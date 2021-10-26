 Skip to content
 
Happy almost Halloween. Let's just assume crows didn't scare very easily back in the old days & required an extra order of creepiness
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 3some with a vintage realdoll is creepy enough
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They may look creepy, but let's not forget: this is about preventing murders
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think we all know where this is heading.

blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are all kinds of dogs for all kinds of jobs.  But none for running off crows.  Odd
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The 3some with a vintage realdoll is creepy enough


Yes, that was disturbing to say the least.

Also: #19 legit has an actual corpse inside. I think I know where Stephen King got the idea for Children of the Corn.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vintage scarecrows -- outstanding in their fields.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I think we all know where this is heading.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 640x933]


"You gonna get reaped"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I think we all know where this is heading.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 640x933]


I want to put Robert Wagner and Christopher Walken faces on those guys.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crows were always hard to scare. Bloody smart birds, crows is.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mushroomhead - Sun Doesn't Rise (Official Video)
Youtube kOaqcfTZgno
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
gleamingstars.comView Full Size

This one creeps me out the most
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did they have a lion, a tin man, and a girl as friends?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd love to hear the story behind this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chawco: Crows were always hard to scare. Bloody smart birds, crows is.


Upstart crows...
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Did they have a lion, a tin man, and a girl as friends?


Only in the Tropic of Sir Galahad
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1939nyworldsfair.comView Full Size

1939nyworldsfair.comView Full Size

1939nyworldsfair.comView Full Size

Behind the building was the only wheat field in the City of New York in 68 years. The scarecrow, "Penelope Shoo" protecting the wheat from birds.
The sign reads:
"Penelope Shoo The Scarecrow of Tomorrow Designed by Jean Spadea Crowned by Hattie Carnegie.
Dedicated June 13th, 1939, at the Wonder Bakery"

https://www.1939nyworldsfair.com/world​s_fair/wf_tour/zone-3/continental_baki​ng.htm
 
