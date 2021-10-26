 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Princess Mako to press: Okay. That's it? Now that I am married, i am no longer technically part of the royal family? Good. Then hand me a mic and take a farking seat, I got a bone to pick with all y'all motherfarkers   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Marriage, Royal family, Japan's Princess Mako, Prince, Incorrect information, husband Kei Komuro, BBC News, royal status Tuesday  
2496 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she take off her earrings as she stepped up to the mic, because that's a damn good sign she is about to house some mothers*ckers.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They celebrate Festivus early in Japan, don't they?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for Her.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under Japan's post-war constitution, the princess must immediately be kicked out of the royal family after marrying a commoner-though the rule only applies to female members of the imperial family.

Hmm.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mako Make'm Pay!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh who gives a shiat about what some spoiled little princess says.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh.  Better call Mako
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i looks like they can/will/haveshared clothes...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mako vs. the media sharks?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep forgetting they even have a royal family.

Either way, good for her. I bet that was therapeutic af.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mako turned down the usual pomp of a royal wedding and also refused to take a payment offered to royal women when they're ejected from the family.

Now that is a clean break, with an "FU and your money" salute.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.


Or maybe you do let them bleed all over the throne, then sell the seat cushion in a vending machine for $50.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

Or maybe you do let them bleed all over the throne, then sell the seat cushion in a vending machine for $50.


新発売!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh who gives a shiat about what some spoiled little princess says.



Who gives a shiat about a farker that doesn't read the article, comprehend the headline or uses correct punctuation?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Komuro rocks, a little bit at least.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: 新発売


Google translate: "New release." ...I'm thinking something got lost there, but making a movie out of this whole thing is 100% inevitable. Just a matter of time.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh who gives a shiat about what some spoiled little princess says.


I care enough to quote you, spoiled little princess.

Some day I hope to climb your hair and give you some magical feces in person, just like in the storybooks.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: indylaw: 新発売

Google translate: "New release." ...I'm thinking something got lost there, but making a movie out of this whole thing is 100% inevitable. Just a matter of time.


Closer translation would be "New (and improved!)"

It's a sticker you see on new products at a store.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

indylaw: Aetre: indylaw: 新発売

Google translate: "New release." ...I'm thinking something got lost there, but making a movie out of this whole thing is 100% inevitable. Just a matter of time.

Closer translation would be "New (and improved!)"

It's a sticker you see on new products at a store.


Got it. [insert thumbs up emoji here]
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seeing a Japanese Princess get pissed off is a great start.

Start.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She should visit Meghan Windsor, they probably have a lot in common.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.


That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)
 
indylaw
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)


Yeah that's fair.

My central point stands, which is that Japan goes in for a lot of the rightwing patriarchal authoritarian bullshiat without a history dominated by the religions that usually promote that shiat.
 
bittermang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

indylaw: thatboyoverthere: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)

Yeah that's fair.

My central point stands, which is that Japan goes in for a lot of the rightwing patriarchal authoritarian bullshiat without a history dominated by the religions that usually promote that shiat.


Dominated, no.

Bizarre love affair with Catholicism in their multimedia? Yes.
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was it Fark that had the article about how Japanese people were reacting to Harry and Megan being "rude" to the royalty and how Japan would never tolerate that? About that...


/ not that I'm cheering her on all that much
// they plan to move to the US and become lawyers
/// down a royal, up 2 lawyers isn't a win really
 
Magnus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Jeebus Saves: Oh who gives a shiat about what some spoiled little princess says.


Who gives a shiat about a farker that doesn't read the article, comprehend the headline or uses correct punctuation?


Forget it.  He's on a role.  When the Japanese bombed...wait, when the GERMANS bombed Pearl.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)


https://www.techinasia.com/japan-used​-​panty-vending-machines-fact-fiction

Above the price (￥500) are the words "スーパーUSED加工" (super used kakou). Kakou, in this case, means that the panties were manufactured to appear used - kind of like the Abercrombie jeans that are sold with holes and frayed edges straight from the factory.

Wow. Big difference. They aren't actually used, just made to look used.

//Japan has huge cultural problems, and sex is #1 - bukkake for instance?
 
Magnus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Luse: Was it Fark that had the article about how Japanese people were reacting to Harry and Megan being "rude" to the royalty and how Japan would never tolerate that? About that...


