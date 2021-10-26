 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Best Korea tries an innovative new financial strategy to boost its GDP and shore up its foreign currency reserves: Robbing banks   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
mjjt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 640x640]


"The only retirement plan still available to all."

Either way, caught or not, at least you'll eat.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stealing money from rich people isn't a crime
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get enough hackers and you can get a good amount of money rolling in.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Stealing money from rich people isn't a crime


Yeah, fark all of those Indonesian fat cats!

Indonesia is rich, right?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Teddy Brosevelt: Stealing money from rich people isn't a crime

Yeah, fark all of those Indonesian fat cats!

Indonesia is rich, right?


Banks are rich you stupid fark.
 
Destructor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: mjjt: [Fark user image image 640x640]

"The only retirement plan still available to all."

Either way, caught or not, at least you'll eat.*


_______
*Offer void in North Korea.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jackin' up banks!
 
cfreak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
North Korean government hackers have increasingly favored popping cryptocurrency entities over banks, likely because the cryptocurrency hacks are prone to yield more money, North Korea analysts say.

Lies. I've been assured by the Internet that cryptocurrencies are used only for legitimate business and in the most environmentally responsible ways possible.
 
