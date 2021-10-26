 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It's National Pumpkin Day. David S. last seen flying around like Santa Claus   (nationaldaystoday.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Pumpkin, Halloween, yellow pumpkins, Gourd, Fruit, Squash, National Pumpkin Day, Cucurbitaceae  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any qustions?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Any qustions?


YES. SEVERAL.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Any qustions?


When will you get a spell check that works?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Any qustions?


Yeah, Who?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?


David Pumpkins, man
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dumb.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.metrotimes.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That sketch sucks.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I created a special NFT for Halloween that is quite fitting for this thread.
Special Halloween Drop - NeftyBlocks

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes - that it my pumpkin from last year.  I'm getting some mileage out of it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I did so bad this year. Nailed it. Im going to blame it on a few beers at the pub first before I did this.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Laugh away.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 610x814]


Why are you posting a pic of Trump from when he was still in office?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?

David Pumpkins, man


And the skeletons?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Bowen: chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?

David Pumpkins, man

And the skeletons?


Part of it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?

David Pumpkins, man


David S. Pumpkins...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aye Papí
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Bowen: chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?

David Pumpkins, man

David S. Pumpkins...


He has a middle initial now?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bowen: Madison_Smiled: Bowen: chitownmike: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

Yeah, Who?

David Pumpkins, man

David S. Pumpkins...

He has a middle initial now?


Always did.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dionysusaur: Any qustions?

When will you get a spell check that works?


Not gonna.
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: That sketch sucks.


I know.  I think it sucks every time I watch it. I think I'm up to about ten times now.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freetomato: DecemberNitro: That sketch sucks.

I know.  I think it sucks every time I watch it. I think I'm up to about ten times now.


Look man, not every one is going to be a winner.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pumpkin
Youtube ddn7Nlgr87o
 
