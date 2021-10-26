 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "We don't negotiate with terrorists," is a cool thing to say if you are the President. Not a cool thing to say if you are a math teacher and a Muslim student asks you a math question   (cnn.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, Police, Education, school district, School, Teacher, New Jersey chapter of the Council, type of insensitive language, Executive Director Selaedin Maksut  
•       •       •

1447 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't realize math was negotiable.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Zubi, 17, said the assistant teacher came up to him a few minutes later, patted him on the back, and said he didn't mean it like that."

When are 17-year-old kids going to learn to not take things seriously from their the authority figures?

s/
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say this to my wife about our kids all the time. But they're under 10 and not Muslim. Context matters.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a teacher say that to a Trump-supporting teenager too?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me it was algebra, just so I can post a picture of Alanis Morrisette driving a car.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*taps mic*
tough crowd?
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a Calvin & Hobbes comic strip for some reason but with Calvin giving the terrorist line to his teacher.

\transmogrify this
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we're gonna take our zeros and go play somewhere else..."
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I didn't realize math was negotiable.


It's probably one of the least negotiable things around really.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I didn't realize math was negotiable.


Hey, if .999 repeating = 1, there has to be a bit of room to work things out?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No time for casual bigotry in New Jersey today.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we do negotiate with terrorists

Reagan
GHWB
GWB
Obama
Trump < Best deal maker ever!  Those Talibanners did not know who they we negotiating with.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a math question if you demand to know how you have such a low grade. The teacher can walk you through the math. Its terrorism when you make such demands holding a box cutter.
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.


Craig Jones : I ain't trying to be no dog-catcher!
Mr. Jones : Why not?
Craig Jones : I don't even like dogs!
Mr. Jones : That's the beauty of it! I grab a dog, and I choke him, and I kick the shiat out of him! All day long, my foot up a dog's ass! Just bang-bang-bang up his ass! That's my pleasure.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.


Agreed, while not the best thing to say, I'm sure he thought he was being funny. But hey, a chance to be offended, let's not pass that up. Maybe if you're hurt enough you can get some $ati$faction from the County.

Jesus people, do we have to take everything personally?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.


I think it sounds like a dumb joke gone bad, too.

On the other hand, I worked with a racist who said, "oh look, a terrorist" whenever a Middle Eastern name would come up in our work (or South Asian name , he was racist And dumb).
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so white people can't be terrorists too?  Racist.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have said that exact phrase to, and about, my daughter many dozens of times.  But, there's a time and a place and an audience.  I'm going to say the teacher probably meant it innocently and has probably said it before to other students innocently but failed to take into consideration the time, place, or audience.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tell me you don't work with students without telling me you don't  work with students."
:

waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I didn't realize math was negotiable.


That's your opinion.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Jabra?   I like to think my high school math teachers didn't negotiate with Young Americans for Freedom, since they were retired nuclear scientists.  Now the same school has to negotiate with a rabid Greg Abbott to allow some children to live without getting infected.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Please tell me it was algebra, just so I can post a picture of Alanis Morrisette driving a car.


IGotThatReference.jpg
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OBBN: EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.

Agreed, while not the best thing to say, I'm sure he thought he was being funny. But hey, a chance to be offended, let's not pass that up. Maybe if you're hurt enough you can get some $ati$faction from the County.

Jesus people, do we have to take everything personally?


Wow the Fark apologists are out early on this thread. Dude called a Muslim teenager a terrorist and y'all really want to act like it's just some kind of joke? I think this is the sort of thing where we should be offended.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclonic Cooking Action: Reminds me of a Calvin & Hobbes comic strip for some reason but with Calvin giving the terrorist line to his teacher.

\transmogrify this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid's reply should have been "I was told there would be no math"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that was really farking stupid and he needs to be suspended for a limited period of time.  Maybe get the dreaded cultural sensitivity seminar to complete.

On the other hand, the guy works as an assistant teacher in a high school.  Everyday dealing with high school kids.... ugh.  I think some mitigation is allowed.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the teacher vaccinated?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.


CSB:
The most memorable thing that happened to me in 5th grade math class was when a kid in the front row was sitting backwards on his chair.  It set the math teacher off on a tirade that had nothing to do with math (I seem to remember his dissatisfaction with his wife and kids coming into it) and lasted the entire class period.

That was the 1st day I realized that maybe there are really bad teachers out there.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't 'negotiating with terrorists' be exactly what is going on in DC right now?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Please tell me it was algebra, just so I can post a picture of Alanis Morrisette driving a car.


a 17 year old in algebra wouldnt be smart enough to know they were insulted.

by that age you are taking calculus at least
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course they wont reveal the teachers name and photo.

The teachers name is Daniel Tracey. Of course he's in a rock band.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"Zubi, 17, said the assistant teacher came up to him a few minutes later, patted him on the back, and said he didn't mean it like that. "In my head I'm just like, what other way could he have meant that?"

He meant it, he's just Schrodinger's Douchebag:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: "Tell me you don't work with students without telling me you don't  work with students."
:
waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.


I have one kid.
I only like my kid.
Kids are boring and stupid.  And annoying.
I'd rather be in jail. Than work with kids.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I have said that exact phrase to, and about, my daughter many dozens of times.  But, there's a time and a place and an audience.  I'm going to say the teacher probably meant it innocently and has probably said it before to other students innocently but failed to take into consideration the time, place, or audience.