/ not that I'm cheering her on all that much
// they plan to move to the US and become lawyers
/// down a royal, up 2 lawyers isn't a win really


He's not half black, so it's ok.  Wait...A lawyer?   Hmmm.  They may be on to something there.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bittermang: indylaw: thatboyoverthere: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)

Yeah that's fair.

My central point stands, which is that Japan goes in for a lot of the rightwing patriarchal authoritarian bullshiat without a history dominated by the religions that usually promote that shiat.

Dominated, no.

Bizarre love affair with Catholicism in their multimedia? Yes.


But from what i've seen, it's more like a Mary cult then anything to do with Jesus.  At least in how it's depicted in comics/shows.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Seeing a Japanese Princess get pissed off is a great start.

Start.


Oh, you said 'off'. My bad.
 
Luse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magnus: Luse: Was it Fark that had the article about how Japanese people were reacting to Harry and Megan being "rude" to the royalty and how Japan would never tolerate that? About that...


/ not that I'm cheering her on all that much
// they plan to move to the US and become lawyers
/// down a royal, up 2 lawyers isn't a win really

He's not half black, so it's ok.  Wait...A lawyer?   Hmmm.  They may be on to something there.


Now you're catching on. I'm cool with black people, unlike lawyers they don't try to fark up my life every time they enter it.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uzzah: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

Or maybe you do let them bleed all over the throne, then sell the seat cushion in a vending machine for $50.


You're WAY undervaluing that cushion.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"You really hurt my feelings and I'm sad about it"

Yeah, boy...whew, she really let the media have it with that. Damn, I hope no media members were killed in that verbal firebombing she let loose there.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was an extremely polite diatribe.
 
deffuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.

That's like saying you can buy a gun at McDonald's in America because one gun shop was attached to a McDonald's. It was literally exactly one adult bookstore that did that and the city quickly banned it.

(You can buy porn from vending machines but those are only in places that have las Vegas style reputations)


Literally AND exactly one ... my goodness, how many where there :D
 
B0redd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. It's about time someone did this.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They were expecting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
She gave them
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Japanese society has a weird attitude when it comes to people with celebrity status.  They very much believe they, as fans, have every right to dictate what is acceptable behavior, including who they date.  This is especially true of voice actresses (anime) and idol singers.  Genres with the most obsessive fan bases.
 
Amalevica
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: "You really hurt my feelings and I'm sad about it"

Yeah, boy...whew, she really let the media have it with that. Damn, I hope no media members were killed in that verbal firebombing she let loose there.


I mean, compared to more traditional Japanese media interactions, like the idol who apologized for causing trouble by being the victim of a home invasion and assault, this is a doozy.
 
flondrix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine


Apparently that is a myth?  The very few vending machines selling panties are not actually selling used ones.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Japan's loss, our gain.  Welcome, ma'am.  Glad to have you.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: That was an extremely polite diatribe.


Yeah, She may do better in Canada than America, but whatever makes her happy.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indylaw: My central point stands, which is that Japan goes in for a lot of the rightwing patriarchal authoritarian bullshiat without a history dominated by the religions that usually promote that shiat.


Surely you don't think occidental religions to be the only source of that, do you?
 
indylaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gnosis301: indylaw: My central point stands, which is that Japan goes in for a lot of the rightwing patriarchal authoritarian bullshiat without a history dominated by the religions that usually promote that shiat.

Surely you don't think occidental religions to be the only source of that, do you?


I mean, did I say that? You can obviously read.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Amalevica: chevydeuce: "You really hurt my feelings and I'm sad about it"

Yeah, boy...whew, she really let the media have it with that. Damn, I hope no media members were killed in that verbal firebombing she let loose there.

I mean, compared to more traditional Japanese media interactions, like the idol who apologized for causing trouble by being the victim of a home invasion and assault, this is a doozy.


Perhaps the Japanese refer to Canadians as "those excitable profane angry people."
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brap: Jeebus Saves: Oh who gives a shiat about what some spoiled little princess says.

I care enough to quote you, spoiled little princess.

Some day I hope to climb your hair and give you some magical feces in person, just like in the storybooks.


Wrong castle buv.
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw: Japan has... weird conservative priorities. You can purchase used underpants in a vending machine and no one gives a shiat about religion, but you can't have gays getting married or women bleeding all over the imperial throne.


Ignoring the stupid panty thing, different cultures are different. What many one culture views as conservative another may view as normal or liberal and vice versa.

For example, in parts of India a top bearing the midriff is normal for women even in very conservative groups/situations while in Europe that would be totally unacceptable.
 
