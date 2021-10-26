 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   How do you enjoy your Halloween candy corn? Subby enjoys his by throwing it into the trash   (fox43.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 26 Oct 2021 at 7:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmmm, yes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoever thought up candy corn brats is a monster.

https://www.news10.com/news/candy-cor​n​-brat-wisconsin-meat-market-unveils-sp​ooktoberfest-sausage/

belloflostsouls.netView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The National Confectioners Association says 80% of Americans say they enjoy eating candy corn..."

Bullshiat article is bullshiat.

Kind of want a candy corn gun though.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby is right to do so. There is nothing good about that crap.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have no objection to candy corn.  But I rarely eat candy on Halloween.  I'm more likely to buy myself chips, on my own.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like to grab a huge handful, stuff it into my mouth, chew it into a thick paste and then let my teeth soak in it.
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Subby is right to do so. There is nothing good about that crap.


THIS.  One of those rare times where the thread was over at the headline.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I put it in a nice bowl and leave it on the receptionist's desk.

Then I wait for "Who put this candy corn on my desk?  It's gonna make me fat!"
And from across the cube farm, in my bestest fakest voice, I yell "Too late!"
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One at a time, one color of the piece at a time, until my teeth start to melt.
 
sniderman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I nibble off the little white tip, then throw the rest away. Lather, rinse, repeat.

/I know all the colors taste the same
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I like to grab a huge handful, stuff it into my mouth, chew it into a thick paste and then let my teeth soak in it.


That is how all smallish pieces of candy, or any type of food is properly eaten.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fire up your Farkies.

I LIKE CANDY CORN!

F*ck the haters.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually, simply mix with dry roasted peanuts to cut the sweetness and you have a nice snack dish.
 
fasahd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: aagrajag: Subby is right to do so. There is nothing good about that crap.

THIS.  One of those rare times where the thread was over at the headline.


For all the well deserved crap that candy corn takes...
Snowmen get coal. Candy corn is really the only appropriate teeth for a jack-o-lantern,
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The National Confectioners Association says 80% of Americans say they enjoy eating candy corn..."

I need you to go down to the candy corn factory and take a poll.
Uh, okay boss.  But if I take a pole, won't that make the factory wall unstable?
Not 'pole', poll.  Ask them if they enjoy eating candy corn.
You want me to ask the people who's livelihood rests on whether they like candy corn.  Suddenly, I don't feel like the stupidest guy in the room.
Fool.  The candy corn company does this annually to prop up their stupid candy sales.  Just go ask some people when you get to 80% come back here.
Okay boss.
(Later)
Bad news boss.  I could only get one person to say they liked candy corn.  The factory was closed for delousing
Time for Plan B
But I'm not pregnant
Sigh.  Plan B.  Like with the RNC, we just lie.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eravior: "The National Confectioners Association says 80% of Americans say they enjoy eating candy corn..."

Bullshiat article is bullshiat.

Kind of want a candy corn gun though.


Not bullshiat. Just a slight speech-to-text mishap. The author dictated the article and actually said "yeeting candy corn."
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hate on, haters. I like them, but I'm done enjoying them for a while after 4 or 5.

If you pop the whole thing in your mouth, you're doing it wrong. Gotta eat each one one color at a time, minimum 3 bites per corn.
 
fsufan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: Actually, simply mix with dry roasted peanuts to cut the sweetness and you have a nice snack dish.


^^^this^^^
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like to slowly take it off layer by layer and uh, what was I saying?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't mind them, my wife likes them but only Brach's.   I also like a handful in a bowl of pretzels or peanuts occasionally.

/those halloween candy pumpkins are vile, however.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: Actually, simply mix with dry roasted peanuts to cut the sweetness and you have a nice snack dish.


This  Mixed with peanuts and you have what  amounts  to a poor man's Payday candy bar.
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You either love it or hate it -- there truly is no middle ground in the debate.

ackchyually I don't mind some candy corn, not really a big fan but don't really hate them, to me they are good on Halloween cupcakes for nostalgia sake.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I enjoy taking fistfuls of candy corn and throwing them high in the air as I parade down Main Street in my tightie-whities and football shoulder pads, shout-singing "HALLELUJAH, ITS CANDY CORN" while making prolonged eye contact with anybody who looks at me. Haven't been called for jury duty since.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fresh.

But since all candycorn was made back in 1985, so into the trash it goes.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I put it in a nice bowl and leave it on the receptionist's desk.

Then I wait for "Who put this candy corn on my desk?  It's gonna make me fat!"
And from across the cube farm, in my bestest fakest voice, I yell "Too late!"


Ah, the office Trick or Trick.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the candy that makes one wax poetic...

It tastes like wax...candy corn tastes like wax.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I throw them out the car window.

And then in the spring, I see they've taken root and grown into a nice crop of traffic cones.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 850x850]


I don't know what it is but modern Reese's peanut butter cups taste bogus
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like to melt mine and pour into mini tart pans, over a graham cracker crust. Then I top with hazelnut butter and a fresh date. Grind a sliver of fresh nutmeg over the top.

Then I throw them in the trash.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby still goes Trick or Treating?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Hate on, haters. I like them, but I'm done enjoying them for a while after 4 or 5.

If you pop the whole thing in your mouth, you're doing it wrong. Gotta eat each one one color at a time, minimum 3 bites per corn.


I thought I was the only one who ate candy corn like that. Reading TFA I realized I eat a lot of candy by disassembling it. I even split Kit Kats into layers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Headso: You either love it or hate it -- there truly is no middle ground in the debate.

ackchyually I don't mind some candy corn, not really a big fan but don't really hate them, to me they are good on Halloween cupcakes for nostalgia sake.


Much like a side of rice and beans with Mexican dishes.
As I get older.  I realize I don't like rice, or beans.
Its extra calories for no reason.  In 2021.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

knbwhite: . I even split Kit Kats into layers.


You need to be on a watch list.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"All the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911."
- Lewis Black
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm ok with candy corn, but necco wafers? A crime against humanity.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, stop liking what I don't like right in the headline.
 
Pew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I enjoyed putting them in my nostrils as a kid. Looking at a bowl of candy corn now makes me nostalgic for those simpler days when people didn't judge.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/At least it's not Chicago style casserole
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i like it *announcer voice*  IN SPAAAAACE!


Candy Corn In Space
Youtube ZEAzLw3Uiy8


\and litterially nowhere else.
\\that shiat is terrible.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Candy corn is proof we live in actual hell.

There was one candy corn I ever had that i found acceptable and it was like a candy corn colored starburst. It was only marginally sad.
 
db2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just hook it up to my veins.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.