This.  I've definitely said that kind of thing as a joke, but one should avoid making that reference to someone of an ethnicity that has been demonized by being linked to terrorists for the past few decades.

It's kinda like the whole black people and monkeys thing.  Is it possible to make a joke about that innocently?  Sure, but 9 times out of 10 (at least), it's not made innocently, and in that other 1/10 of cases, you could forgive the person for not taking it well since they're probably really sore from the other 9.

/of course, if it was really innocent, he'll sincerely apologize.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 431x613]
Of course they wont reveal the teachers name and photo.

The teachers name is Daniel Tracey. Of course he's in a rock band.


That guy has absolutely recorded angry rant videos in a pickup truck.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.

CSB:
The most memorable thing that happened to me in 5th grade math class was when a kid in the front row was sitting backwards on his chair.  It set the math teacher off on a tirade that had nothing to do with math (I seem to remember his dissatisfaction with his wife and kids coming into it) and lasted the entire class period.

That was the 1st day I realized that maybe there are really bad teachers out there.


Exactly.
Had one that always screaming.  Always.  That was their inside voice.

Other, seemed to think a person who could not read or spell could use a dictionary.

Don't get me started on how none of them can pronounce names. Even after being told how.

Then there was the ones who put you on a pop list.

Oh and the one that flipped out over a Peace Sign.

And the one that would not let me do my  Accommodation for math class.

And that one school where the teachers would sit on us and twist our arms.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I don't care for negotiating with sister-farking meth heads, but here we are."
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kindms: Trocadero: Please tell me it was algebra, just so I can post a picture of Alanis Morrisette driving a car.

a 17 year old in algebra wouldnt be smart enough to know they were insulted.

by that age you are taking calculus at least


If your school can afford to hire a teacher who teaches calculus.  Mine didn't have one; they had a "pre-calc" class for seniors.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OBBN: EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.

Agreed, while not the best thing to say, I'm sure he thought he was being funny. But hey, a chance to be offended, let's not pass that up. Maybe if you're hurt enough you can get some $ati$faction from the County.

Jesus people, do we have to take everything personally?


White men from Central Florida are filthy subhuman scum, should be beaten with baseball bats and then repeatedly butt-raped.
Hahahahaha!
That was a joke!
Be a good sport, and laugh with me!!
If you don't, you are a virtue signalling prude!
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Cyclonic Cooking Action: Reminds me of a Calvin & Hobbes comic strip for some reason but with Calvin giving the terrorist line to his teacher.

\transmogrify this

[Fark user image 816x267]


Sweet find!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I brainscream "I don't negotiate with terrorists" at the voices in my head who terrorize me and threaten my loved ones but that's a different situation from being a racist coont math teacher.

It's legal to threaten figments.
Particularly trespassing figments entering my body without permission.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: ""This type of insensitive language by an authority figure is unacceptable because it perpetuates stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims,"

With all due respect to CAIR, this is not "insensitive" language, it's "threatening" language.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OBBN: EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.

Agreed, while not the best thing to say, I'm sure he thought he was being funny. But hey, a chance to be offended, let's not pass that up. Maybe if you're hurt enough you can get some $ati$faction from the County.

Jesus people, do we have to take everything personally?


If you're not a Muslim teenager being attacked by an authority figure, you can STFU.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On the other hand, lighten up. It's not like this guy stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th and tried to overthrow the Federal government.
 
chaosangel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OBBN: EvilEgg: I can see this kind of being innocent in his head, as a funny way of saying no, and we're not going discuss it.

Totally not thinking about the Muslim aspect.  I am willing to give the benefit of just being awkward.

Agreed, while not the best thing to say, I'm sure he thought he was being funny. But hey, a chance to be offended, let's not pass that up. Maybe if you're hurt enough you can get some $ati$faction from the County.

Jesus people, do we have to take everything personally?



Guessing both of you are white....
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want to scream that at my kids every day. Because they are terrorists.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: akya: waxbeans: I've always said teachers, not all, seem to hate kids.

CSB:
The most memorable thing that happened to me in 5th grade math class was when a kid in the front row was sitting backwards on his chair.  It set the math teacher off on a tirade that had nothing to do with math (I seem to remember his dissatisfaction with his wife and kids coming into it) and lasted the entire class period.

That was the 1st day I realized that maybe there are really bad teachers out there.

Exactly.
Had one that always screaming.  Always.  That was their inside voice.

Other, seemed to think a person who could not read or spell could use a dictionary.

Don't get me started on how none of them can pronounce names. Even after being told how.

Then there was the ones who put you on a pop list.

Oh and the one that flipped out over a Peace Sign.

And the one that would not let me do my  Accommodation for math class.

And that one school where the teachers would sit on us and twist our arms.


In his speech he extrapolated one kid sitting backwards in his chair to mean the future was completely and irrevocably farked, just like his personal life.

I kind of admired his ability to go on and on, after being "personally slighted" by this kid who probably just had some difficulties sitting still.  It's strange how as a kid I, and the rest of the class, just sat there like "This is normal.  There is nothing concerning going on right now".

None of the kids complained, and if they did, it fell on deaf ears.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.