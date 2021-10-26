 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Tik-Tok star with almost a million followers pleads not guilty to charges of murdering his estranged wife and the man he suspected of being her lover. Trial to be broadcast in 60-second clips as soon as the judge picks out a soundtrack and dance routine   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Ali Abulaban, San Diego County, California, San Diego, Deputy District Attorney Taren Brast  
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that why it's called TikTok? Sixty second videos? How ignorant can I be? Isn't that like Vine, which went out of business? Next you'll be telling me that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a real TV show and not just a meme like the Jackalope or Lichtenstein.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't put the murder on TikTok.
Gotta do it for the views!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First you get the 60 second videos
Then you get the followers
And then you get the women, which you kill.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Teens are going crazy for the murder your family challenge
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He got a million followers by doing Al Pacino as Tony Montana impressions? Here's why we're all totally farked in a nutshell.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Your honor, if I plead guilty can I go to prison but be released for 5 minutes twice a week up create and upload content?
"Hey fans!  Day 6 incarcerationals!   Here's my new bestie, Bubba.  Do that thing, Bubba.   Did you see what he did with his hands?  He just signaled his homes on the outside that the last shipment didn't get in the prison and they should use Terrance to mule the drugs.  Why the look, Bubba? "
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The new guy's first name was "Rayburn"?

What kind of WASP nonsense is this?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this like "porn star" where anyone who does Tik-Tok is a "star"?
I looked up one of the top Tik-Tokkers, who with 50 million followers makes $2.5 million a year.
So if this guy only has 1 million followers, he makes about $50,000 a year.
Amazing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Is this like "porn star" where anyone who does Tik-Tok is a "star"?
I looked up one of the top Tik-Tokkers, who with 50 million followers makes $2.5 million a year.
So if this guy only has 1 million followers, he makes about $50,000 a year.
Amazing.


You're assuming it's linear, and it almost certainly is not.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm surprised he didn't put the murder on TikTok.
Gotta do it for the views!


I mean,,,,mega-viral....but some influencers just aren't willing to "put in the work" to boost their brand like that....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The new guy's first name was "Rayburn"?

What kind of WASP nonsense is this?


What will he be called when he's dead?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they find the bloody glove?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Begoggle: Is this like "porn star" where anyone who does Tik-Tok is a "star"?
I looked up one of the top Tik-Tokkers, who with 50 million followers makes $2.5 million a year.
So if this guy only has 1 million followers, he makes about $50,000 a year.
Amazing.

You're assuming it's linear, and it almost certainly is not.


Your mom's not linear.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People who post on social media might not be mentally stable? Unpossible!

wait, what?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magorn: Walker: I'm surprised he didn't put the murder on TikTok.
Gotta do it for the views!

I mean,,,,mega-viral....but some influencers just aren't willing to "put in the work" to boost their brand like that....



and even when they are, it still seems to end bad...........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so here we see Ali and Ana:

Fark user imageView Full Size


the "star" and the murder victim........
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: He got a million followers by doing Al Pacino as Tony Montana impressions? Here's why we're all totally farked in a nutshell.


Say heeelow to meee wittle fwend (my penis) giggity giggity giggity, or not.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should Autotune the trial
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Ali Abulaban had surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter's tablet device, and when he heard his wife and another man talking, he went to her apartment and shot them to death, the Union-Tribune reported.

There's some sort of moral to this story, methinks.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Careful! That's my lucky stabbing hat!"
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every name in that article is made up.  Every single one.
 
