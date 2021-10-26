 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   ♫ Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain..♫..And the wavin' wheat can sure smell sweet..♫..When the Afghani refugees come right behind the rain... ♫   (oklahoman.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, United States, Culture of Afghanistan, Pakistan, John Bennett, public videos, Afghan people, Hazara people, Conservative think tankCATO Institute  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will be begging to go back to AFG after being in that shiat hole state for a few days.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh come on, dumbassmitter, do you WANT to sound like a complete Trumphumper with that headline?
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My city is accepting a good number of Afghan refugees and thank goodness.  We can use more hard working people who are very happy to be in the US.  These are our allies and friends in country who put their lives on the line for the last 20 years.  

What is wrong with some people.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In his public videos, John Bennett, chair of the Oklahoma GOP, asserts we should not trust Islam as a whole or Afghan people specifically, with no explanation of the differences between culture, regionalism, political warfare and basic tenets of faith. He again displays blatant bigotry and dehumanization of people different from himself.In his videos, Bennett tries to argue that accepting refugees is not safe because the vetting system is untrustworthy. He wants us to believe Afghan citizens are terrorists who want to harm us.

Sure, worry about the imaginary Afghan refugee terrorist when we have plenty of real terrorists already in our country plotting its overthrow.  They tried on Jan 6, and they're going to do it again.  SSDD.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will they be given their own reservation? :/

/I wouldn't live in Oklahoma
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're already used to dried-up, bleak deserts run by theocracies. They'll be staging Rogers and Hammerstein musicals before you can say "They gone about as fur as they can go!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy is making the rookie mistake of trying to appeal to American christians with christian arguments.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This guy is making the rookie mistake of trying to appeal to American christians with christian arguments.


American christians = oxymoron.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those Afghans thought the Taliban was bad with their beatings, and beheadings, and sex slaves, and bodies swinging from cranes, and public executions in the street, but just wait until they find out about Oklahoma's regressive tax policies.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a sad commentary that an article about accepting immigrants from a war torn country now opposed to American values and human rights must be written in response to anti-American sentiments and bigotry from the GQP.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most places the culture shock of meeting families goes both ways.  I'm not so sure about Oklahoma.  They may take it to another level.  I'm think the food closely resembles Indian regional cuisine.

One of the most difficult and exasperating parts is communication.  Pashto (pronounced Pachk sto) is written using an arabic-persian script with extra letters.  Unlike Welsh which morphs the entire words, the script's letters morph when written with other letters -- it's like an "A" becomes a "Z" on the page when in a word.  They also use arabic loan words (spelled using arabic characters) but pronounced differently.

This is important because lots of the big language sites don't include usable pronunciation.    That said, they speak an Indo-Iranian-European language like English.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: They will be begging to go back to AFG after being in that shiat hole state for a few days.


Just curious, do you live or ever been there?
 
tasteme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder what the refugees will think when they realize the Americans have moved them into tornado alley.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They do not deserve this harsh of treatment.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Quinzy: What is wrong with some people.


They're bigots.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Church has a family of 10, a mother and 9 kids, living with our priest. its a shiatshow, her husband was killed by the taliban, the mother thought she would never have to work, and now her life has been completely upended. Those little kids are tough as nails and she is facing things no mother should ever have to face. But they'll fight through it, and we'll help how we can. If every Afghan refugee family is like hers, then we should have airlifted another 30 or 40 plane loads of them over here.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Eli WhiskeyDik: They will be begging to go back to AFG after being in that shiat hole state for a few days.

Just curious, do you live or ever been there?


I have lived there two different times for a total of ~6 years. So, yes, I am pretty familiar with that pit.
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

serfdood: In his public videos, John Bennett, chair of the Oklahoma GOP, asserts we should not trust Islam as a whole or Afghan people specifically, with no explanation of the differences between culture, regionalism, political warfare and basic tenets of faith. He again displays blatant bigotry and dehumanization of people different from himself.In his videos, Bennett tries to argue that accepting refugees is not safe because the vetting system is untrustworthy. He wants us to believe Afghan citizens are terrorists who want to harm us.

Sure, worry about the imaginary Afghan refugee terrorist when we have plenty of real terrorists already in our country plotting its overthrow.  They tried on Jan 6, and they're going to do it again.  SSDD.


Replace Islam with Evangelical and it still makes perfect sense.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It does seem a little harder with how much we isolate communities in this process.  When my great-grandparents were coming to the Plains... great-Grandpa Vaclav moved into a town of 2500... 95% Czech immigrants. There were a Swedish town and a German Catholic (via Russia) town in the same county.  The latter still teaching through high school in German... until WWI came along.

A) There's not exactly some productive industry a rural community could do like wheat farming in 1895. But also
B) People would freak the absolute hell out if you proposed founding a town of 2500 Afghan refugees out in rural Nuckolls County, Nebraska.
 
virgo47
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dumb-ass Americans will never ever stop calling Afghans money.
 
xtalman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our church currently is helping one family that just moved in to a small house, usually used for people who are in serious transition, and I know there a a few more families that we will be helping directly.  I would trust them more then the no-necks around here or the moran who is the head of the GQP Bennet.  He actually told the head of the local mosque and head of CAIR he should go back to where he came from while he was a state representative.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Conservative think tank CATO Institute looked at acts of terrorism in the United States in the past 40 years by foreign-born peoples and found no deaths by acts of terrorism were ever at the hands of Afghan refugees. According to the same study, the risk of an average U.S. citizen to be killed by ANY refugee is 0.000000003%. "

What are the risks of an average U.S citizen to be killed by American terrorism?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quinzy: My city is accepting a good number of Afghan refugees and thank goodness.  We can use more hard working people who are very happy to be in the US.  These are our allies and friends in country who put their lives on the line for the last 20 years.  

What is wrong with some people.


I think Oklahoma is a fantastic choice, the climate is similar to what they are used to so the adjustment there will be easier, making the social adjustment hopefully a little more doable for them. The area is sparse enough that you won't see a large number of cases where people feel like they have been pushed out of their homes, not exactly something that we as Americans are particularly good at historically speaking. And very anecdotally, based on interactions I've had with maybe a dozen or so refugees they just want to live a quiet life, they want to live where their kids can go to school without worrying about being killed just for going to school. Hold on a minute.

I guess they have the climate thing going for them?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.