"D" stands for Disney people. She wanted it, he gave it to her. Sheeze Get over it
80
80 Comments
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who's gonna come in guns hot on this.  the "somoene think of the children" crowd, Karen asking to speak to the manager, the free speech defenders?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
disney lawyers sending notifications about their trademark in  3..2..1
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he give her the D in the A?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking prudes whine about this, then yell F*ck Biden in the next breath.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?


That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?

That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.


Animal Kingdom.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They were out of Q shirts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Disney Superfans and their custom T-shirts are a thing...  Not my thing, but a thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: disney lawyers sending notifications about their trademark in  3..2..1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?

That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.

Animal Kingdom.


Ah.  Doggie style.

/Goofy or Pluto?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank god as a society we are humming along at such a grand clip that we can spend time worrying about such important things like this!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN

/comin in hot like Gigi Hadid
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jebus Christy people have too much time on their hands.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This lady's inappropriate T-shirt at Disney World left us with NO WORDS
She couldn't understand why everyone was staring at her - click here to see
Inappropriate photos of inappropriate T-shirts in public.  For mature eyes only.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they weren't banned because the shirt was inappropriate, they were banned because the shirt was unlicensed.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?

That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.

Animal Kingdom.

Ah.  Doggie style.

/Goofy or Pluto?


Cruella
 
crackpancake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't Disney for kids?  I always thought their theme parks were for kids.

What is wrong with society today that people think that is acceptable?  Isn't there the tiniest little shoulder devil that you talk to and tell him no!?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: OH MY GOD WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN

/comin in hot like Gigi Hadid


Well, my thought is if you're kids are seeing the innuendo then who's fault is that?
 
padraig
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?


No, but she W'ed his D.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Divorce Court

Judge: Mr. Mouse, you haven't presented any evidence that Mrs. Mouse is "extremely silly."

Mickey: Haha, I didn't say she was "extremely  silly," I said she was farking Goofy!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wanted to give the ex wife the D or at least Pocerhontas, but she was always Frozen. I found out that's because she was messing with some one else's Peter Pan. I was gonna be Brave and go all Hercules on him, until I saw he was a Black Panther.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We went to Orlando and spent time at Disney and Universal. If Disney is wholesome and about creating a family friendly atmosphere, Universal is the wild west. There were kids having a spitting contest in line in front of an inattentive or uncaring line attendant, there were people wearing "Fark Your Feelings" and "Trump That biatch" shirts. There was a shoving match in one of the lines to go on the ET ride.

Disney catches a lot of shiat, but their park operations are normally locked down.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


That's a brittle-assed spirit.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those shirts are not inappropriate IMO... they contain innuendo of course, but the reason innuendo works in polite company is because it's used INSTEAD of something actually offensive.
There's plausible deniability here because the D stands for Disney and the shirts ain't lying.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: farking prudes whine about this, then yell F*ck Biden in the next breath.


Aren't they so prudish they're yelling "For Brandon" or somesuch garbage now?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll grant that it's strange for someone to want to get a low grade in a class, but how is it suggestive?

// True story: I went to see my advisor one day before graduation, hand-delivering a late grade and two completed Incompletes. He calculated my final GPA, finding that it was 0.01 above the minimum to graduate, and I said, "damn; I overshot the mark." I'm still proud of that. The reply, not the graduating second from the bottom of my class.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?

That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.

Animal Kingdom.

Ah.  Doggie style.

/Goofy or Pluto?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: disney lawyers sending notifications about their trademark in  3..2..1


Disney trademark enforcers are very aggressive and effective.  The DOJ could use a few of them right now.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


25 years later, and still crying about inuendo. Somehow survived as children.

/shirts were banned once someone narc'd to the schoolboard
 
ace in your face
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone in this pic is wearing a stupid farking tee shirt. Adults who make Disney or Superhero's their personality are gross in general.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is the most disgusting thing I'll see all day.  A f*cking NY Post link.  I'm embarrassed for everyone involved.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazolar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The people that are upset about this are the same people whining about cancel culture.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?

That only works @ Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.

Animal Kingdom.

Ah.  Doggie style.

/Goofy or Pluto?


I wouldn't have thought you so prude as to go with "or".
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But wait - there's an even more "offensive" version:
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I expected something worse than what I saw.  Those shirts aren't obscene at all, they're just mildly tasteless.

If you're offended by them to the point of complaint, or even just stewing over them for a second... You're the one with the issues.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Honestly, this is the most disgusting thing I'll see all day.  A f*cking NY Post link.  I'm embarrassed for everyone involved.


Username checks out. Checks in. Checks out. Checks in. Faster dammit.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to find whoever discovered that you can pretend to find a consensus by cherry-picking Twitter comments and punch them in the D.

/Bonus points if it's something like this and they're mostly "that's kind if tacky" comments that they've framed as being for banning those shirts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: But did he give her the D in the A?


Disney people would be DP so, yes
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB: When Disney character actors are in costume, there's a bit in their contract that infers that at that time, they ARE the living and physical embodiment of that character, and anything they do while in costume, it's the character that's doing it.

Long story short, a whole bunch of Disney types from Paris stayed at my hotel (the one I worked at) as they were promoting the Eurostar starting a direct train service from the UK into the park. We were asked to look after the costumes of Mickey, Minnie, Donald & Goofy, which were in huge duffel bags which we kept in the back office.

Second night, the character actors had a couple of days to burn, but spent a lot of time in the bar as the weather was crap. Long story short, the girl who played Minnie (real name Carmen) and I got on really well, and I worked nights.

It's one of my more unbelievable claims to fame.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meehaw: Jebus Christy people have too much time on their hands.


Have you ever been to a football game? Disney fans are mild in comparison.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Isn't Disney for kids?  I always thought their theme parks were for kids.


Well they sell enough booze.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ewww, imagine actually going to Disneyland.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
America. Land of the fainting couch.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know. Some people feel the need to be trashy because they think it's clever. There are bigger problems.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had my child at a playground and some teenagers decided to start having a loud conversation about who they're f*cking I'd go over and ask them to take it somewhere else.


Not sure how this is different. You aren't in Universal, you're in Disneyland, a place for kids.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: crackpancake: Isn't Disney for kids?  I always thought their theme parks were for kids.


Well they sell enough booze.


Well, yeah. Availability of booze makes it far more likely parents will choose to take their screaming nose-miners there.
 
