(Defense Post)   China: Oh, that little explosion? Nothing to see there, we're just figuring out how to destroy our adversaries' ports. No genocidal megalomania here, no sirree   (thedefensepost.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Military, United States Navy, large amount of data, enemy ports, Demolition, Explosion, potential US Navy attack, Naval Research Academy  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glass parking lot
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SO stoked that I got to grow up during one cold war and now I'll get to retire (or whatever passess for it) into another.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think that's what Sun Tzu would call, "destroying the markets your own country's economy relies on".
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Glass parking lot


Yes, China has hundreds of nuclear weapons and they wouldn't be shy about turning the United States into one if American chicken hawks decided they needed thousands more poor Americans to die for American defense contractor quarterly earnings. It will really tie all the suburbs together.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: AlgaeRancher: Glass parking lot

Yes, China has hundreds of nuclear weapons and they wouldn't be shy about turning the United States into one if American chicken hawks decided they needed thousands more poor Americans to die for American defense contractor quarterly earnings. It will really tie all the suburbs together.


China's hundreds to the US's thousands.

Yeah i don't think it really ends well for either side. But certainly China would glow longer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, I am shocked, this whole time I thought the Chinese military just sat around playing checkers. We should all go enlist right now! Who's with me?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goodncold: Heliodorus: AlgaeRancher: Glass parking lot

Yes, China has hundreds of nuclear weapons and they wouldn't be shy about turning the United States into one if American chicken hawks decided they needed thousands more poor Americans to die for American defense contractor quarterly earnings. It will really tie all the suburbs together.

China's hundreds to the US's thousands.

Yeah i don't think it really ends well for either side. But certainly China would glow longer.


I'm a hell of a lot more concerned about the US potentially using a nuclear weapon then I am China. Our international belligerence puts China's to shame, and we have a long history of it.

Plus, our nation's government is teetering on the brink of collapse. We literally just had an insurrection and a coup attempt, and the coup plotters are free to try again. And our system itself is structurally biased to favor the party of the coup plotters. You really should be worried about US, not China, if you're worried about someone setting off a nuke somewhere for some stupid reason.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Plus, our nation's government is teetering on the brink of collapse. We literally just had an insurrection and a coup attempt, and the coup plotters are free to try again. And our system itself is structurally biased to favor the party of the coup plotters. You really should be worried about US, not China, if you're worried about someone setting off a nuke somewhere for some stupid reason.


Not only that, but the Chinese government isn't full of right-wing nutjobs who think Jesus will help them win at nukey-boomy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goodncold: Heliodorus: AlgaeRancher: Glass parking lot

Yes, China has hundreds of nuclear weapons and they wouldn't be shy about turning the United States into one if American chicken hawks decided they needed thousands more poor Americans to die for American defense contractor quarterly earnings. It will really tie all the suburbs together.

China's hundreds to the US's thousands.

Yeah i don't think it really ends well for either side. But certainly China would glow longer.


They release their full load and we just release 10% of ours, the world is farked.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I imagine our (the US) plan is to crash our damaged nuclear powered ships and subs into the enemy's ports.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess I should be scared China is making war plans like every other nation with a military.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: mongbiohazard: Plus, our nation's government is teetering on the brink of collapse. We literally just had an insurrection and a coup attempt, and the coup plotters are free to try again. And our system itself is structurally biased to favor the party of the coup plotters. You really should be worried about US, not China, if you're worried about someone setting off a nuke somewhere for some stupid reason.

Not only that, but the Chinese government isn't full of right-wing nutjobs who think Jesus will help them win at nukey-boomy.


No but they are full of left-wing authoritarian nationalists who believe China owns things they do not. Like Taiwan and the Sea of Japan.
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: Wow, I am shocked, this whole time I thought the Chinese military just sat around playing checkers. We should all go enlist right now! Who's with me?


Sorry, I am too pretty to enlist in the Chinese Army.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doing it in practice is one thing. Doing it when people are trying to kill you another.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, they've already practiced demolishing an industrial zone. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Watubi: Wow, I am shocked, this whole time I thought the Chinese military just sat around playing checkers. We should all go enlist right now! Who's with me?


What kind of checkers?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ar393: Watubi: Wow, I am shocked, this whole time I thought the Chinese military just sat around playing checkers. We should all go enlist right now! Who's with me?

What kind of checkers?


Regular checkers, but while doing a fire drill, and pissing in Mt. Dew
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So good to see the whataboutism and Weak Wanker keyboard "warriors" out in force in this thread. It's not like the CCP is planning on invading and taking Taiwan by force or anything.

Also, just so this gets banned in mainland West Taiwan: Tiananmen Square, Uighur genocide, Tibetan subjugation, etc.

The difference between China and most other countries is that other countries can openly discuss their flaws. I can criticize my govt without worrying about my "social credit score" going down, or an unexpected knock at my door by stooges loyal to the only ruling party.

Anyway, feel free to put your head in your ass and defend what the Chinese government is doing. Enjoy the smell of your own ignorance.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: Man On Pink Corner: mongbiohazard: Plus, our nation's government is teetering on the brink of collapse. We literally just had an insurrection and a coup attempt, and the coup plotters are free to try again. And our system itself is structurally biased to favor the party of the coup plotters. You really should be worried about US, not China, if you're worried about someone setting off a nuke somewhere for some stupid reason.

Not only that, but the Chinese government isn't full of right-wing nutjobs who think Jesus will help them win at nukey-boomy.

No but they are full of left-wing authoritarian nationalists who believe China owns things they do not. Like Taiwan and the Sea of Japan.


Now do America and indigenous peoples.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So good to see the whataboutism and Weak Wanker keyboard "warriors" out in force in this thread. It's not like the CCP is planning on invading and taking Taiwan by force or anything.

Also, just so this gets banned in mainland West Taiwan: Tiananmen Square, Uighur genocide, Tibetan subjugation, etc.

The difference between China and most other countries is that other countries can openly discuss their flaws. I can criticize my govt without worrying about my "social credit score" going down, or an unexpected knock at my door by stooges loyal to the only ruling party.

Anyway, feel free to put your head in your ass and defend what the Chinese government is doing. Enjoy the smell of your own ignorance.


See the above.

O.o
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: So good to see the whataboutism and Weak Wanker keyboard "warriors" out in force in this thread. It's not like the CCP is planning on invading and taking Taiwan by force or anything.

Also, just so this gets banned in mainland West Taiwan: Tiananmen Square, Uighur genocide, Tibetan subjugation, etc.

The difference between China and most other countries is that other countries can openly discuss their flaws. I can criticize my govt without worrying about my "social credit score" going down, or an unexpected knock at my door by stooges loyal to the only ruling party.

Anyway, feel free to put your head in your ass and defend what the Chinese government is doing. Enjoy the smell of your own ignorance.


So when are you signing up?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
we should be at war with them
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Interesting that subby decided to call it "genocidal megalomania" when China has absolutely zero capability to invade the US.  They do not have the amphibious assault capacity to move any sort of force across the entire Pacific even without any hostile opposition.  This exercise was testing a means to slow American genocidal megalomania.  i.e., "If America decides to conduct a war of aggression on us, how could we slow them down?"
Treating this as saber rattling is nothing but typical western racism that treats invading other sovereign nations as an intrinsic, inalienable western right.  "You dare to put up a fight?  THAT VIOLATES OUR FREEDUMB TO TELL YOU WHAT TO DO DOWN THE BARREL OF A GUN!"
 
