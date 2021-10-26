 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The buyer of Jeffrey Epstein's jet is suing his estate because the plane, has been "damaged by the stigmata"👀😳😬 ...stigma, damaged by... oh never mind, it's just the rich feeding on the rich   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Ironic, Pleading, Gulfstream V, Jeffrey Epstein's estate, Georgia, Service of process, JEGE LLC, Cause of action, Rape  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
To be fair, if you got Ministry on a plane, Uncle Al might just damage something.

Stigmata (Live)
Youtube sjR_tJaKQ08
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Approves
 
The_Limper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They told me nothing but lies!"
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My heart breaks for this poor guy.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smegma.
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently when he asked the underage girls if they "came with the plane" they lied.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blood of children is a difficult stain to wash off. Just burn the whole thing.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plane has holes in its wings and side?  That might make it a bit difficult to fly.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you were fine purchasing assets from him after his 2005 arrest and 2008 conviction for child prostitution, and after his controversial plea deal, but regret this after he became infamous when the was arrested again?

You knew who you were dealing with.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what his next smart purchase will be, buying Hitler's car?
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have known about it when he saw the engraved plaque with the caption "Bill Clinton was blown flown here".
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds poor.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye Stigmata (HD) : Foamy The Squirrel
Youtube hbt-3N6MVfo
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omgwtfetc: Apparently when he asked the underage girls if they "came with the plane" they lied.


Hey, these girls are all 18!  When I agreed to buy this plane five years ago Jeff said they were 13!

Smithers, release the lawyers!
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has he been going around saying 'this was Epstein's plane'?
i mean, c'mon!

how many people would recognize it if it were?

buyer can GFH.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off A$$hole , You knew who's plane it was before you bought it ..
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sum Dum Gai:

I collect cars.

A local dealer had a car that is on my wish list for a decent price.

Warning signs, it's an ultra lux brand, the salesperson didn't know what modifications were not factory off hand, and stated that an aftermarket mod was factory.

Contacted the owners club, found out there was a mold problem previously that the dealer didn't disclose.

This was for a vehicle which new would be 360,000, on sale for under 100,000.

Yeah something was up....

Due diligence on any used lux vehicle.

The more it costs new, the more you should be investing time in due diligence.

The broker for the plane should have never taken on the contract to sell in the first place.

That it was a Georgia based one is extremely surprising given the Areo industry in the state, overhaul shops & brokers there are not at a want for work.
 
ditka80
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He did buy the plane that comes up when you google the term "Lolita Express". What did he expect?
 
djfitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He could also fly the plane into the ground. That's an option too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mouser: The plane has holes in its wings and side?  That might make it a bit difficult to fly.


Stick some deer whistles in them so at least you can avoid hitting wildlife on the runway
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

omgwtfetc: Apparently when he asked the underage girls if they "came with the plane" they lied.


I'm not sure there's any evidence of them coming at all.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stigmata huh?

The death of Jesus
Youtube jniKWRg09ks
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He not only bought the plane, he bought a controlling interest in the company he bought the plane from. At a time when Epstein was making front page news. He didn't care about the provenance, he cared that the stink rubbed off on him. Get farked.
 
eikni
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Wonder what his next smart purchase will be, buying Hitler's car?


Or maybe Ted Bundy's Volkswagen?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Planes can be repainted. It doesn't have to say "Underage Pussay Wagon" on both sides.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eikni: groppet: Wonder what his next smart purchase will be, buying Hitler's car?

Or maybe Ted Bundy's Volkswagen?


Ok I kind of want that.

/yes I'm a terrible person
//username etc
/// ///
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you bought something used be Jeffery Epstein, and didn't know you ran the risk if it being used by Jeffery Epstein, maybe you should just go sue yourself.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: He not only bought the plane, he bought a controlling interest in the company he bought the plane from. At a time when Epstein was making front page news. He didn't care about the provenance, he cared that the stink rubbed off on him. Get farked.


Well you see, no amount of due diligence could have identified this as a potentially risky financial investment.

Due diligence being "Open a newspaper" or May "Google the owner and company for scandals"

It's just not possible.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You would think all the little girl panties under the seats would have been a clue.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Epstein failed to disclose before selling his child rape plane that he might be convicted for child rape.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, if you got Ministry on a plane, Uncle Al might just damage something.

[YouTube video: Stigmata (Live)]


Gotta show the Sphinctour 1996 live version. Their live performances are legend.
Ministry - Stigmata (live)
Youtube ekq0yl9rbGo
 
