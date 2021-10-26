 Skip to content
 
(Heathline)   It's time to get real about yoga farts. Butt is it really?   (edition.healthline.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Giggity tag, Subby?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In 'Nam a fart could get you killed.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The aromatherapy candles in the massage room are not for ambience.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read that as yogurt, and it went in a slightly different direction...
 
Pew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I don't fart during yoga class, it hasn't been a good class.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pew: If I don't fart during yoga class, it hasn't been a good class.


Username, et al.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any physical activity can wrangle out a fart from you.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Colonoscopy Fartarama
Youtube 0ocVXM-xFpY
 
veale728
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not only is it normal to fart in yoga, but it may also be good for us.

Not sure if it will be good for the People around me
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife tells me that when she goes to yoga class with my mother, mom really tears 'em the whole time.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Cause everybody farts
Take comfort in your friends
Everybody farts
 
