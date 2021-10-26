 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Iowa City headed for a disaster of biblical proportions as a "bar offering no alcohol opens"   (kcci.com)
    Iowa, Iowa City, University of Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, open mic nights  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, alcohol is the cause of, and solution to, all of society's problems.
Come on, there's got to be more than just coffee houses for college kids that are under 21, don't want to break the law and still want to get laid.
Because let's face it, the library is an underwhelming meat market.

/19 year-old kids don't always need help to make bad decisions.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is not new. We had dry bars back in the 80's, for the 18-21 crowd who wanted to go out and dance but didn't have a fake ID or an older sibling who looked enough like them. They were lame, but better than sitting home watching the tv with the folks.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One could always "pre-game" before going to one of these place.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Simpsons: Duff Zero
Youtube 89sLHXYQUpM
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean we have a lot of those here...
Hookah Bars
Genius Bars
Oxygen Bars

... and they're even usually near to bars for adults!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I always enjoy those who couldn't handle their alcohol push sobriety on others.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heh, right down the road from my old apartment.

I could've walked there and stumbled home sober.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: We had dry bars back in the 80's, for the 18-21 crowd


Yup...I remember going to one with my friends. It was the first time I heard, The Clash, Rock the Casbah before it was on the radio.

That was the only cool thing about the place.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Iowa loses one game and they act like its the end of the world.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Booze free bar....in Iowa?!

No thanks.
 
ongbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is not new. We had dry bars back in the 80's, for the 18-21 crowd who wanted to go out and dance but didn't have a fake ID or an older sibling who looked enough like them. They were lame, but better than sitting home watching the tv with the folks.


I hope they do not let anyone under 18 in. I remember we had these also, they were called Juice Bars. But they were 16 and older. They turned into prime hunting ground for men looking for high school girls.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: This is not new. We had dry bars back in the 80's, for the 18-21 crowd who wanted to go out and dance but didn't have a fake ID or an older sibling who looked enough like them. They were lame, but better than sitting home watching the tv with the folks.


Never knew any latch-key kids growing up? There was rarely booze, but we had plenty of drugs.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [Fark user image 535x286]


Username checks out.

/I remember those commercials.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I always enjoy those who couldn't handle their alcohol push sobriety on others.


Well that certainly is a sh*tty way to describe addiction.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't that called a diner?  (Well, some diners don't have booze, some do...)

I don't drink so it doesn't bother me one way or the other.  I suppose it might be nice for a recovering alcoholic.  Bars, in general, seem to be a more flirty place than coffee shops.  I don't tend to hang out with a lot of non-drinkers though, since a lot of the time it's a religious decision that goes with conservatism that really isn't my seen.  Sex and Rock and Roll.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I always enjoy those who couldn't handle their alcohol push sobriety on others.


Having a place to go where you're not surrounded by people drinking is not the same as pushing sobriety on others. Oh crap, I'm responding to a troll.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: library is an underwhelming meat market


Don't know if something changed in the past decades, but this is the wrongest comment I've seen today.
In my college seems there was a pretty common routine for undergrads: go to class. go to gym, go to eat. Go shower and get dressed/dolled up for the library.
 
Kuta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'n Unimpaired there is no beer
So that's why we drink it here
'Cause when we are gone from here
Our friends will be drinking all the beer!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good idea to me.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

proteus_b: TommyDeuce: library is an underwhelming meat market

Don't know if something changed in the past decades, but this is the wrongest comment I've seen today.
In my college seems there was a pretty common routine for undergrads: go to class. go to gym, go to eat. Go shower and get dressed/dolled up for the library.


Lucky you.  The UNI library was poorly laid out, poorly lit and was a sterling example of brutalist architecture's ability to ooze oppression.  The drill was to get your books and head across the sidewalk to the Student Union, which at least had a popcorn machine and a (pre-Carl's Jr) Hardee's.
 
TheLopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This thing is gonna be a financial and cultural disaster.
 
