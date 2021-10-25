 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dancing and singing to Dolly Parton songs while you work is ok if you have a warehouse job but not so much if you're thrusting long metal cannulas in and out of an unconscious man during a liposuction   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
294 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 2:19 PM



Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if it's "Two Doors Down" that IS kind of a catchy beat...so I can see it.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If it's good enough for Putin, it's good enough for me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Which job is considered more important?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why did they film it? It's like they wanted to get caught. No publicity is bad publicity?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
doc should have to watch this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Diet and exercise doesn't sound so bad now does it?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This story brought a particular death scene in a Carl Hiassen novel to life for me where a cosmetic surgeon deliberately stabbed his cannula into the unconscious liposuction patient's heart to kill them.

That being said, this story is far worse than Subby's link implies.

What the Daily Mail doesn't tell us is that to conceal (congeal? eeewww) the doctor's unmedical practices from regulators, his nurses were regularly told to take bags of human fat out of the surgery's fridge and store them in their homes ahead of a health inspector's visit and audit.

We like our barbecues Down Under, but I am glad I was never invited to any by the medical staff in this scandal!

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-2​5​/daniel-lanzer-cosmetic-surgery-clinic​-videos-four-corners/100547442
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
what a way to make a livin'
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: This story brought a particular death scene in a Carl Hiassen novel to life for me where a cosmetic surgeon deliberately stabbed his cannula into the unconscious liposuction patient's heart to kill them.

That being said, this story is far worse than Subby's link implies.

What Subby's link doesn't tell us is that to conceal (congeal? eeewww) the doctor's unmedical practices from regulators, his nurses were regularly told to take bags of human fat out of the surgery's fridge and store them in their homes ahead of a health inspector's visit and audit.


///whoops still waking up, got the link source wrong
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Doctor knows best
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Come on..."9 to 5" comes on the radio and you just got to dance!
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the job is done well qhats the problem.
 
