are more serious concerns with these medicines before its all done and over cause thats never been an issue before


If an issue does not arise in the first 2 weeks it won't. Vaccines and drugs that you see infomercials for are completely different and vaccines do not last as long in the body.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: I'm surprised this got the green light since it cuts against the prevailing narrative.


I'm surprised Fark greenlit something that was less than a month old!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Iceland has completely banned Moderna vaccine from use due to these same heart issues.

Good thing there are no risks for rushing drugs to market.

/has 2 shpts of moderna will not be getting a 3rd
//looking between pfizer and j&j
///but yeah totally expect to find there are more serious concerns with these medicines before its all done and over cause thats never been an issue before


Why would you expect this?  What is the basis of your hypothesis?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: zippyZRX: Iceland has completely banned Moderna vaccine from use due to these same heart issues.

Good thing there are no risks for rushing drugs to market.

/has 2 shpts of moderna will not be getting a 3rd
//looking between pfizer and j&j
///but yeah totally expect to find there are more serious concerns with these medicines before its all done and over cause thats never been an issue before

You know what would have cause WAY, WAY more heart, lung, liver, etc complications, another 5 year of unchecked Covid.


This x100.

If moderna were the only option it wouldn't be paused at all because the risk from not taking it would be far, far greater.  Other countries may follow but I doubt it as the risk is very small and manageable.  This isn't an issue.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hmmmm....just got a Pfizer booster last night, soooo....I'm good?
(First round was J&J)
 
